Top 5 Franchise Players to Build Your NBA Team

After we dropped our Top 5 Players in the NBA List last week, one of my boys hit me with an email that said, “Was just thinking, if you were going to start an NBA franchise today, who is the one player you would start with to build around?” It’s a good question. I think Kobe is the best talent in basketball, but if I’m starting a team from scratch? Age, miles and injuries all come into play in the decision, which means Kobe probably isn’t the best guy to start building around right now. So here are the Top 5 guys I would want to build my team around as the cornerstone of my franchise:
1. LeBron James: No surprise here. Detractors knock parts of his game, but there is no denying that he is the most physically dominating athlete in the game today, and he is still probably 2-3 years away from hitting his true basketball prime. It’s tough to put anyone else in this spot.
2. Kevin Durant: 6-9, clearly gets better every season, and is more than three full years younger than LeBron. It’s been said before, but it’s 100 percent true: Kevin Durant has been put on this planet get buckets. He’s averaging a career-best 29.8 ppg this season – is it out of the question that a few years down the road that he’s scoring 35, 36, 40 points a game? I don’t think so. Throw in his increasing rebounding totals (almost eight boards per game this season) and you have a guy who is clearly moving beyond one-dimensional-scorer territory. When it’s all said and done, he could make the Blazers’ selection of THIS GUY one of the greatest blunders in NBA history.
3. Chris Paul: My boy listed Carmelo Anthony in this spot on his list, but I have to go with CP3. The hardest positions to fill with elite players are point guard and center, and Chris Paul is the best point guard in all of basketball. Unfortunately he has been an afterthought this season as the Hornets go about selling off every piece of their franchise, but the fact remains that there is no one in basketball who can lead, score, pass, defend, dictate tempo, and elevate those around him like Chris Paul can. The only other guy is Steve Nash.
4. Carmelo Anthony: When Melo arrived in the NBA, he and LeBron were inextricably linked. No story could mention one without the other. But then Carmelo kind of dropped off a bit as James took off … but now Melo’s back, having made himself into a dominant player, as opposed to being just a scorer. If you watched Melo single-handedly beat the Cavs on national TV last week, you know how far he has come.
5. Dwyane Wade: I can’t list Wade higher than Melo for two reasons: he’s older than Carmelo and Wade’s longevity is a serious issue. Dwyane is an all-around better basketball player than Carmelo, but there’s just no way that he can sustain his style of play for any great length of time. He crashes headfirst into defenses dozens of times every single game in much the same way A.I. used to for an entire decade. Commentators would always talk about how that style would eventually catch up with Iverson and they were right. I can’t see Dwyane’s future being much different, unless he adds MJ pieces to his arsenal (fadeaways, post-up moves, etc.) ASAP. Wade is so good though, there is no else who can bump him out of the top five.
Who did I miss? How would rank your Top 5? Let us know in the comments section below.
1. Lebron
2. D12
3. Durant aka 50-40-90 (someday)
4. Melo
5. Bosh
No Wade or Paul in my list.
no argument with the actual list.
just that you didn’t include any bigs?
its sooooo much easier to build a team around a talented big man.
Man, how the hell is Superman (Dwight!) not on that list. I’d pick him any day over CP3, Durant or even Melo…
1.) Lebron
2.) KD
3.) Melo
4.) CP3
5.) D. Rose
Honorable Mention:
C. Bosh, D. Williams
I left out D-wade because I am concerned about his body breaking down. D Howard was left out because he is a beast physically, but his offensive game hasn’t improved over the past 1-2 years.
bcuz Dwight is crazy overrated.
I think the only guy Dwight could possibly bump on my list is Melo. In theory, yes, you pick the super-athletic 7-footer to build around, but I’m just not feeling it with Dwight. Not a single post move until this past week and you have to avoid him in crunch time because of foul shooting situation.
– PC
Maybe I put in Dwight Howard in there because he’s a center. Not because he’s better or more talented. 7ft is 7ft. CP3 is an elite PG, but I can use a mediocre PG and still win a chip as long as Dwight is getting the ROC. I would bump up Melo and put D12 ahead of Wade(injury prone and I hate to say it). I agree with the rest of your list.
As much as I like CP3, Rose, Deron, it’s just to hard to put them ahead of guys 6-7 inches taller. You can’t teach height. And those bigs can also change the game on defense where guards can’t. Only problem is, Dwight is the only elite one. Kaman, Bogut, Lopez, they aren’t top level like Duncan and KG were or D12 is.
