NBA G League Salaries Will See An Increase For The 2018-19 Season

#NBA
04.17.18 28 mins ago

NBA

Players in the NBA’s G League will see a salary bump when they take the court this fall. The NBA announced on Tuesday that salaries in the NBA’s Gatorade-branded minor league’s base salary will increase to $7,000 per month, or $35,000 total for the 2018-19 season.

Last year, the G League’s two-tiered contract system maxed a player’s salary out at $26,000, with others making $19,000. The league also pays for housing for its athletes and gives them insurance, but the new salary minimum ensures every player receives a much improved base salary. The pay bump shows the growth of the league itself, which will be at 27 teams next season as we get closer and closer to every NBA team owning an affiliate.

It also might make the NBA’s minor league a more attractive option for pro prospects who need to play somewhere a year after high school. Last month, 2018 McDonald’s All-American Darius Bazley announced he was decommiting from Syracuse to sign a contract in the G League later this year. Two-way contracts will also see a bump from $75,000 to $77,250 for next season, with the potential to earn as much as $385,000 if they max out the number of allowed days spent with the NBA club at the prorated NBA rate.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA
TAGSNBAnba g-league

What To Listen To

The Ultimate Playlist For Every Stage Of Your Run

The Ultimate Playlist For Every Stage Of Your Run

04.17.18 3 hours ago 4 Comments
All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

04.16.18 1 day ago
The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

04.14.18 3 days ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

04.14.18 3 days ago
The Best Spotify Playlists You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Best Spotify Playlists You Should Be Listening To Right Now

04.13.18 4 days ago 3 Comments
King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

04.12.18 5 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP