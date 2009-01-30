NBA Hit List Power Ranking, 1.30

Our weekly NBA power ranking, this time starting at the top…
1. Los Angeles Lakers (35-9) — Andrew Bynum is starting to earn what almost every great big man has to earn: entire fan bases who hate him for throwing his weight around. Cleveland still hasn’t forgotten when AB popped LeBron in the face on MLK Day. And now Charlotte fans will never forget what he did to Gerald Wallace. Meanwhile, the whole “Kobe’s supporting cast is great” argument took a hit when L.A. completely fell apart the moment Kobe walked off the floor in the Bobcats game.
2. Boston Celtics (38-9) — Eddie House, already a first team All-Garbage Time selection, is making a strong campaign for a Three-Point Shootout invitation. He knocked down eight threes against the Kings, dropped seven on the Mavs, and another seven on Miami in the last week. Meanwhile, his team has won nine in a row.
3. Orlando Magic (35-10) — For everyone who’s already printing the t-shirts for a Celts/Cavs Eastern Conference Finals, slow down: Remember that Orlando has won seven of its last nine games against LeBron’s team, and if these two meet in the second round, it’s anybody’s series.
4. Cleveland Cavaliers (35-9) — When Eric Snow gets traded at the deadline next month, will he report his own trade on NBA TV? That will be a first.
5. San Antonio Spurs (31-14) — There really shouldn’t be any debate over Tony Parker’s All-Star status. Check the numbers, and he’s having his best season as a pro, posting career-highs in points, assists and free-throw shooting.
6. New Orleans Hornets (28-14) — David West, on the other hand, is an All-Star pick you can rightfully question. Aside from that one game against the Lakers where he dropped 40, has he really done anything to stand out?
7. Denver Nuggets (30-16) — Carmelo is scheduled to return tonight against the Bobcats. Between the All-Star snub and the fact that he could have Adam Morrison guarding him for a significant amount of time, this could be the start of a killer second half of the season for ‘Melo.
8. Portland Trail Blazers (28-17) — Brandon Roy gets the All-Star nod, Rudy Fernandez cracks the Dunk Contest field, Greg Oden represents in the rookie game … and of course, nothing for LaMarcus Aldridge.
9. Phoenix Suns (25-19) — Are we sure it’s too late to get Jason Richardson in the Dunk Contest? Would anyone complain if he stepped in for Rudy Gay?
10. Houston Rockets (28-19) — While T-Mac is starting to look more like Old T-Mac and not Old-Man T-Mac, it’s been at the expense of Von Wafer, the spark-plug in a lot of Houston wins. Wafer’s PT has dropped drastically since Mac came back, as he’s averaging just 13 minutes per in each of the last three games. Perhaps it’s no coincidence the Rockets have lost three of their last four.
11. Miami Heat (25-19) — When you’re trying to talk yourself into Jamaal Magloire and Joel Anthony as a legit big-man combo, it’s time to make a trade. We don’t care if it’s Jermaine O’Neal or Jeff Foster; just make a move already.
12. Dallas Mavericks (26-19) — One of the hardest teams in the League to figure out. We do know this much: While you’ll certainly hear from them in the postseason stretch run, at this point, you can’t buy them as a legit contender.
13. Detroit Pistons (25-19) — See above.
14. Philadelphia 76ers (22-22) — In their last 11 games, Philly is 9-2. Elton Brand went for 14 points and six blocks his last time out as he works his way back into the rotation.
15. Utah Jazz (25-21) — TNT put Paul Millsap on their list of notable All-Star snubs, meaning Deron Williams even got snubbed for a list of snubs. He’s putting up 16.9 points and 10.2 assists per game, second-best in the NBA, and is the main reason Utah is still above-.500.
16. Atlanta Hawks (26-19) — Going 5-9 so far in January, they’re steadily losing ground as a top-four seed in the East. If they don’t get home court for the first round, we can’t see them winning a series.
17. New York Knicks (20-25) — Can you even imagine the amount of media hype for a Cavs/Knicks 1-versus-8 playoff series? If the Knicks keep winning (five of their last six) and Cleveland cooperates, it could happen.
18. Minnesota Timberwolves (16-28) — The day he got passed over for the Rookie Challenge roster, Kevin Love posted 17 points and 10 boards. How will Al Jefferson respond tonight to his ASG snub when the Wolves play the Lakers?
19. Charlotte Bobcats (19-27) — If you were gonna place a bet in October on who would suffer the most painful-sounding injury of the season, Gerald Wallace would have been high on everyone’s board.
20. Toronto Raptors (19-28) — Have quietly won three straight since getting Jose Calderon back. Granted, those W’s were against the Nets, Bulls and Kings, but the Raps will take ’em where they can get ’em.
