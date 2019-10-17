The NBA season is just around the corner. Preseason games are almost done, and in five days, regular season basketball will tip off, bringing the cold, dark, surprisingly hectic offseason to an end and giving us a chance to watch meaningful games for the first time since the Toronto Raptors took down the Golden State Warriors and won a title.

This time of year features people making predictions about the upcoming season. This goes for everyone from members of the Twitterverse to those in NBA front offices, and on Thursday, we got a glimpse into what higher ups in the basketball world think will happen during the 2019-20 campaign.

The league unveiled the results of its annual general manager survey, which features answers to all the usual questions you expect out of these sorts of things and a few looks at the league from those whose careers are built around knowing basketball as well as anyone. To start, the race for a championship is far more wide open than in years past — the 2018 edition of the poll had 87 percent of general managers picking the Warriors to win the ring. This year, it’s far tighter, with the Los Angeles Clippers receiving 46 percent of the vote, the Milwaukee Bucks getting 36 percent, the Los Angeles Lakers getting 11 percent. Golden State and the Portland Trail Blazers also received votes.

GMs don’t believe the MVP award is leaving Milwaukee. Fifty-two percent of responders picked Giannis Antetokounmpo to repeat as the league’s Most Valuable Player, with Steph Curry, Anthony Davis, and Kawhi Leonard all getting 10 percent of the vote. Nikola Jokic rounds out the top-5 with seven percent of the vote, while the others receiving votes section featuring James Harden, LeBron James, and Damian Lillard.

As for other honors, here’s the list of who, or what, general managers selected:

If you were starting a franchise today and could sign any player in the NBA, who would it be? Giannis Antetokounmpo, 86 percent

Which player forces opposing coaches to make the most adjustments? James Harden, 48 percent

Which player is most likely to have a breakout season in 2019-20? De’Aaron Fox, 19 percent

Who is the best point guard in the NBA? Steph Curry, 90 percent

Who is the best shooting guard in the NBA? James Harden, 86 percent

Who is the best small forward in the NBA? Kawhi Leonard, 62 percent

Who is the best power forward in the NBA? Giannis Antetokounmpo, 59 percent

Who is the best center in the NBA? Nikola Jokic, 48 percent

Which team made the best overall moves this offseason? LA Clippers, 82 percent

Which one player acquisition will make the biggest impact? Kawhi Leonard, 67 percent

What was the most underrated player acquisition? Mike Conley, 36 percent

Which team will be most improved in 2019-20? Los Angeles Lakers, 38 percent

What was the most surprising move of the offseason? Paul George trade to Clippers, 52 percent

Who will win the 2019-20 Rookie of the Year? Zion Williamson, 68 percent

Which rookie will be the best player in five years? Zion Williamson, 68 percent

Which rookie was the biggest steal at where he was selected in the Draft? Nickeil Alexander-Walker, 32 percent

Who is the best international player in the NBA? Giannis Antetokounmpo, 79 percent

Who is the best international player NOT in the NBA? Nikola Mirotic, 55 percent

Who is the best defensive player in the NBA? Kawhi Leonard, 45 percent

Who is the best perimeter defender in the NBA? Kawhi Leonard, 59 percent

Who is the best interior defender in the NBA? Rudy Gobert, 93 percent

Who is the most versatile defender in the NBA? Draymond Green, 38 percent

Which is the best defensive team in the NBA? LA Clippers, 52 percent

Who is the best head coach in the NBA? Gregg Popovich, 55 percent

Which head coach is the best manager/motivator of people? Gregg Popovich, 41 percent

Which head coach makes the best in-game adjustments? Rick Carlisle, 28 percent

Which head coach runs the best offense? Steve Kerr, 38 percent

Which head coach has the best defensive schemes? Quinn Snyder, 28 percent

Which new or relocated head coach will make the biggest impact on his new team? Monty Williams, 43 percent

Who is the best assistant coach in the NBA? Dan Burke, Chris Finch, David Venterpool, 11 percent

Which active player will make the best head coach someday? Mike Conley, 26 percent

Which team is the most fun to watch? Denver, 31 percent

Which team has the best home-court advantage? Denver, 38 percent

Which team has the most promising young core? New Orleans, 28 percent

Which player is the most athletic? Zion Williamson, 41 percent

Which player is the best pure shooter? Steph Curry, 86 percent

Which player is the fastest with the ball? De’Aaron Fox, 64 percent

Which player is best at moving without the ball? Klay Thompson, 43 percent

Which player is the best passer? LeBron James, 57 percent

What bench player makes the biggest impact when he enters the game? Lou Williams, 79 percent

What bench player makes the biggest impact when he enters the game? Steven Adams, 32 percent

Which player is the best leader? Damian Lillard, 41 percent

Who is the most versatile player in the NBA? Giannis Antetokounmpo, 46 percent

Which player has the best basketball IQ? LeBron James, 64 percent

Which player would you want taking a shot with the game on the line? Steph Curry, 44 percent

What rule (regarding play, Draft/Lottery, playoff format, etc.) most needs to change? Playoff seeding (1-16), 18 percent