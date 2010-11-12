NBA Friday: What You Need To Be Watching Tonight

After a dynamic Thursday night doubleheader, this evening’s action presents slightly less star power but some solid matchups:

Jazz @ Hawks: Unless you have been living under a rock you know that the Utah Jazz have had quite a week, with comeback wins against the Clippers in double OT, in Miami in OT and in Orlando. The combination of Deron Williams and Paul Millsap, in addition to key contributions from Al Jefferson and Andrei Kirilenko have the Jazz starting to believe they can be a top-four team in the west. After a 6-0 start the Hawks have found reality again, dropping three straight to the Suns, Magic and Bucks. The home loss by 17 to Milwaukee was an early measuring stick, as the Hawks will be battling in that 4th-7th range in the East for much of the season. Key matchup is the frontcourt as Al Horford, Josh Smith, Zaza Pachulia and new starting center Jason Collins (I can’t believe this guy still gets a contract) will have to figure out how to contain one of the NBA’s top starting frontcourts in Millsap, Jefferson and Kirilenko. This is easily the best early game of the evening.

Rockets @ Pacers: The Pacers are coming off a game in which they converted on 20 consecutive field goals in the 3rd quarter as they routed the Nuggets. This is a team that, if healthy, can be a playoff team in the East thanks to a balance between perimeter and inside scoring and some solid team chemistry forming. Darren Collison is proving everyone correct that he is a solid starting point guard and Roy Hibbert continues to impress as his offseason work has paid off immediately for himself and the Pacers. The Rockets are in trouble. Yao is now out with an ankle sprain, and they’re giving up a league-worst 110 points per game. With Aaron Brooks sidelined 4-6 weeks with an ankle sprain, the Rockets will lean even heavier on both Kevin Martin and Luis Scola to turn this thing in the right direction.

Raptors @ Magic: The schedule makers were very nice to the Magic to start the season, as six of their first eight games (including tonight) have been at home. As predicted, the Raptors are in for a long year as they are simply limited on talent and veteran know-how. The Magic are coming off of a home loss to the Jazz where they allowed 39 fourth-quarter points and saw a nine-point lead turn into a 10-point loss. Dwight Howard took eight shots from the floor in 33 minutes. Foul trouble or not, Dwight needs more shots! Sound familiar? He should get plenty tonight against the Raptors.

Bobcats @ Wizards: As many thought when looking at the scope of the Eastern Conference, the Bobcats could potentially be further down in the standings this season, thus far those that did are correct. Charlotte is a team that has trouble both scoring and rebounding, not an ideal combination of weaknesses. With Gerald Wallace and Stephen Jackson trying to carry the load offensively from the wing positions, the Bobcats have to figure out a way to establish some sort of presence in the paint. Washington will no doubt give them trouble with the speed of John Wall, scoring ability of Al Thornton, and the length of Andray Blatche and JaVale McGee inside. It will be interesting to see how the chemistry in Washington develops, as they have some nice pieces.

Knicks @ Timberwolves: The Knicks have been entertaining, but wildly inconsistent. Following back-to-back wins against Chicago and Washington, last week they were destroyed by the Bucks on the road and then simply beaten by a team with better weapons in the Warriors. Expect the Knicks to come out with a chip on their shoulder tonight starting with Amar’e Stoudemire. I know this doesn’t appear to be a big game, but the Knicks need this one. The Wolves hung with the Lakers and Kevin Love, Michael Beasley and Wesley Johnson will keep them around in many games, but Minnesota is 29th in points allowed and 24th in points scored, a terrible combination. But they are No. 1 in rebounding. Their best hope is that the Knicks shoot themselves out of the game tonight from deep.

Sixers @ Mavericks: Dallas looked good and they are finding their rhythm as DeShawn Stevenson and Tyson Chandler are contributing as role players next to Dirk, J-Kidd and Butler (before Butler got hurt). The Sixers are competing and Elton Brand is reborn but they are a long way away from being consistent. Jrue Holiday continues to impress as the new floor general. Dallas should be able to handle this one.

Kings @ Suns: This is a very interesting and potentially entertaining matchup in Phoenix. I really like what the Kings are building, as they are young, versatile and have some depth to the roster. Problem is that with youth comes poor team defense as Sacramento is giving up 106 points per game. The Suns are searching for a new formula with their new pieces. They are 3rd in the league in scoring but right there towards the bottom in points allowed per game with 109 against a night. With Evans and Nash on the floor, make sure you give this game some attention.

Blazers @ Thunder: Definitely the late game of the night. The Thunder are trying to find themselves after a slower start than expected as they will not be able to surprise anyone this season. Watching Durant, Westbrook and Co. is always enjoyable and tonight they will have their hands full with the Blazers, even though Brandon Roy is one knee-to-knee collision from being back on the shelf. The combination of LaMarcus Aldridge and Marcus Camby has worked wonderfully for Portland as they look to remain towards the top of the West.

Pistons @ Clippers: The Clippers have just been snake bitten and unlucky. The injuries are a part of this league but you have to feel for the Clips. With that being said the Pistons are just not a good basketball team. To their credit though, they recognize now is the time to start developing Austin Daye who will battle with Blake Griffin tonight. Ryan Gomes may be the only reason this game gets a look later on, during a break in Oklahoma City.

Enjoy your NBA Friday.