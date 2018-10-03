NBA General Managers Believe LeBron James Will Be The 2018-19 MVP

Getty Image

It’s been a while since LeBron James has last been named the NBA’s Most Valuable Player, as he hasn’t received the league’s highest individual honor since 2013. It’s also been a minute since a member of the Los Angeles Lakers took home an MVP award — Kobe Bryant was the last guy to do it back in 2008.

If you ask NBA general managers, both of those droughts are going to come to an end this season. NBA.com did its annual polling of GMs around the league, and in the eyes of the league’s executives, James is in line to edge out Kevin Durant and win his fifth league MVP award.

James led the way with the support of 30 percent of GMs heading into this season, with Durant hot in his heels, as 27 percent of general managers picked him to win the award. Anthony Davis (17 percent) wasn’t too terribly far behind, while 10 percent of executives believe James Harden will go back-to-back. Beyond them, five players were picked to win the award: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Steph Curry, Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard, and Russell Westbrook.