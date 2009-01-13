NBA Hit List Power Ranking, 1.13

Our weekly NBA power rankings, from worst to first…

30. Los Angeles Clippers (8-29) — Helped along by four games of 20-plus boards and 12 games of 15-plus, Marcus Camby has worked his way into a tie with Dwight Howard for the NBA’s rebounding title, currently at 13.8 rpg through Monday. Meanwhile, his team has lost 11 straight games.

29. Oklahoma City Thunder (6-33) — Judging by what the three rookies have done since the Dunk Contest voting was announced, we’ll have to go with Russell Westbrook.

28. Washington Wizards (7-30) — Nick Young is coming into his own, dropping 28 on the Bulls on Friday and giving the Bucks 30 last night.

27. Sacramento Kings (9-29) — Spencer Hawes continues to show flashes, like his 19-point effort against Miami over the weekend where he knocked down some clutch jumpers and wasn’t afraid to take it to Dwyane Wade defensively.

26. Memphis Grizzlies (11-26) — Still no sign of Steve Francis. He’s clocking less PT than Hamed Haddadi.

25. Charlotte Bobcats (14-24) — Sean May update: He’s reportedly down to about 270, but word is Larry Brown won’t let him play until he reaches 260.

24. Minnesota Timberwolves (11-25) — The key to their five-game win streak? Not Al Jefferson, who’s gonna get his 20-and-10 regardless. Rather, it’s Randy Foye, who’s scoring 20.8 per game during the streak, connecting on 50% of his field goals and 55% of his threes.

23. Indiana Pacers (13-25) — Danny Granger is this year’s Kevin Martin, putting up crazy numbers (4th in the League in scoring) while having to score 30-40 points a game just to keep his defensively-challenged team competitive.

22. Golden State Warriors (11-28) — Remember that episode of “Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper” where Coop played a couple preseason games with the Mullin/Hardaway-era Warriors and got destroyed by Charles Barkley? That’s how everyone on the ’08-09 Warriors plays D.

21. New York Knicks (14-22) — Eddy Curry is back. OK, he was back. Now he’s gone again, and he’s got much bigger problems than a sore knee.

20. Chicago Bulls (16-22) — We’re approaching history with Drew Gooden, who could become the first NBA player to ever have his beard touch his chest tattoo. David Stern needs to step in and make Gooden cut that thing off and help patch up Manu, Mike Redd, and Deron Williams’ bald spots.

19. Toronto Raptors (16-23) — Since Jermaine O’Neal got hurt, Andrea Bargnani has been playing like a No. 1 pick. In January he’s averaging over 20 points per game and hitting a ridiculous 65% beyond the arc.

18. New Jersey Nets (19-19) — They just got Devin Harris back, and still struggled to put away the Thunder at home on Monday. Jersey has been strangely mediocre at home all year; they’re the only team in the League that’s .500 or better overall but has a losing record at home.

17. Milwaukee Bucks (19-21) — Luke Ridnour’s best week ever: Game-winner against the Nets, 12-9-6 line against Minnesota, then 14 points and 10 dimes against the Wizards. At the same time we’re hearing Ramon Sessions trade rumors, Luke seems to have won the PG battle.

16. Philadelphia 76ers (17-20) — Tony DiLeo wanted them to start jacking more threes, and they’ve listened. A four-game win streak has ensued, with Andre Iguodala looking rejuvenated.

15. Miami Heat (19-17) — Look out for Michael Beasley. Since recording his first pro double-double against the Spurs (15 pts, 12 rebs) last week, he’s since had a 20-10 outing and scored 23 against the Lakers.

14. Dallas Mavericks (22-15) — Since the Christmas Day win in Portland, the Mavs are 5-4, including losses to the Grizzlies and Kings. Sixth Man of the Year front-runner Jason Terry moved into the starting lineup and dropped 33 on the Kings, bumping his average to 20.5 points a night.

13. Atlanta Hawks (22-14) — 2009 has seen the Hawks go 1-4, marked by last Friday’s embarrassing loss to Orlando where ATL trailed by as much as 50. And Al Horford is hurt. They need to get it together.

12. Denver Nuggets (25-13) — Maybe “happy” isn’t the word to describe J.R. Smith and Linas Kleiza’s feelings about ‘Melo getting hurt, but we’re guessing those two don’t mind the extra shot opportunities.

11. Detroit Pistons (22-13) — It probably won’t translate into an All-Star nod (again), but Tayshaun Prince has been their best player. The guy does everything out there on both ends, and his shooting and one-on-one scoring ability have been underrated.

10. Houston Rockets (24-15) — While Ron Artest and T-Mac play musical chairs on the inactive list, Yao has been surprisingly durable. Which only scares Houston fans even further as they wait for the out-of-nowhere season-ending injury.

9. Utah Jazz (23-15) — Imagine if they weren’t suffering injuries at the rate of an NFL team. Carlos Boozer is going to be out for at least another 3-4 weeks, and Paul Millsap and C.J. Miles have missed games recently.

8. Phoenix Suns (21-13) — Is it us or does it seem like Jason Richardson was born to play for this team? Now that he’s in Phoenix, we can’t picture him playing anywhere else.

7. New Orleans Hornets (22-12) — We can’t quite put our finger on it, but the Hornets don’t look as energetic as they did last season. And aside from Chris Paul’s numbers in the steals column, their defense needs to improve.

6. Portland Trail Blazers (23-14) — After scoring 26 apiece in his last two games, LaMarcus Aldridge was held to single-digits in Chicago last night. While he took a backseat, Greg Oden played one of his best offensive games as a pro, finishing with 17 and 13 boards. Everyone’s still waiting for Oden to dominate, though; each of this year’s Top-4 picks have been more consistent than him.

5. Boston Celtics (31-9) — Back-to-back wins over the Raptors should help get them out of their post-Christmas slump. But honestly, the C’s haven’t beaten a “good” team since their win over the Hawks on Dec. 17.

4. San Antonio Spurs (24-12) — Significant injury time missed by Tony Parker and Manu, they’re on that pre-All-Star autopilot part of the schedule, and they’re still a Top-5 team. In case you haven’t noticed, Tim Duncan and Co. are second in the Western Conference standings.

3. Orlando Magic (30-8) — Dwight Howard is sitting at 20.1 points, 13.8 boards and 3.3 blocks per game. If he finishes strong, he’s got a chance to be the first 20-14-3 player since Hakeem Olajuwon in 1990 (24.3 ppg, 14 rpg, 4.6 bpg). That would also put Dwight in company with Bob McAdoo, Kareem (three times), Artis Gilmore (three times) and Elvin Hayes.

2. Cleveland Cavaliers (29-6) — Made a major statement by thoroughly outplaying the Celtics on Friday. Still undefeated at home, and why do we feel like LeBron and his “1.18.09” campaign means he’s gonna be all over Super Bowl week?

1. Los Angeles Lakers (30-6) — Avenged losses to the Pacers and Heat over the weekend, as Kobe hit a game-winner on Indiana and Andrew Bynum got the crunch-time minutes he wanted against Miami, which translated into his own game-winner. Then there’s Pau Gasol, making a strong All-Star push (17.8 ppg, 9.4 rpg). The Lakers are playing so good right now, you don’t even realize they’re missing their backup PG (Farmar), arguably their best passer (Walton), and their sixth man (Odom).