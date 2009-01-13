NBA Hit List Power Ranking, 1.13

Our weekly NBA power rankings, from worst to first…
30. Los Angeles Clippers (8-29) — Helped along by four games of 20-plus boards and 12 games of 15-plus, Marcus Camby has worked his way into a tie with Dwight Howard for the NBA’s rebounding title, currently at 13.8 rpg through Monday. Meanwhile, his team has lost 11 straight games.
29. Oklahoma City Thunder (6-33) — Judging by what the three rookies have done since the Dunk Contest voting was announced, we’ll have to go with Russell Westbrook.
28. Washington Wizards (7-30) — Nick Young is coming into his own, dropping 28 on the Bulls on Friday and giving the Bucks 30 last night.
27. Sacramento Kings (9-29) — Spencer Hawes continues to show flashes, like his 19-point effort against Miami over the weekend where he knocked down some clutch jumpers and wasn’t afraid to take it to Dwyane Wade defensively.
26. Memphis Grizzlies (11-26) — Still no sign of Steve Francis. He’s clocking less PT than Hamed Haddadi.
25. Charlotte Bobcats (14-24) — Sean May update: He’s reportedly down to about 270, but word is Larry Brown won’t let him play until he reaches 260.
24. Minnesota Timberwolves (11-25) — The key to their five-game win streak? Not Al Jefferson, who’s gonna get his 20-and-10 regardless. Rather, it’s Randy Foye, who’s scoring 20.8 per game during the streak, connecting on 50% of his field goals and 55% of his threes.
23. Indiana Pacers (13-25) — Danny Granger is this year’s Kevin Martin, putting up crazy numbers (4th in the League in scoring) while having to score 30-40 points a game just to keep his defensively-challenged team competitive.
22. Golden State Warriors (11-28) — Remember that episode of “Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper” where Coop played a couple preseason games with the Mullin/Hardaway-era Warriors and got destroyed by Charles Barkley? That’s how everyone on the ’08-09 Warriors plays D.
21. New York Knicks (14-22) — Eddy Curry is back. OK, he was back. Now he’s gone again, and he’s got much bigger problems than a sore knee.
20. Chicago Bulls (16-22) — We’re approaching history with Drew Gooden, who could become the first NBA player to ever have his beard touch his chest tattoo. David Stern needs to step in and make Gooden cut that thing off and help patch up Manu, Mike Redd, and Deron Williams’ bald spots.
19. Toronto Raptors (16-23) — Since Jermaine O’Neal got hurt, Andrea Bargnani has been playing like a No. 1 pick. In January he’s averaging over 20 points per game and hitting a ridiculous 65% beyond the arc.
18. New Jersey Nets (19-19) — They just got Devin Harris back, and still struggled to put away the Thunder at home on Monday. Jersey has been strangely mediocre at home all year; they’re the only team in the League that’s .500 or better overall but has a losing record at home.
17. Milwaukee Bucks (19-21) — Luke Ridnour’s best week ever: Game-winner against the Nets, 12-9-6 line against Minnesota, then 14 points and 10 dimes against the Wizards. At the same time we’re hearing Ramon Sessions trade rumors, Luke seems to have won the PG battle.
16. Philadelphia 76ers (17-20) — Tony DiLeo wanted them to start jacking more threes, and they’ve listened. A four-game win streak has ensued, with Andre Iguodala looking rejuvenated.
15. Miami Heat (19-17) — Look out for Michael Beasley. Since recording his first pro double-double against the Spurs (15 pts, 12 rebs) last week, he’s since had a 20-10 outing and scored 23 against the Lakers.
14. Dallas Mavericks (22-15) — Since the Christmas Day win in Portland, the Mavs are 5-4, including losses to the Grizzlies and Kings. Sixth Man of the Year front-runner Jason Terry moved into the starting lineup and dropped 33 on the Kings, bumping his average to 20.5 points a night.
13. Atlanta Hawks (22-14) — 2009 has seen the Hawks go 1-4, marked by last Friday’s embarrassing loss to Orlando where ATL trailed by as much as 50. And Al Horford is hurt. They need to get it together.
