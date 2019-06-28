The Top 100 NBA Free Agents, Ranked By Tier (Part 1)

Getty Image

We are nearing the start of free agency for the 2019-20 NBA season, as the moratorium period begins at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 30.

This year’s free agency figures to be the craziest and most impactful since 2016 — with teams hoping to avoid some of the pitfalls of that summer — as there are more than 10 teams with max cap space and hopes of bringing in a superstar talent. Not everyone is going to be able to fill their space with the elite talent, but there are plenty of starting caliber players and quality role players that can provide significant depth as teams seek to build out their rosters this summer.

Ranking free agents is a difficult proposition, because every team values something different, even when broken down positionally. One team may value shooting more, while defense or rebounding could be at a premium for another. With that in mind, we took who we believe to be the top 100 free agents for this season and broke them in to various tiers, starting with three tiers of max contract talent then starting caliber players at point guard, wing, and big, and likely bench players in those same three categories.

In the current age of somewhat positionless basketball, the lines between even those three broad distinctions can be blurry, and we fully understand that not every player fits perfectly into these categories. Within each tier, you’ll find a rough ranking, but, again, this comes with the understanding that every team values players differently, both in terms of what they do on the court and what they bring to a locker room.

Since most of you will ignore all of this and just jump to the rankings anyway, let’s get started at the top with the two most transcendent players available this summer before looking at the rest of the stars and starters on the market this summer.