I love CP3, and if I needed a PG I obviously would take him first above all others. That being said, I wouldn’t necessarily “build a team around him”…I think at best, he’s the perfect compliment to any superstar you already have. So I would most definitely build around Melo before CP3, and then CP3 would be one of the pieces I put around Melo. Switch the rankings of those two, and I got no issues after that.
me hes overrated if we compare him to the 90s centers but today he should be the number 2 pick.
bron
howard
wade
gap
and fuck it give me parker and williams over cp3
patrick you also had to avoid shaq in crunch time wasnt he a franchise player?
You guys are crazy if you think CP is just a complimentary player, or worse yet would take Deron or Tony Parker over him!
He’s one of the only guys in all of basketball who can completely dominate a game without scoring a ton of points.
one of the major problems with building your team around a wing player is, you struggle to find an identity as a team.
are you going to be a half court team?
are you going to be an uptempo run-n-gun style team?
ten years ago, you would have had Tracy McGrady and Vince Carter in your list. and because they are wings (like melo, Durant and LeBron) their teams struggled in putting the accurate peices together—and that is part of building the team.
if not, then all you really have are the best 5 offensive players. and we all know that aint gonna get you much. just like Indy now with Danny Granger.
when you decide to build around a big, you get him a point guard who can get him the ball. a long range shooter for double teams, and a rugged side man to do the dirty work down low. and the final piece can be just a complimentary piece.
Dwight may not be top 5, but he’s already gotten to the finals. show it shows that building a team around a big works.
Melo aint going to the finals this year nor next. durant will is still some years away and chris paul is even furthest away.
again PC—
you still gotta have a big somewhere on the list. just as long as it aint Amar’e Stoudamire!
he sucks!
btw
roy and durant round out my top 5
C’mon, Dwight has unstoppable post moves by now. He’s no Ewing or Olajuwon, but I feel sorry for anyone guarding him. To me he proved it when it counted the most (this weekend indeed).
And a good comparison would be this: Dwight and Jameer (Super big and okay point) are way better in my opinion than CP and Emeka (super point and average big).
patrick
no he isnt complementary but let tell me when was the last time a team with a pg like that won anything?? only a fool would build with cp3 over howard but then again you said amare was a top ten player so this really isnt a stretch for you. paul puts up the best numbers but he is not the best pick as your pg if you want to win.
wait a mn are you talking fantasy basketball??
again for my team give me parker and deron and if age doesnt count give me billups also do combo guards count give me roy all over cp3.
i agree with this list. Dwight isn’t top 5, until he develops his offense.
@ Pat – I’d pick Dwight ahead of Wade. Like you said, “he’s one of the only guys that can affect the entire game without scoring a ton of points”. His team is far and away better than the Hornets because people key in on Howard, allowing everyone else to shoot. Think about it: JAMEER NELSON was an All-Star. Seriously.
On defense, it’s the same thing. Whoever you put around Dwight – as in, starting a franchise – doesn’t matter when you have someone as dominant inside as D Ho. Rashard Lewis as a PF?! THAT’s the frontline? Really?
CP3 makes people look good, you’re right. But if that’s what you’re going with, you can’t just say, “Dwight Howard doesn’t score a lot or as efficiently” as the reason he’s not on this list.
Speaking of efficiency, Wade? 9th in the league in Assists…48th in the league in A/TO. Hahaha you can’t exactly say that he’s the model of efficiency, either.
Give me Howard over CP3 AND Wade.
@ Patrick:
I didn’t exactly mean he’s a “complimentary player” as in a “role player”, but he’s better suited complimenting a stronger superstar like a Dwight or a Melo or a Durant. He basically makes the superstar that much better and is mad dangerous on his own. But him being the centerpiece of an entire franchise? I can’t see that going…well I can’t see that going any farther than New Orleans has gone in that same exact situation to be honest with you. Do you??
I agree with Heckler on this one…everything except the Amare statement, lol…..I like this list, but I’m taking out Paul and subbing D12….Dwight may not have the best post moves, but teams are still gonna double down on him leaving his average PG, slumping SG, whoever plays SF and absentee PF to get theirs….a team doubles CP3 and you just have a guy open
1) Lebron
1A) Kevin Durant (i think he will be an all time great)
3) Kobe (I’ll still take his next 5 years over anyone else for the next ten. He can win more titles in 5 years than most can in 10)
4) Howard
5) Melo
Honorable mention: wade, cp3, rose, bosh, bynum (yea i’m opening up that can)
any of yall not picking Dwyane Wade are just STUPID.
dude is still like one of the most talented players ever. remember last year at this time, a HEALTHY Wade destroyed the NBA in the 2nd half of the season.
