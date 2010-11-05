NBA Friday: What You Need To Be Watching Tonight

Welcome back to NBA Friday, always the most action-packed evening each week on the NBA calendar. Many of us basketball heads will be chilling with the League Pass tonight, especially since tomorrow is a big night out. And if you do fantasy basketball, it adds even more to the evening. Here is a look at tonight’s matchups:

Bucks @ Pacers: With the Bucks trying to find themselves against a divisional opponent, dare I say this is a big game for Milwaukee? The Bucks are 1-4, they defend, they compete, but the offense (which has some quality pieces) is not playing well. With Bogut back, all eyes are on Brandon Jennings to pick up his field-goal percentage as he will battle with Darren Collison tonight at Conseco. It will be interesting to see how Hibbert tries to deal with Bogut who is reminding many that he is one of the better back-to-the-basket players in the league. Good to see the big man back. Bucks/Pacers will get some early run.

Nets @ Magic: Orlando has come out of the gates winning two blowouts and getting drilled in Miami – which was fairly disappointing. The Nets have as many wins in 10 days as they did in the first six weeks last season. Derrick Favors is showing some early signs that he is going to be a good pro alongside Brook Lopez, but let’s see how they compete tonight against Howard, Gortat and Bass in the paint. Oh yeah, count on Vince coming out fake aggressive tonight against his former team. They will alternate with the Danny Granger/Carlos Delfino duel early.

Cavs @ Sixers: Pat Cassidy has already recommended to keep your kids away from the screen if you turn to the Cavs and Sixers tonight. With Doug Collins describing Elton Brand as “incredible” thus far after a 1-4 start, and J.J. Hickson coming off of a 31-point game on Tuesday, the matchup at the PF position could get interesting. That is. if you are watching.

Bobcats @ Pistons: Another doozy. Charlotte at 1-3 can’t lose this game if they still think they are a playoff team. D.J. Augustin and Rodney Stuckey makes for a solid matchup at the point, but let’s face it, these teams are not very good right now. The Pistons’ roster is simply odd. Austin Daye getting some burn is a good move right now as developing the young talent will make it easier to deal Prince or Hamilton later this season, and hopefully Charlie V will be not be tweeting about any of Stephen Jackson‘s dialogue or unique after-hours life experiences tonight.

Wizards @ Knicks: There will most certainly be a buzz back at MSG tonight and it will not be because of Isiah Thomas thinking he will one day be back here as President or that the there is nothing falling from the ceiling. John Wall makes his first appearance in NYC as a member of the Wizards along with the return of Gilbert Arenas. Combine that with the Knicks coming off of an impressive win in Chicago last night, as they connected on 16 from downtown, this should be a very entertaining game tonight. Amar’e battling Andray Blatche will be a good matchup of highly athletic 4-men. Three points, three points for Toney Douglas!

Bulls @ Celtics: Where do you begin? Rondo vs. Rose? Noah vs. KG? The Truth? Coach Thibodeau and Scal returning to Boston for the first time? This is going to be a real good game tonight. In last night’s home loss to the Knicks, Derrick Rose spent the final 9:31 of the game on the bench as the Knicks made trey after trey. Was Thibodeau saving him for tonight? Will the defensive guru have the Bulls ready for the wrath of Rondo? Lots of questions, the answers will start to present themselves at 8:00pm.

Heat @ Hornets: Chris Paul has been a pro’s pro through the ups and downs in New Orleans and he has the Hornets at 4-0. CP3 and D-Wade will certainly be matched-up tonight at certain points, and Mr. Ariza gets the first crack at LeBron who is playing with the bruised shin. Test for the Heat tonight defensively is keeping CP3 from getting to where he wants to go on the dribble. The Heat have been running teams out of the gym after the slow start, and this would be a quality road win against the Hornets. Will have to setup the second flat screen for this one.

Hawks @ Timberwolves: Many, including myself, thought the Hawks would take a step back this season. They are 5-0. With six players averaging in double figures, and Horford and Smith patrolling the glass, the Hawks look like the athletic, well-balanced team everyone thought they could become. Minnesota has been struggling as expected with Kevin Love and Michael Beasley trying to be the frontcourt tandem that leads this team. I’ll catch the highlights with Webber and McHale.

Grizzlies @ Suns: Two talented teams searching for some momentum right now as the Suns are off to their worst start in three seasons, and continue to adjust to life after Amar’e. Nash is struggling, as he has 21 turnovers to go with his 27 assists, and Hedo Turkoglu (nor his game) have yet to arrive in Phoenix. The Grizzlies are waiting on Zach Randolph to find his way back into the lineup. Rudy Gay is showing the basketball world why he got paid, as he is putting up 26.4 points per game, and the Suns are going to have trouble with him tonight.

Clippers @ Nuggets: The Clippers are 1-4, but they have been quite entertaining to watch thanks to Gordon and Griffin. In order to improve on the record, Kaman needs to re-establish himself as an 18-20 point per night scorer at the 5-spot. The Nuggets are thin up front as Nene is still day-to-day after missing the game Wednesday, which was a one-point loss to the Mavs. I may start a pool to see when and where ‘Melo gets traded, as a loss tonight to the Clippers will speed up his exit.

Jazz @ Warriors: This is going to be fun basketball. Monta Ellis is at the level many thought he’d reach pre-injuries and the Jazz have won two straight since starting slowly. Ellis vs. Deron, Al Jeff and Millsap vs. D-Lee and Biedrins are terrific matchups as these teams will battle to control pace and tempo. Expect the Jazz to pound the ball to Jefferson early and often as he has had three straight 20-point games.

Raptors @ Lakers: This should be a romp. The Lakers are rolling and the Raptors will be fighting for worst record in the league. Gasol has been outstanding to start the season, Kobe is coming off of a triple-double in Sacramento and the team is averaging a league-leading 113 point per game. To the Raptors, good night and good luck.

Enjoy your NBA Friday.

What are you watching tonight?

Follow Eric on Twitter at @coachenew.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.