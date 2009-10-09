NBA GMs Diss Mehmet Okur

As I wrote the other day, every year I can’t wait to read the results of NBA.com’s annual GM Survey to get an insider look into what the people running the League are thinking. And with GMs not permitted to vote for their own team or personnel, you know they have to be objective in their responses. Of all the questions though, there was one that stood out to me as both a compliment and a diss at the same time:

Which player does the most with the least?

The breakdown was this:

1. Mehmet Okur, 14.3%

2. Matt Bonner, 10.7%

3. Chuck Hayes, 7.1%

3. David Lee, 7.1%

3. Luis Scola, 7.1%

3. Hedo Turkoglu, 7.1%

Now if I’m Memo, I don’t know if I’m pissed or just don’t care. It’s like the guy when you’re playing pickup that looks like he has no game, and then has the meanest left hook in the gym. But in Okur’s case, he’s basically been singled out as the the one guy out of 450 NBA players that not only looks like he’s big for nothing, but has proven to people that looks can be deceiving.

Last year, Bruce Bowen won this honor, which is kind of surprising to me. Sure Bowen went undrafted and turned into one of the NBA’s most prolific defenders, but I don’t look at him and go, “Where’d he get all that talent?” To be considered a player that does “the most with the least,” I feel like you have to look at an undersized guy playing power forward (Hayes), or a guard that looks like he should be working the counter at Subway.

Look at how tall some of these guys are: Okur is 6-11, Bonner is 6-10, Lee is 6-9, Scola is 6-9 and Turkoglu is 6-10. I surely would not consider being that tall having “the least.”

Also, I hate to say it, but I’m pretty sure that the only reason Bonner is on this list is because he’s pasty white and from New Hampshire. If the “Red Rocket” looked a little more like ‘Melo, then he’d probably wouldn’t have even been mentioned.

Which player in the NBA do you think does the most with the least?

