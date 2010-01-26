NBA Hit List power ranking, 1.26

Ranking the League from worst to first…
30. New Jersey Nets (3-40)
Last week: Lost at Phoenix; lost at Golden State; lost at Utah.
You know how some teams can play any style and win? The Nets have become adept at losing with any style. Last week they lost trying to run. They also lose in the halfcourt, lose when they go big, lose when they go small, lose with a youth movement, lose with vets, lose at home, lose on the road … their company softball team probably stinks, too.
29. Minnesota Timberwolves (9-36)
Last week: Lost to Oklahoma City; lost to New Orleans; lost at Milwaukee.
If you’re into moral victories, the Wolves can be proud of at least taking the Thunder and Hornets down to the wire. The talent and competitiveness is there; you just see the execution failures that come with a young team.
28. Golden State Warriors (13-29)
Last week: Lost to Denver; beat New Jersey; lost at Phoenix.
As Nellie continues to fill the gaps with D-League alums, we got an idea: Instead of having the traditional D-League All-Star Game, what about having the Warriors play a squad of the D-League’s best? You wouldn’t watch that?
27. Washington Wizards (14-29)
Last week: Lost to Dallas; lost to Miami; lost to L.A. Clippers.
With the Lakers in D.C. before Tuesday’s game against the Wizards, the defending champs visited the White House and gave President Obama his #1 purple-and-gold jersey. The Wizards also gave Obama a jersey a while back, but we hear it’s being used for the First Dog to sleep on.
26. Sacramento Kings (15-28)
Last week: Lost at Atlanta; lost at Orlando; lost at Miami.
Still looking for their first win since Kevin Martin’s return. The losing streak isn’t K-Mart’s fault, but the timing couldn’t have been worse for him. He didn’t need another reason for people to think his time as The Franchise is done.
25. Philadelphia 76ers (15-29)
Last week: Lost to Portland; beat Dallas; won at Indiana; lost to Indiana.
Ever since he was officially named an All-Star starter, Allen Iverson has at least been trying to justify it: He helped the Sixers upset the Mavs, then averaged 18.5 points in a home-and-home with Indiana.
24. New York Knicks (17-26)
Last week: Lost to L.A. Lakers; lost to Dallas.
Even if it was against the Mavs, a 50-point loss is almost worthy of earning you the 30th spot on the Hit List.
23. Indiana Pacers (16-29)
Last week: Lost at Orlando; won at Detroit; lost to Philadelphia; won at Philadelphia.
A lot of didn’t even think A.J. Price would make the Pacers roster, let alone steal T.J. Ford’s spot in the rotation.
22. Detroit Pistons (15-28)
Last week: Beat Boston; lost to Indiana; lost to Portland.
Charlie Villanueva summed it up best in a recent NBA TV interview: The Pistons are so banged-up, when they show up for morning shootaround, it’s like, “OK, who can play today?”
21. Milwaukee Bucks (18-24)
Last week: Beat Toronto; lost at Toronto; beat Minnesota.
David Lee is getting a late swell of All-Star support, but what about Andrew Bogut? He’s putting up 15.6 points, 10.2 boards and 2.2 blocks, his team is better than Lee’s, and you can’t say he’s just a product of the system.
20. Los Angeles Clippers (20-24)
Last week: Beat Chicago; lost at Denver; won at Washington; lost at Boston.
If Chris Kaman gets his All-Star nod this week, he’ll be the first Clipper to make the squad since Elton Brand (’02 and ’06). Before that? Danny Manning in ’93 and ’94. Before that? Marques Johnson in ’86.
19. Toronto Raptors (23-22)
Last week: Lost at Milwaukee; beat Milwaukee; beat L.A. Lakers.
For Hedo Turkoglu, beating the Lakers with last-second free throws had to hold a little extra weight after the ’09 Finals.
18. Charlotte Bobcats (21-22)
Last week: Beat Miami; lost at Atlanta; lost to Orlando; lost at Denver.
As good as they’ve been at home, they’re terrible on the road at just 3-17 away from their gym.
17. Chicago Bulls (21-22)
Last week: Lost at L.A. Clippers; won at Phoenix; won at Houston; won at San Antonio.
Is it safe to put Joakim Noah next to Derrick Rose on the “We’re building around this guy” side of the locker room?
16. Miami Heat (23-21)
Last week: Lost at Charlotte; won at Washington; beat Sacramento; lost to Cleveland.
When D-Wade drops 30 in the first half on the Cavs and predictably has the entire defense thrown at him in the second, that’s when Mike Beasley is supposed to step up. Until he can do that, he’s still a notch below where he should be as a player.
15. Houston Rockets (24-20)
Last week: Won at San Antonio; lost to Chicago; lost to Atlanta.
As the trade deadline approaches and Trevor Ariza remains inconsistent, you’ll see more and more rumored deals that have T-Mac leaving Houston and a wing player coming in. Andre Iguodala, maybe?
14. Oklahoma City Thunder (24-20)
Last week: Won at Minnesota; lost at Memphis; lost at Cleveland.
