We’re Picking Every NBA Game Against The Spread For 10/19/18

Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, children of all ages, we got ourselves a sizeable slate of NBA games on Friday night. Nine games are in the cards to kick off your weekend of sports watching, and before things tip off, our staff picked every game on the schedule this evening against the spread.

Robby is out of commission this evening, so I — the person on staff who knows the least about gambling — will guide you through today’s round of staff selections against the spread. If you’d like his more detailed breakdown of this evening’s lines and trends to follow, head over to our daily betting guide, which breaks down all nine games and the 18 teams that comprise them.

Now, onto our picks, comprised of the following members of our staff: Robby Kalland, Martin Rickman, Brad Rowland, Chris Barnewall, Jeff Siegel, Sabreena Merchant, Nekias Duncan, Mike Zavagno, Konata Edwards, and myself. Currently, Konata sits atop the standings at 8-6 on the year, with myself, Brad, and Chris one game back. This probably doesn’t mean anything because, uh, this is the fourth day of games, but hey, who doesn’t love small sample sizes? ONTO THE PICKS.