12. Denver Nuggets (25-13) — Maybe “happy” isn’t the word to describe J.R. Smith and Linas Kleiza’s feelings about ‘Melo getting hurt, but we’re guessing those two don’t mind the extra shot opportunities.
11. Detroit Pistons (22-13) — It probably won’t translate into an All-Star nod (again), but Tayshaun Prince has been their best player. The guy does everything out there on both ends, and his shooting and one-on-one scoring ability have been underrated.
10. Houston Rockets (24-15) — While Ron Artest and T-Mac play musical chairs on the inactive list, Yao has been surprisingly durable. Which only scares Houston fans even further as they wait for the out-of-nowhere season-ending injury.
9. Utah Jazz (23-15) — Imagine if they weren’t suffering injuries at the rate of an NFL team. Carlos Boozer is going to be out for at least another 3-4 weeks, and Paul Millsap and C.J. Miles have missed games recently.
8. Phoenix Suns (21-13) — Is it us or does it seem like Jason Richardson was born to play for this team? Now that he’s in Phoenix, we can’t picture him playing anywhere else.
7. New Orleans Hornets (22-12) — We can’t quite put our finger on it, but the Hornets don’t look as energetic as they did last season. And aside from Chris Paul’s numbers in the steals column, their defense needs to improve.
6. Portland Trail Blazers (23-14) — After scoring 26 apiece in his last two games, LaMarcus Aldridge was held to single-digits in Chicago last night. While he took a backseat, Greg Oden played one of his best offensive games as a pro, finishing with 17 and 13 boards. Everyone’s still waiting for Oden to dominate, though; each of this year’s Top-4 picks have been more consistent than him.
5. Boston Celtics (31-9) — Back-to-back wins over the Raptors should help get them out of their post-Christmas slump. But honestly, the C’s haven’t beaten a “good” team since their win over the Hawks on Dec. 17.
4. San Antonio Spurs (24-12) — Significant injury time missed by Tony Parker and Manu, they’re on that pre-All-Star autopilot part of the schedule, and they’re still a Top-5 team. In case you haven’t noticed, Tim Duncan and Co. are second in the Western Conference standings.
3. Orlando Magic (30-8) — Dwight Howard is sitting at 20.1 points, 13.8 boards and 3.3 blocks per game. If he finishes strong, he’s got a chance to be the first 20-14-3 player since Hakeem Olajuwon in 1990 (24.3 ppg, 14 rpg, 4.6 bpg). That would also put Dwight in company with Bob McAdoo, Kareem (three times), Artis Gilmore (three times) and Elvin Hayes.
2. Cleveland Cavaliers (29-6) — Made a major statement by thoroughly outplaying the Celtics on Friday. Still undefeated at home, and why do we feel like LeBron and his “1.18.09” campaign means he’s gonna be all over Super Bowl week?
1. Los Angeles Lakers (30-6) — Avenged losses to the Pacers and Heat over the weekend, as Kobe hit a game-winner on Indiana and Andrew Bynum got the crunch-time minutes he wanted against Miami, which translated into his own game-winner. Then there’s Pau Gasol, making a strong All-Star push (17.8 ppg, 9.4 rpg). The Lakers are playing so good right now, you don’t even realize they’re missing their backup PG (Farmar), arguably their best passer (Walton), and their sixth man (Odom).
You nailed it on Houston with this fan!
Great list as usual from my point of view.
Lakers are ill. Still Houston will beat them tonight.
Jason Richardson most def. should have been with the Suns. Him and Shawn seem like that is the only team they should play for.
Yea New Orleans is playing slower this year seemingly. Don’t seem to have that same hunger.
Hawks need a coach for real. Honestly that dude doesn’t know what he is doing to me.
Here is to praying someone takes their shoes off in the dunk contest again so a judge can push their crap to the ground lol.
…and they’re missing their most hated player now too..lets see what this texas trip brings with now 4 of our top 9 players out..cant wait for cleveland fans to start talkin madness about their team not being number 1..
