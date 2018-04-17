NBA G League Salaries Will See An Increase For The 2018-19 Season

NBA

Players in the NBA’s G League will see a salary bump when they take the court this fall. The NBA announced on Tuesday that salaries in the NBA’s Gatorade-branded minor league’s base salary will increase to $7,000 per month, or $35,000 total for the 2018-19 season.

Last year, the G League’s two-tiered contract system maxed a player’s salary out at $26,000, with others making $19,000. The league also pays for housing for its athletes and gives them insurance, but the new salary minimum ensures every player receives a much improved base salary. The pay bump shows the growth of the league itself, which will be at 27 teams next season as we get closer and closer to every NBA team owning an affiliate.

It also might make the NBA’s minor league a more attractive option for pro prospects who need to play somewhere a year after high school. Last month, 2018 McDonald’s All-American Darius Bazley announced he was decommiting from Syracuse to sign a contract in the G League later this year. Two-way contracts will also see a bump from $75,000 to $77,250 for next season, with the potential to earn as much as $385,000 if they max out the number of allowed days spent with the NBA club at the prorated NBA rate.