Some say Kevin Durant was fouled on his last-second drive against the Cavs that LeBron blocked to seal Cleveland’s win. Others say it was just another sign that KD needs to get stronger, as he shouldn’t have been fading away from the rim in the first place.
13. Memphis Grizzlies (24-19)
Last week: Lost at New Orleans; beat Oklahoma City; beat Orlando.
Rudy Gay is quietly climbing up the list of the League’s big-time clutch players. In the last week or so he’s been money in the fourth quarter, including a game-winner against OKC.
12. Portland Trail Blazers (27-19)
Last week: Won at Philadelphia; lost at Boston; won at Detroit; lost to New Orleans.
All the other injuries they can deal with; if Brandon Roy’s hamstring doesn’t hold up or something else with him goes wrong, the Blazers are in trouble.
11. New Orleans Hornets (24-20)
Last week: Beat Memphis; won at Minnesota; lost at Denver; won at Portland.
The fact that James Posey is prominently involved in the Hornets’ crunch-time offensive plays means Chris Paul either deserves more MVP talk, or Jeff Bower deserves more Coach of the Year talk.
10. Phoenix Suns (26-20)
Last week: Beat New Jersey; lost to Chicago; beat Golden State; lost at Utah.
Why doesn’t Amar’e Stoudemire average 20 rebounds a game? The dude is the biggest, best athlete on the court at all times, he plays in the paint, and he plays on a team that shoots lots of long jumpers. How is it possible that he’s only getting 8.5 boards a night?
9. Orlando Magic (29-16)
Last week: Beat Indiana; beat Sacramento; won at Charlotte; lost at Memphis.
So much has been made about Dwight Howard’s touches and Vince Carter’s jacking, but part of Orlando’s consistency issues should land at Rashard Lewis’ feet. His scoring (14.7 ppg) is down three full points from last season, and his rebounding and shooting percentages are down across the board.
8. San Antonio Spurs (25-18)
Last week: Lost to Utah; lost to Houston; lost to Chicago.
Just when you thought they’d gotten it together, a three-game home losing streak.
7. Utah Jazz (25-19)
Last week: Won at San Antonio; beat New Jersey; beat Phoenix.
Why isn’t Carlos Boozer getting any All-Star talk? He’s averaging 19.4 points and 10.8 rebounds. Not that he definitely should make it over guys like Z-Bo, Dirk, Durant or even Gasol, but he’s not even getting his name mentioned.
6. Boston Celtics (29-13)
Last week: Lost at Detroit; beat Portland; beat L.A. Clippers.
Kevin Garnett comes back, and the Boston defense immediately looks much better.
5. Denver Nuggets (30-14)
Last week: Won at Golden State; beat L.A. Clippers; beat New Orleans; beat Charlotte.
Arron Afflalo’s been playing like a first-round draft pick this month. He dropped 24 points and six threes on the Bobcats, 19 and five triples on the Hornets. In January he’s averaging 12.7 points and hitting 52% from deep, and is getting the job done as Denver’s defensive stopper.
4. Dallas Mavericks (29-15)
Last week: Won at Washington; lost at Philadelphia; won at New York.
Shawn Marion (11.7 ppg, 6.5 rpg) isn’t putting up the same numbers he did in Phoenix, but he’s quickly become just as crucial to the Mavs’ fortunes. He saved the win over the Wizards by blocking Caron Butler at the buzzer.
3. Atlanta Hawks (29-14)
Last week: Beat Sacramento; beat Charlotte; won at Houston.
Big day on Thursday, as the Hawks could find out they have three All-Stars, or realistically they could wind up with zero. Meanwhile, they’re in the middle of a tough schedule that has them playing the Rockets, Spurs, Celtics and Magic this week.
2. Los Angeles Lakers (33-11)
Last week: Lost at Cleveland; won at New York; lost at Toronto.
Of course, the most stubborn L.A. fans will blame the Cavs and Raptors losses on the refs. The real problem: Almost zero bench production.
1. Cleveland Cavaliers (35-11)
Last week: Beat L.A. Lakers; beat Oklahoma City; won at Miami.
LeBron made it through the Kobe/Durant/Wade gauntlet unbeaten while averaging 35.3 points, 7.6 boards and 8.3 assists per game.
So, Toronto loses against the Bucks, then turns around and beats them, and then beats the Lakers…and they fall two spots on the power ranking from last week?
Not getting the system used to rank these teams, and though I know the rankings don’t mean shit, it’s more of an arbitrary opinion by you guys…lets get some consistency going guys.
@control — It’s not that the Raptors did anything to drop two spots, more that two teams who were previously below them (Miami and Chicago) did enough to move up.
This is discrimination!!!
Lol funniest part is the only keeping us in the top 2 is our record..
We been pretty lackadaisacle lately..
Cavs doing that without Mo…
Ok so the Nuggets have an unbeaten week and are still ranked below the mavs & hawks??
And they have a better record then both of those teams…??? Come on Dime, you’re better than this…
You can probably argue right now the Nuggs should be above the lake show…
This is a joke – Raptors FELL after beating the LA Lakers? After winning 66% of their games this week?
