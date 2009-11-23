NBA Hit List power ranking, 11.23

Ranking the League from worst to first…
30. New Jersey Nets (0-13) — Lawrence Frank is the Charlie Weis of the NBA, only without the actual expectations to win. If the Nets challenge the record for most consecutive losses to start a season, will Frank survive with his job?
29. Minnesota Timberwolves (1-12) — Syracuse already has more wins in NBA arenas than the Wolves. At least Jonny Flynn can look at his pay stubs the next time he gets depressed about that.
28. Charlotte Bobcats (4-9) — Tyson Chandler is hurt again, this time dealing with a back issue.
27. New York Knicks (3-10) — A couple days after deciding they don’t need Allen Iverson, NY gets a combined seven points from their starting backcourt (Duhon, Hughes) in a loss to Boston.
26. Los Angeles Clippers (5-9) — Blake Griffin has a lot of catching up to do in the Rookie of the Year race.
25. Philadelphia 76ers (5-8) — Elton Brand responded to whispers of his being benched by averaging 19.7 points, 10.3 boards and 3.7 blocks in three games last week.
24. Memphis Grizzlies (4-9) — Zach Randolph (18.4 ppg, 9.9 rpg) is headed for another season of 20-10 with no All-Star consideration.
23. Indiana Pacers (5-6) — Friday’s loss to Cleveland was a replay of so many games last season, where the Pacers couldn’t hang onto a fourth-quarter lead as Danny Granger came up short in crunch time.
22. Sacramento Kings (5-7) — Tyreke Evans has averaged 24 points per game since moving to two-guard in Kevin Martin’s absence.
21. Golden State Warriors (4-8) — Monta Ellis played both ends of the floor like a leader and franchise player should in Friday’s win over the Blazers.
20. Washington Wizards (3-9) — Apparently that win over the Cavs last week was a fluke. The Wizards went back to underachieving and getting hurt right after.
19. Detroit Pistons (5-9) — Winless on their four-game West Coast road trip, but at least Rip Hamilton is expected to return soon.
18. Oklahoma City Thunder (7-7) — James Harden is starting to come around; he dropped 24 points on Orlando and 25 on the Wizards last week.
17. Toronto Raptors (6-8) — Obviously no matter what jersey he wears, Vince Carter will always be a thorn in their side.
16. San Antonio Spurs (5-7) — No truth to the rumors that Manu Ginobili’s latest injury (groin) was caused by a hitman working for PETA.
15. New Orleans Hornets (6-9) — Outside of Brandon Jennings and Tyreke Evans, Marcus Thornton has been the hottest rookie in the League. He’s averaged 21 points in his last three games as interim coach Jeff Bower gives him increased playing time.
14. Chicago Bulls (6-6) — Derrick Rose had his best game of the year over the weekend, giving the Nuggets 28 points, but Chicago blew a big lead in the process and got ripped apart by Chauncey and J.R. Smith.
13. Miami Heat (8-5) — Snapped a three-game losing streak by knocking off the streaking Hornets on Sunday. Miami’s defense is struggling; the last four games they’ve given up 106 points a night.
12. Milwaukee Bucks (8-3) — Yes, Brandon Jennings has been lighting it up (25.3 ppg, 5.5 apg) and has been the talk of the Dime office. But don’t let the record fool you just yet. Six of Milwaukee’s eight wins have been over the Wolves, Knicks, Warriors, Nets, Bobcats and Grizzlies. And you could really argue against the Pistons as a “quality” win.
11. Utah Jazz (7-6) — The Boozer handoff to Ronnie Brewer along the baseline play has been almost as reliable as the pick-and-roll lately.
10. Houston Rockets (8-6) — Ariza is awkward with the ball, Brooks is too skinny, the frontline is too short … and yet nobody is gonna want to see these guys in a playoff series.
9. Portland Trail Blazers (10-5) — If only they could play the Wolves every night. In three games against Minnesota this season (already?), Portland has won by an average of 24 points.
8. Denver Nuggets (9-4) — Super-easy schedule this week: Nets, at Minnesota, Knicks, then home for Minnesota. They could start Malik Allen and go 4-0.
7. Dallas Mavericks (10-3) — Squeaking out wins against teams they should beat, stepping it up against contenders; Dallas looks like one of those teams that is playing up or down to their competition.
6. Boston Celtics (10-4) — Before hitting the game-winner at MSG, Kevin Garnett missed an alley-oop and came down limping. Boston fans had flashbacks of last year, but there’s been no word that KG is feeling any after-effects.
5. Orlando Magic (11-3) — With Jason Williams holding down the fort at PG currently, and seeing Rafer Alston guide the Magic to the Finals in ’09, is it possible that Jameer Nelson really isn’t all that crucial to Orlando’s success?
4. Cleveland Cavaliers (10-4) — Forget LeBron: How do you think Anderson Varejao would fare playing in the NFL?
3. Phoenix Suns (11-3) — Is Grant Hill having another resurgence at 37 years old? He’s rocking the old-school-ish fade, putting up 12 points and 7.6 rebounds per game, and we’ve seen him dunk on a couple guys.