Carmelo has averaged less than 70 games played the last 3 seasons. and that doesn’t even include the 13 games he missed this year.
last year Dwyane Wade played 79 of the Heats 82 games. and this year Dwyane has played in 55 of their 57 games.
so…
enough of this “can’t stay healthy” bullshit
I agree with the list but there is an argument to put D12 ahead of D-Wade. D12 makes coaches completely change their game plan offensively and defensively like they once did with shaq, and with dwights developing offensive game (he is doing better with his hook shots and facing up), he will eventually become more dangerous. what other big in the league can you build around(not bogut, kaman, aldridge, west, oden and lopez isnt ready just yet. We dont know yet that stoudemire can function in a different system). D-Wade is too wreckless to really build around and unless he changes his game, he like you said wont last long
kermit
i think cp is better (on his own) than the players u mentioned but the others can get a team further imo. if you paired any of them with cp3 dont you think most people would say paul is the best player on the team??
Wade isn’t reckless and apart from LBJ, he has the most complete game in the league….He gets you assists, he scores, he grabs boards, he blocks shots, he plays defense…what else does he have to do???? Wade is someone you can safely build your team around, plus add that to the fact that he IS developing a shot and that just makes him better
No Derek Rose?!
No Tyreke Evans?!
you are just picking up the big names… there a whole new class coming ready to built a franchise on their own
I am not convinced that cp3 can win you a ring. Great player and he sells tickets, but he would need some pretty special players around him to win. But in his fairness, there is only one player on that list that showed he has the ability to take his team to that level.
Dwight needs to be on this list for a few reasons:
1. He is the only guy in the league who regularly has a 20/20 game and no one thinks twice about how difficult that is. If Amare had a 20/20 game everyone would be talking about it. People expect 20/20 from Dwight.
2. He is younger than Lebron and isn’t as hard on his body. Since he isn’t constantly thrashing to the basket, I would say his chance of injury is lower.
3. Even if his post game only gets marginally better, he is still the best rebounder, best defensive big man, and a very solid scoring threat.
4. His position is more rare. Dwight’s skill set doesn’t come around very often. I’m not saying that Carmello, CP3, and Wade are not special, but there are 3 or 4 other guards/forwards in the L who could fill their same roles without dramatically changing the team. There is not another center in the league that can do what Dwight does.
1. Bron
2. Dwight
3. Wade
4. Durant
5. Bogut
Dwight has to be on the list. He’s the most dominant big man out there & its easier to build from the inside – out than from the outside – in. Dwight dominated Cleveland in the playoffs last year. Especially in 4th quarter crunch-time.
Jayo……Bogut????
haha…i like that Jayo, if that team revolved around him instead of a 5’10” 38%, 16ppg scoring guard, they might have a chance
@ Amsterdam
I can’t believe the statements in here like…
“C’mon, Dwight has unstoppable post moves by now… To me he proved it when it counted the most (this weekend indeed).”
When did it count the most? Regular season?? You’re kidding, right? PLAYOFFS count the most and in a 7 game series, when opposing teams adjust, we’ll see how unstoppable his post offence is then. If he’s truly unstoppable in the post he’ll average 35 and 15 like Shaq did in the Finals. In the meantime, stop this crazy talk about Dwight and his “unstoppable post moves”.
1) LeBron
2) Durant
3) Wade
4) Howard
5) Melo
6) Roy – my favorite player so I gotta give him props.
7) Paul – I’m still not sold on Paul because he’s never played with much talent around him. I honestly doubt he’ll stay in NO much longer and would love to see him on a more talented team.
The whole thing about building around a big man is becoming not overrated. If you have a player(s) that can dominate and change the outcome of a game, then you build around that player – giving him whatever complimentary pieces needed.
Take a look at the Bulls championship teams… the Pistons teams.
@ PC
After the domination of Shaq and Tim Duncan, who won rings with ever changin casts, it’s insane that you wouldn’t build around a legit 5 man who’s years away from his prime.
Every other position has competition. Dwight is basically unmatched unless Bynum or Oden can put something together:
PG: CP3, DWill, Westbrook, Rose, Rondo
SG: Wade, Roy, JJ
SF: Lebron, Melo, Durant
PF: Bosh, Amare, JSmoove
Everybody else can be matched except Dwight. In a quest for a chip most times, the 2 most important positions are usually your center and your point guard…unless u’re Kobe or Mike
1’Durant
2’Wade
3’chris paul
4’Allen Iverson
5’Bosh
@Pat — I can’t believe you left Greg Monroe off this list…
@ K Dizzle –
I hear what you’re saying, but at the same time Dwight is no (young) Shaq or Duncan. Not even close.