Yall were in a hurry to finish these rankings weren’t you? Looks like you had no time to think it through.
@Austin,
Dude, Miami did more?? lol They beat Washington and Sac-town… exactly how did they do more? They lost to Charlotte who’s below them and lost to Cleveland which is expected. I’d argue that Washington or Sac-town is at the same level as the Bucks, and the Laker victory for the Raps would’ve put them one up on the Heat.
I’ll give you the Bulls, but more than the Heat?? Thats jokes.
This site’s relationship with Canadian basketball fans is genuinely funny. Raptors at 19th? Hilarious.
We’re really getting upset about a 23-22 team being ranked 19th? At best, the Raps should be 16th. It’s really not that much of a difference.
I’m convinced that they slight the Raps just to incite the rabid replies.
But AB has a point, 16, 19, what’s the difference? They’re underachieving and have been for a few years now.
ayo dime why you hatinnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn on toronto????
lol@Austin
First you try to defend it, now you try to blow smoke on it, I’m not all that miffed they’re at 19, it is what it is, more so at that weak defence of why. lol
@Scott
I like the raps too…but straight up…you just dont make no god man sense
why no buzz on bogut as all-star reserve?
The Hawks could realistically have zero All-Stars? What? While I doubt the Hawks get 3 and it is very conceivable they don’t get 2, how can you say it is realistic to not at least get Joe Johnson on the squad? Statistically he’s as sound as any guard up for the job and I thought winning was supposed to account for something. At least that was what they said when Atlanta was under .500.
Good to see Orlando crack the top 10 again. A little more consistency and we’ll be up there in no time.
And AB, gotta give props to you on the mancrush article. I will always be irked at how you’ll always ride T-Mac’s balls, but at least you’re honest. Good article, from start to finish.
Please excuse the following language in this post but this is getting pretty tiring.
Agree with English; anyone moaning about where ‘their’ team ranks has got a mental problem.
@Austin
16th ranked team in the L = Playoffs
19th ranked team in the L = No Playoffs.
I’d say thats quite a difference
Interestingly, nba.com, espn.com, yahoo sports and several other power rankings put the Raptors between 12-16. They took into account the fact they have had by far the hardest schedule in the league up to this point and are still hanging in at the 5th spot in the east. Also that they beat the best team in the league this past week (Lakers), and also have taken down the Cavs as well.
These rankings are garbage.
The Raptor fans here are questioning the REASONING behind the 2-spot drop off after a good week which included a win versus the champs… not their #19 position. IMO, they are right in doing so. It’s crazy that a team goes 2-1, beats the champs and drops 2 spots. If you cannot understand why the Raptor fans have an issue with that, you are an idiot. I’m curious about the reasoning behind it too. If anything, there shouldn’t have been any movement with the middle-of-the-pack teams.
@peli
I agree. The other publications take into account everything from sched., home-away wins/losses, to injuries, to overall record. I’m not quite sure how Dime does it but it does it doesn’t seem like much effort is put into it. Same goes with their articles.
@Austin,
No way do the bulls “build” anything around Noah. So now it’s not safe to say that. I wouldn’t build $h!t castles around him.
@all the Raptors fans
Its not like DIMEs list will determine the playoff brackets or something. I think they do that stuff to you guys just to piss you off and get you all worked up. lol, you guys take the bait every hitlist too.
Dime doesn’t really watch Raptor games and nor could they obviously give a shit with the articles that have come out time and again….so all we can do is get mad.
But according to English over there, why? We’re all just faggots no? Can expect nothing less from a forum posting tough guy
Hahah, I was just asking a simple question and brought out the hate. The mark of a true hate artist I guess.
I don’t think ranking lists like that deserve any hate or anything, it’s just funny seeing how some people perceive some teams compared to other teams. Toronto had by far the hardest schedule up to this point, with a damn near new team, and though they aren’t “contenders” they have the potential to be pretty good if they toughen up some and quit being so fucking soft in the 4th quarter (check out how often they are outscored in the 4th…it’s sick). Are they the 19th best team in the NBA right now? Hell no, they are a lot better than that and if they can put together a good run with their weaker schedule coming up, they MIGHT find themselves sitting at 3rd or 4th (in East) depending on how ATL or Orlando play.
This shit is amusing though.
Agree with # 7 – Nuggets have the longest streak in the NBA right now – 7 in a row! Can’t be beat at home! SHould be Cavs, Nuggets, Lakers, Mavs, etc…
Come on Dime! Get with the mile-high club!
lol. gotta love the hate hate hate…
I’m a HUGE Lakers fan. And after watching my team face Toronto, I can firmly say that:
Raptors > Heat, Bobcats, Bulls
Hands down. If y’all don’t believe it, start watching that team play. They’ve gotten A LOT better since the beginning of the season.
@ EVERYONE
I’m a HUGE Lakers fan, I have been for years. And when I watched them lose to the Raptors, I wasn’t pissed, because the Raptors DESERVED that win. They’re a much better team than most of y’all think. IMO, there’s no question that:
Raptors > Heat, Bulls, Bobcats
no question about it.