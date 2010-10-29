NBA Friday: What You Need To Be Watching Tonight

Welcome to NBA Friday, always the most action-packed evening each week on the NBA calendar. Many of us basketball heads will be chilling with the League Pass tonight, especially since tomorrow is a big night out. And if you do fantasy basketball, it adds even more to the evening. Here is a quick look at tonight’s matchups:

Kings @ Nets: I will definitely check in with this game early as the Nets are looking for two straight W’s to start the season. That nice, considering they didn’t get their second win until December 8th last season. The Kings won a tight one in ‘Sota the other night without Tyreke Evans, who is looking to lead this team towards respectability. The frontcourt of Carl Landry, DeMarcus Cousins, Omri Casspi and Jason Thompson is extremely underrated. Containing Brook Lopez in the paint is the challenge tonight for Sacramento on the road.

Hawks @ Sixers: With the Heat, Celtics, Magic and Bulls all being picked ahead of them, and some expecting the Hawks to drop in the East, they handled their business with a convincing win in Memphis to open the season. Can Joe Johnson and Josh Smith co-exist and take this team to the next level? Philly is hoping to bounce back after falling to the Heat in their opener. I drafted Elton Brand late in my fantasy draft on Monday, and the whole room made insulting noises. I am interested to see how many quality games Evan Turner can consecutively produce to start his rookie season – so far he is 1-for-1.

Cavs @ Raptors: Though the Cavs beat the Celtics the other night, we know this is far from a matchup between good teams. But if the Cavs come out with a chip on their shoulder every night, they could surprise some people. Can J.J. Hickson be a consistent force on both ends of the court? Will Reggie Evans get 16 rebounds again without a basket? Hopefully someone will let me know, because I’m not going to watch this. At all.

Pacers @ Bobcats: Roy Hibbert has lost some serious weight. SERIOUS. His 28-point opener against the Spurs is a great sign if you are the Pacers. A low-post presence with Danny Granger, Darren Collison and dare I say a healthy Mike Dunleavy, are the ingredients to hang around and compete for the eightn seed this season. Coincidently, the same spot the Bobcats are gunning for. D.J. Augustin against Collison and Granger against Gerald Wallace will be very good matchups tonight – they’ll get a couple of looks early.

Knicks @ Celtics: Knicks coming off of a win, Celtics coming off a loss. You can see the writing on the wall as easy as it was to hear Shaq‘s footsteps the other night when he was rumbling down the lane. Amar’e going at KG will be entertaining in the opening minutes, as will watching the Knicks be completely lost on defense all night. (Note: The Celtics don’t treat opponents very well coming off of a loss.) As a Celtics fan, this game will be part of the early main course. Actually, it may force me to setup the second flat screen.

Nuggets @ Hornets: The Carmelo Anthony situation is an unfortunate one for the Nuggets. With coach George Karl back, and a talented team still in place, you have to wonder what the psyche of the team will be. Arron Afflalo blew up for 25 to open the season – is he the next guy to step up in Denver? The one thing the Hornets need is momentum early in the season. CP3 against Billups is always a great battle. Seeing how Trevor Ariza meshes with this team is going to be interesting to watch.

Thunder @ Pistons: If you were watching the OKC victory over the Bulls on Wednesday night, it was a highly entertaining game. The Thunder are a terrific up and down team that play with a ton of fire and passion. The more Durant, Westbrook& Co. I watch, the more I continue to believe this team could play deep into the spring. Okay, I know, it is the second game of 82, but are they fun or what? Oh yeah, they are playing the Pistons who have one of the strangest rosters in recent memory. Did something happen to Joe Dumars‘ talent evaluation process, or am I missing something? The Thunder will get plenty of attention.

Magic @ Heat: Home opener for the Heat? Yes. Battle of Florida? Yes. Battle of two of the top teams in the East? We think so. Tickets still available? Yes. Really? Tickets for the Miami home opener with LeBron, Bosh and D-Wade against the Orlando Magic are still available?!?! Miami Heat, Nike, fans, anyone please comment, NOW. I am already so tired of “it’s going to take some time for the chemistry to develop.” Someone shoot me an e-mail when it happens.

Bucks @ Timberwolves: I am expecting more good things from the Bucks this season. With Bogut back, Jennings having a season under his belt and Salmons there from the start, I like the way this team is put together. Gooden, Delfino, Maggette and Ilyasova give this team plenty of depth. The Wolves are going to struggle: first to create an identity, then to win games. I stole Jennings in the fifth round of my fantasy draft; they’ll get a second quarter peek.

Grizzlies @ Mavericks: The Mavs have retooled the roster yet again, and with the West being so competitive, this team could finish anywhere between 2nd and 7th in the standings. The Haywood/Chandler presence in the middle is the best combo yet to play next to Dirk. And it’s amazing how Kidd casually gets 18 assists to open the season. Between Butler, Terry and Marion, the Mavs have plenty of guys to finish plays. I had grown tired of watching Dallas, but I am intrigued – at least for now. The Grizz are in trouble tonight without Gasol and Randolph who have been ruled out. Someone let me know if they have a Tony Allen sighting.

Clippers @ Warriors: This is a perfect example of why I love the NBA. These two teams have been real bad for a long time, and there is a very good chance neither are playoff teams, but between their newcomers and style of play they will get some major attention tonight. Blake Griffin, Eric Gordon, David Lee, Monta Ellis and Stephen Curry equal great basketball.

Lakers @ Suns: Almost always a good game. Lakers comeback on ring night and the Suns get their first win in Utah. Hakim Warrick, always a player with potential, got his game on last night and he is looking to be the interior version of Channing Frye this season. Expect a large dose of Pau Gasol tonight and every night, as the Lakers will be going to the post earlier and often. This game will get even burn with the Clips/Warriors. Well, until the second half when it’s Kobe time.

Enjoy your NBA Friday.

What are you watching tonight?