2. Atlanta Hawks (11-3) — Mike Bibby’s ankle injury put the brakes on the League’s hottest team. He’s listed as day-to-day and Atlanta doesn’t play again until Thursday, though, so he has time to recover.
1. Los Angeles Lakers (10-3) — Pau Gasol is back, Andrew Bynum might be the best center in the West, and Kobe is just toying with defenses at this point. The Lakers should put in light work this week against the Knicks, Warriors and Nets.
Philly is playing better ball than the Wizards. The Wizards are in turmoil with the “captains” calling each other out in the press.
hey DIME, error – there’s a 6 after the 1 next to the Spurs.
Erase the 6, refresh the page and then the Spurs should back at number 1 where they belong
@that’s what’s up…
yes because we should have a losing team at first.
live in the present man the spurs are done
I think the Wizards are even fairly high at #20. Look to hear a lot of Wizards trade rumors in the near future…
Thanks for mentioning Harden. He’s this year’s Eric Gordon; Got off to a slow start but will soon light it up.
BREAKING NEWS! Don Nelson diagnosed with pneumonia.
[www.realgm.com]
Man I’m really starting to hate the Bulls circus (7 games) trip
I think Varejao would flop on the football level too..
He’d incite too many holding penalties.. soon as someone would engage him he would just fall backwards lol
True @ 10 lol
I’m not drinking the Bucks Kool-Aid yet either, but they lost to Dallas and Chicago by 2 pts. each so they could easily be 10-1…isn’t that crazy?
Zach Randolph could average 50 and 30 and still not deserve an all star spot. He’s averaged 20-10 3 times. He’s not that damn good.
@2 – Who the fuck you mean by WE? you work for dime?
Brandon Jennings – B.J. – just had 12 points, 7 assts and 5 turnovers against the “done” Spurs… in a loss. Everyone’s Golden Child went up against some D.
You are cordially invited to suck my cock (in the present) – and please leave your dentures at home
WATCH A FUCKING KINGS GAME my fucking god
Reke hasn’t moved to shooting guard since Kev’s been hurt, Beno has been playing off-ball. He has been guarding the other team’s SG because Beno can’t, but for 34 of the 38 minutes he plays in a game, he plays at the point.
I’m tired of hearing otherwise.
Grant Hill is amazing. Surviving the “Next Jordan” stamp (more like living up to it before he went down), playing on ankles that are made of popcorn and still getting it done a 37. Ive always liked him, but im slowly being a big fan of his. He is a true warrior.
The high top fade has everything to do thing it, i wish Jennings would rock it again!
Imaging the Spurs going into the playoffs as an 7th-8th seed… yikes! They’d either get Dallas, Phoenix or LA as it stands now and im not rooting against them upsetting Dallas or Phoenix. LA is too good at the moment tho.
Final note: The Wizards are too high, they need to be 25th. Switch New Orleans and San Antonio. Done! :)
I was saying it since last year and will continue to say it untill he proves otherwise. Jameer Nelson is NOT that crucial to the Magic’s success. They have the best center in the league, that makes it very easy for Nelson to do what he does. He wasn’t an all-star last year (neither was Mo Williams for that matter) and people should realize that at best he’s a slightly above average Point Guard who is too small to do any real damage in the league, that is if he were on another team. His jumpshot although it has been solid lately is a little too streaky as well and his defense is suspect. They really should never have gotten rid of Alston and used him as insurance, but I guess it was necessary to pick up Carter.
@ Big Island,
The question I’ve always had is how do you average 20 and 10 and not be that good? I’m not saying Zach should be an all-star or anything but isn’t he one of the biggest mysteries in the league?
Cavs over Orlando?
We beat a healthy Celtics team without our All Star point guard, are on a five game winning streak, AND are on top of the East.
What did the Cavs fucking do?
Oh yeah, they have Lebron, and we all know how you guys react when hearing anything about Lebron: orgasm.
Dammit.
Lawrence Frank is the Charlie Weise of the NBA?? you effing retarded?? Charlie Weise has one of the top recruiting class every year. Clausen was one of the highest recruited QB out of high school and yet they are still sucking.
Lawrence Frank’s Nets have had serious injuries problem with their entire team. They missed their best player Devin Harris for most of the loss. They are also missing Courtney Lee and even Yi Jianlian (he’s been playing solid lol). You take 3 out of the team’s best 4 players and your record will reflect what the NETs have.
I have to disagree with the notion that Jameer is not crucial to the Magic. If anybody paid attention to the first half of last season, Jameer (along with Hedo) were relied upon to hit critical shots at the end of games. He’s not flashy or makes sexy plays like J-Will but he’s a smart ground player that gets the job done. Personally, I’d rather have him start and J-Will relieve. Go Magic!
The Cavs beat the Magic in Orlando. Handly