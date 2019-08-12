Getty Image

The NBA has released the full 2019-20 regular season schedule, as fans can now start marking their calendars for big games featuring their favorite teams — and begin planning any potential travel to go see their favorite players and squads.

The national television schedule is always of intrigue for NBA fans, and the TNT schedule of games is loaded with marquee matchups per usual. The TNT slate begins with opening night on Tuesday, October 22 where they will open the season with the 2019 champs, the Raptors, hosting Zion Williamson and the Pelicans in Toronto for ring night. The nightcap will be the highly anticipated first battle of Los Angeles between the LeBron James and Anthony Davis led Lakers and the Kawhi Leonard and Paul George led Clippers, who will be the home team, technically.

The opening Thursday night schedule for TNT on October 24 will feature the Rockets hosting the Bucks in a matchup of last year’s MVP and MVP runner-up, as well as the Clippers at the Warriors in the nightcap. Overall, the Lakers and Warriors will play 12 times on TNT, with the Clippers featured 11 times, and four teams — Bucks, Rockets, Celtics, Blazers — appearing on TNT 10 times.

Below, you will find the full NBA on TNT schedule for the season, (all times Eastern):