I don’t care about LeBron’s 1.18.09…I just wanna see him in NYK Blue and Orange come 7.1.10…
LeBron…Come join D.Lee and Company in the big apple. Bring some of your superstar friends with you and let’s mess this league up!!! You know you wanna bring the title to the Undisputed Mecca of Basketball…MSG Baby!
The Nuggs are at 12?!?!? Is that a misprint? Six spots below Portland? Six?!?!? 3 spots below the Jazz? The Jazz?!?! Utah is barely clinging to the eighth spot in the west. Barely. Nuggs are tops in the division and still ranked lower than Portland and Utah? And I don’t want to hear it’s because Melo is out. Roy is out too, and so is half of Jazz squad. Plus, the Nuggs are winning games without Melo. They’ve won four of their last five. My head is going to fucking explode reading those rankings. Worst. Rankings. Ever.
Correction from my above post, the nuggs have won five of their last six.
@Gee
I don’t even like the lakers but I got $50 on them beating your rockets by 4.5 tonight. I hate you Kobe! But I hope you have a killer game tonight!!
anyone realize kobe still has that finger issue?
Lake Show.
Tough game tonight though, thinking Kobe is going to have a big performance
Oh Come on Nuggets 12th???
And LA have played most home games so they should not be 1st
looks like dime was wrong on 76ers jacking threes. damn granger needs to be in the allstar game
this Oden bashing is getting out of hand…”Everyone’s still waiting for Oden to dominate, though; each of this year’s Top-4 picks have been more consistent than him.”
How many of those guys had to sit out an entire year because of an injury? How many of those guys went to a good team that didn’t put them in as a #1 or #2 player from day one? Which one of those guys is going to go to the playoffs this year on a team that didn’t make it last year?
at the denver fan . . . you know that the difference between the #2 spot in the west and the #9 spot is 2.5 games. it’s a bit premature (perhaps your g/f is okay with that though) to be counting your chickens before they hatch and saying that teams are “barely” anything.
it’s not even the all-star break, man. anything can happen still. the jazz, for all of their injury woes and inability to play road games against east teams (save for detroit) are:
#2 in the west at defending their home court (16-4)
#2 in the west in conf games (15-4)
#1 in the NW in division games (5-0)
1 of the 2 teams in the west that score more than 100 ppg, and keep the opponents below 100 ppg
#2 in the west in point differental (+3.9)
for a point of reference, the nuggets are:
#5 in homecourt
#6 in conf games
#2 in NW div games
score and give up over 100 ppg
#3 in point diff in the west.
and ‘barely hanging’ onto a lead in the NW in january.
I remember that episode.
in that booz pic . . . is that his damn house? wtf? i went into the wrong career . . .
Snoop I won’t bet you cause I am horrible at gambling, but just wait and see. Remember you heard it hear first and last.
Houston Up!
lol @ amar..man we all went into the wrong career..gettin paid millions to play a game you truly love..come on now..thats the dream..thats why i get pissed at these fools for doing ignorant shit and risking their careers like getting into moped accidents..speaking of ballers homes..anyone know who has the sickest or most expensive home in the nba? that would be interesting to know..
BEdger: How many young players have exceeded expectations, Jailblazers included? Oden downplaying his potential only emphasizes how crazy good they are and could be. I’d be more concerned if there wasn’t any expectation on Oden: he’d easily fade to obscurity and the most recent draft bust if nobody cared about his performance.
Take it as a complement, and hopefully ol’ Methuselah gets the memo too. I’d hate to see him become Kwame Brown.
I know that millsap (on his min sal. contract) lives in a house with his mom and his 3 other brothers . . . he keeps it real.
@Mark – nobody is downplaying his potential, but to expect him to be Dwight Howard after missing an entire year playing basketball and trying to acclimate himself against the best players on the planet seems a bit over the top to me
Magic really have been under the radar… Good to see lakers infront and seeing the Suns slowly develop into a better team
is millsap better than scola?
