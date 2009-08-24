NBA Free Agent Faceoff: Raymond Felton Vs. Ramon Sessions

Ramon Sessions

Ramon Sessions

Everybody likes playing armchair general manager. I know I do. With plenty of quality free agents out there, it got me thinking. If I were calling the shots for some organization and needed a point guard, which player would I take: Ramon Sessions or Raymond Felton? Both players remain unsigned and are restricted free agents.

Here is the argument for both:

Ramon Sessions, 12.6 ppg, 5.7 apg, 1 spg, 44.4% fgp: Unlike Raymond Felton, Ramon wasn’t a lottery pick who came into the League. Sessions was undrafted out of Nevada and had to grind to get to this point. In two seasons as a pro, Sessions has proven he can get guys buckets as well as score points himself. He dropped 24 dimes in a game versus Chicago as a rookie and had a couple of 15-plus assists games this year. Sessions has a suspect jumper – shooting less than 20 percent from beyond the arc. He is also a little slim and can get taken advantage of on the defensive end, but his quickness makes up for it. At just 23-years old, I can see him putting up stats for the next several years.

Raymond Felton, 14.2 ppg, 6.7 apg, 1.5 spg, 40.8% fgp: Felton came into the NBA with the red carpet rolled out for him.
He was an All-American in high school and college. At UNC, Felton won a National Championship with the before becoming the fifth pick of the ’05 Draft. Raymond is fundamentally sound who is solid in every possible category. From a physical standpoint, he is bigger and stronger than Sessions and is a better defender. On the flip side, some argue that Felton has not lived up to his billing. Yeah he is putting up decent numbers, but for Charlotte to make a playoff run, don’t you think they need more out of a starting point guard?

Verdit: If I were a team that needed a point guard, I would have to go with Sessions – assuming they came at similar price tags. Especially if I were a run-and-gun team, Sessions would be a better fit.

