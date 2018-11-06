The NBA Community Is Encouraging Everyone To Get Out And Vote

Getty Image

Election Day is upon us, and millions will make their way to the polls over the course of Tuesday to cast votes for various candidates, amendments, and propositions. The NBA is hopeful that a few more will be encouraged to do so thanks to efforts they’ve made in recent months to try and highlight the importance of voting.

Steve Kerr penned a column with the help of Chris Ballard for Sports Illustrated that ran Monday imploring people to go vote, highlighting the importance of using your voice as a citizen to champion whatever causes are important to you. Kerr noted that the Warriors had folks from Rock the Vote come to training camp this year to help players, coaches, and team staffers get registered to vote and explain the importance of voting.

One of those players that will be voting for the first time in a long time is Kevin Durant. Durant told ESPN that he hasn’t voted since 2008 and wasn’t “confident” about voting last election, but is now finding his political voice.