@ Austin –
Monroe is right after Evan Turner and Robbie Hummel.
1. Dwight Howard…It has been proved you can build a team around him. You can always find 6’3-6’10 scorers in the nba, but not 7ft defensive monsters.
2. Brook Lopez…7ft, can score better than any 7ft in the nba. Good passer and rebounder and is improving defensively. Also you can always find 6’3-6’10 guys to surround around him.
3. Lebron James…The way the cavs is using him is dumb. Put him in the old suns system with like minded scorers(they can be found,cavs are dumb) and he would have a title by now. That’s truth.
4. Kevin Durant…okc is doing it right.
5. The old detroit pistons when they won a title. Unless you have Howard or lopez(only the bulls and the 04 pistons ever won a title without an potential hall of fame pf or center)…you need a great team. The pistons had that for one season. Everybody knows their starting line up but their bench was the real killer: Mehmet, Mike James, Lindsey Hunter, Elden Campbell, Corliss Williamson…good team…
Lebron could win but not in that system. They are killing his greatest talent:Passing. Until that is fixed, Bron will struggle against howard
I aint going to read the posts..
@ PC
Your mad crazy if you think Howard is not a cornerstone.. i mean seriously who is Jameer Nelson?? NOBODY without Howard.. The only real talent Howard has on his team is Shard and VC and yet they still contending..
You dont want a man who DOMINATES the paint?? Im so tired of hearing this post game shit too.. Bottom line is dude still AVERAGES OVER 20+ a night.. BOTTOM LINE.. and i guess you could say he AVERAGES OVER 20+ without hitting FT’s cuz he clanks them all the time right??
And i think Dwight is lightweight better in the 4th at shooting FT’s.. that FT bullshit always makes me scratch my head because he was CLUTCH throughout all of last years playoffs with his freebies..
This is the problem with the NBA.. everyone being so perimeter oriented.. Dwight Howard might CONTINUOUSLY see the Finals because he is the only block monster around nowadays..
Craziness..
@ 34
AI??? Are you serious??? That bum isn’t even close to this conversation..
@ JAY
Lol i doubt Howard will get matched up against Aaron Grey in the Finals lol..
You cant ask anyone human to go out and avg Shaqs Finals #’s.. that shit was absurd.. But he is Superman lol.. going up against Pau Gasol and Andrew Bynum is way different than going up against Aaron Grey and one of the Collins lol..
@ Ian (late response):
“if you paired any of them with cp3 dont you think most people would say paul is the best player on the team??”
Not if we’re talking about a dude like Melo. He might SAY it, but we’d know the truth. I just think you COULD build a team around him, but I think he’d be best suited for that #2 spot.
Bron
Melo
Durant
Howard
Rose
I think the first 4 are self explanatory.I picked rose because he’s from Chitown…no but seriously he’s the most athletic point guard in the L, he’s still learning the nuances of the game(the room for growth is exponential), this may tie into my second point but the man is only 21 and doesn’t turn 22 til the begining of next year,and he’s a gym rat look how much his mid range J has improved from his rookie season until now Dude want’s to be great.
This reminds me of when Phil or somebody HUGE said they would rather have Howard over Lebron and everyone acted like they were nuts..
So caught up in the #’s..
No love for Bosh?
Lebron James
Dwight Howard
Melo
Wade
Kobe
why do people keep sayin point guard is so important when a point guard has never been the best player on any championship team but isiah thomas but with that said every position on team was top ten in the league at that time there was no glarin weak spot on them squads
1. LBJ
2. KD
3. D-WILL
4. MELO
5. D-WADE
dwight howard
chris bosh
lebron james
dwayne wade
josh smith
1. Lebron
2. Dwight
3. Kobe
4. Wade
5. Melo
I can’t believe you left Dwight off the list. He did go to the finals last season.
Even though he is getting up there in age, I would take the risk and still build my franchise around Kobe (this coming from a Celtics fan). My team would still be competitive for the next 3-5 year. If the supporting players are good I could atleast get 1 championship out of it. Even if I build around the other players on my list it still is not a guarantee that they will not bolt once their contract is up in 3-5 year. Just ask Cleveland fans.
Whoever compiled this list is one of the most inept pieces of garbage I have ever had the unfortunate luck to stumble upon.
DWIGHT HOWARD HAS WON FINALS GAMES THAN 4/5 ON YOUR LIST.
HOW OUT OF TOUCH ARE YOU?
DO YOU WATCH THE NBA OR PUKE UP WHAT JON BERRY AND TIME LEGLER TELL YOU.
YOU ARE A HACK. YOU SHOULD BE ASHAMED