@ amar
interesting stats you present to defend your jazz. i was unaware of all of them, but i think there’s a reason for that…NONE OF THEM MEAN JACK SQUAT. division position is all that matters. nuggs are first, jazz are third. And since you think 2 games is such a small lead, let me remind you that you only have a .5 game lead on that 8th and final playoff position. so yes, the jazz are barely hanging onto the final spot. and about that premature thing… i definately wouldn’t call your mother my girlfriend, but you’re correct, she don’t mind too much if i gotta kum’n’go. but she knows i’m a busy dude and can’t be sitting around all day knockin boots with her.
lol @ the mom jokes, hope you keep coming with them strong after the jazz overtake your “franchise” sometime early in 2009. not many teams locked up the division in jan, son. you sure your nuggs have the NW locked up then let’s see. you have a paypal account?
I don’t know if ‘sap is a better baller than scola, but he probably smells better . . .
Me so horny!
Scola has slightly better ‘ball IQ and is bigger, but he’s ground-bound and nearly defenceless as a result. Both he and Sap play with an all-out attitude. The latter is much stronger and massively more athletic so I think a team’s better off with the Utah man at the same price. Especially given his comparative youth.
calvin brodus, I remember you. You’re the same piece of work whom believed the Nuggets could win the Championship when Andre Miller left and AI came to town. How’s that working out, by the way?
And remember, next time you go out ‘knocking boots’ with a fifty-something year-old, lock your trailer first so you don’t have to rush home so quick.
@Amar, fuck yeah i got paypal account and I love gambling. You wanna bet on the who wins the NW? I got $50 says Denver. I assume you take Utah. If P-town wins the NW the bet is void. I assume youre man of you word. You willing to do this? I can go up or down on that wager amount, you let know what you’re confortable with. But I’ll tell you what, I smell free money.
@ ernesto
i have never claimed the nuggs would win a chip, and im not claiming that now. they will take the NW for sure though. and the trailer joke was really fucking stupid. who’s your squad dumb-dumb?
calvin — let’s make it $1000, and you’re on.
I was hoping you were serious. But obviously, a $1000 bet made over a blog is never going to happen. I just don’t believe that when I win this bet some dude on dime’s blog is going to drop a G into my paypal. Be real man. You do stand by your jazz, right? They’ll take the NW no problem, right? Keep the wager a little more realistic and I’ll be much more trusting of receiving the payout. $1000…that’s the funniest thing I’ve seen you post.
i am being serious, i make money (not carlos boozer money). but if you’re not cool with that, how about $500 then?
Sorry Amar, no dice. Frankly, I’m starting to feel foolish continuing this conversation. A $500 bet over a blog? No way that get’s paid. I’m certain you aren’t making boozer money. Shit, I bet Dime magazine doesn’t gross his annual salary over a 5 year period. Knock it down to $100 and we can call it good. I say Denver takes the NW. You say Utah takes the NW. If neither of those teams takes the NW, the bet is void. It’s very, very likely that I’ll be on this blog come May and at that time we can figure out who’s squad made them some money.
you’re not even meeting me halfway, man. how about $250? I’ve been going down by half each time. maybe i’m just stupid (and the nuggets will win the division) and you’re not sure i’ll pay up.
I don’t know who you’ve made bets with in the past, and i’m sorry that they haven’t paid up. i’m not one of those guys. if you don’t want to be like that, how about $250 to your fav. charity then?
I’m cool with the rest of the terms of the deal, but I don’t usually bet money i’m likely to forget in my suits when i get them drycleaned. that’s not a loss for me, there’s no ‘threat’ or disincentive to lose.
Fuck it. $250 it is. My apprehension is due to placing a bet through a blog. I normally bet with sports interaction and they pay out or collect directly to my bank account. But, you’ve now boasted enough about your funding that I’m believing you. $250 on the winner of the NW. Your Jazz. My Nuggies. Kudos Amar, this an exciting wager and one more reason for me to check the standings everyday. May the best team win.
may the best team win. thanks for taking the bet.