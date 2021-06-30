The 2021 NBA Playoffs have seen new contenders rise to the top of the East and West, as the four teams left in the conference finals have combined for two championships, most recently the Bucks in 1971. That has also opened the door for some new stars to emerge on a grander stage, most notably Atlanta’s Trae Young and Phoenix’s Devin Booker, while the Clippers’ Paul George has rewritten his own narrative with sensational play.

With some of the injuries we’ve seen to key players, this postseason has also thrust others into a larger role, offering an opportunity to prove what they can do on the biggest stage. Some have been younger players getting an expanded role for the first time, while others are veterans proving they still have plenty in the tank to provide to a contender. Showing that is always important, but never more than when you’re about to enter a free agent summer. There have been a number of upcoming 2021 free agents who have taken advantage of this postseason to showcase what they can bring to the table for a top team, and are set to cash in on their performance this summer.

Reggie Jackson (Clippers, UFA): The most talked about player in terms of who has made himself the most money in the playoffs is Reggie Jackson. The Clippers guard is set to go from making the vet minimum to another substantial, multi-year deal thanks to his performance for L.A., stepping up to help carry the offensive load alongside Paul George in the absence of Kawhi Leonard. Jackson has made more threes than any player in the 2021 Playoffs and is averaging 18.1 points, 3.2 assists, and 3.1 rebounds per game on 49.2/41.5/86.8 shooting splits in 18 games. It hasn’t just been a hot series for Jackson, but a sustained performance and that matters in securing him a big contract this summer from someone.

John Collins (Hawks, RFA): So much of the conversation is, rightfully, about Trae Young, but John Collins has consistently been their second best player. With Bogdan Bogdanovic being hampered by a right knee injury, the Hawks have needed someone to step up as a secondary scorer and Collins has been that guy against Milwaukee so far. His averages aren’t gaudy — 13.6 points and 8.6 rebounds per game — but he’s been efficient (55.4 percent shooting from the field and 34 percent from three) and he’s shown versatility playing some small-ball five and some big-ball three around his typical stints at power forward. The Hawks weren’t ready to pay Collins what he wanted before the season, but his playoff performance is going to apply plenty of pressure to give him a big time deal this summer.

Cam Payne (Suns, UFA): Payne was good for the Suns all season, but the playoffs have been where he’s really shined. He set a new career-high for points scored in any game earlier this postseason and is averaging 10.3 points and 3.5 assists per game (with just 1.2 turnovers) on solid efficiency (42/35.8/93.8 splits). Payne has been vital to Phoenix’s success, particularly early in the Clippers series with Chris Paul out, and for someone who was out of the league and playing in China two years ago before getting picked up as a late pre-Bubble addition by the Suns, he has more than made the most of his opportunity and proven he belongs in the NBA.

Tim Hardaway Jr. (Mavs, UFA): Hardaway was the Mavs’ second-best player in the Clippers series, and while he wasn’t quite as consistent as he maybe would like, I think he still earns a spot on this list. He was always going to command some serious money this offseason, but he showed how valuable he is to Dallas and why they can’t risk seeing him walk this summer, so expect the Mavs to have to pony up big time to keep their best perimeter threat alongside Luka Doncic.

Norman Powell (Blazers, UFA): Powell was only out there for six games this postseason, but he was terrific for Portland, particularly in some games where they desperately needed a pick up offensively. He didn’t need a “prove it” performance in the same way as Payne or Jackson, but his effort certainly endeared him to the Portland faithful and showed why they dealt for him at the deadline in order to secure his Bird rights. Whether he stays or not is among the bigger questions facing the Blazers in a very important offseason, and they’ll have plenty of competition for a wing of Powell’s caliber on the market.

Blake Griffin (Nets, UFA): After he got bought out by Detroit and landed in Brooklyn, Griffin was expected to look solid in a reduced role that would only ask him to do what he’s best at, but few expected him to look as good as he did in the postseason. He was simply terrific for the Nets, giving them quality minutes on both ends. What he does this offseason will be fascinating. It would make a lot of sense for him to stay in Brooklyn and continue in a role that clearly suits him, but that would need to be on a minimum deal or a small exception. It’s possible bigger money is out there for Blake, but after how things went in Detroit, he’ll surely be thinking about fit and title contention first, which might lead him right back to the Nets.