21. Milwaukee Bucks (22-27) — Get ready for the great collapse. With Michael Redd gone for the year, Blake Griffin might wanna start scouting out condos in the greater Milwaukee area.
22. Chicago Bulls (19-27) — Just snapped a five-game skid. Tyrus Thomas has been all over the highlight reel lately, but more importantly, he’s putting together good all-around games.
23. New Jersey Nets (20-26) — We’re sure Vince Carter is just crushed that he didn’t make the All-Star team. Can’t you see VC spending the entire All-Star Weekend in the same chair in his living room, only moving to answer the door for the pizza delivery guy?
24. Indiana Pacers (18-28) — Now that Danny Granger has secured his ASG berth, can we talk a little bit about how good Troy Murphy has been? Often playing out of position at center because Jim O’Brien insists on going small, Murph is averaing 12.1 points, 11.4 boards (5th in the League) and with 81 triples (40.9%), is tied for 21st in the NBA.
25. Oklahoma City Thunder (11-35) — Kevin Durant’s late All-Star push wasn’t enough to sway the voters, but check out his numbers: In his last five games, KD was good for 31.4 points, 9.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game.
26. Golden State Warriors (14-32) — Monta Ellis was amazing in his first game back. Since then, not so much; he’s gone 6-of-22 from the floor (27%) and scored just 8.5 points per game.
27. Sacramento Kings (10-37) — You might as well just put 100 on the other team’s column in the scoreboard before the game. The Kings have lost seven straight and would probably get lit up by Dennis Rodman’s new teammates at this point.
28. Washington Wizards (9-36) — Stink.
29. Los Angeles Clippers (10-35) — Stank.
30. Memphis Grizzlies (11-34) — Stunk.
snubbed form the list of snubs- great line,lol! the knicks and the word playoffs in the same sentence-who woulda thunk!
snubbed from- my bad
If the Lakers fell apart against the Bobcats, while the Celtics have won 9 straight, how come Boston’s not #1 this week?
nice.
yes i agree with ticktock6, how come lakers on top? they stunk against the bobcats.
first team All-Garbage Time selection….. That funny. You gotta list the other 4. And Bynums beastin’ it right now. You come through that lane, you get a collapsed lung and a broken rib. Thats just how it is.
celts get 9 vics in a row and yall got them in the #2 spot? that dont make no sense. yall afraid to NOT have the lakers #1 or something? rearrange this ranking now.
and for portland…”nothing for lamarcus aldridge”. shit…when he does something, he’ll get something. he is just as inconsistent as anyone else in the league. pay closer attention.
Indiana—jim o’brien going small….shit fellas; troy murphy is 6’11. why shouldn’t he be playing center?
also…its about time kevin durant hits the boards. he aint do shit on the glass last year.
damn, my wizards don’t even get no review….we suck so bad
@ Abe504,
i feel for you man. you need to retool! i don’t think my man arenas by himself will be able to rescue them even next year!
I wonder why Bynum lets Anthony Johson & Matrix dunk on him, but not Gerald Wallace?
geez, VC gets so much bs from everywhere. dude has been nothing but a pro since he got to NJ and a deserving all-star this year. who cares what happened in toronto. as if he’s the first person to do that. it happens all the time. if i’m not mistaken, jkidd did the same thing to the nets last year. people need to lay off.
think hill wishes he was on Orlando?
The number one spot for the team who was just beaten by Charlotte? Wow, Dimemag. Great call.
lol keep hatin but yeah, these haters are right. No way Celts should be number 2, they should be # 3 behind Orlando lol.
Seriously tho, stop hatin on the Hawks. JSmoove just hittin his stride and Horford been out for a minute. It’s a totally different team when Big Al is roamin the paint.
@ post 11, you want Vince on the all-star squad, who you want off? And make sure you call Ray Allen and Mo Williams and tell em how Vince got in before them
Deron Williams is a snub and probably got his spot took by D West.I see him comparable with Tony Parker. Tim Duncan kept the spurs in the mix even with Parker AND Ginobili out so although Parker’s numbers are sick, Duncan’s been carryin that squad. Williams only played 2 less games than TP, on a squad missin it’s stud power player and everybody else in and out of the lineup. ASSistant coaches are clueless…
Utah looks bad right now. Everyone on their team has had bad injuries this season, heck their team owner just got his legs amputated . . . that’s a bad stretch of injuries.
don’t you think now that wafer proved he can do some good stuff in the league (well…minus making dunks) they should limit tmacs time alil so he can slowly rest up? give von some earl boykins moments and keep tmac loose for the crunch time and playoffs…
@vinny, playoffs? were talking playoffs? Is it just me or is nate robinson turning into a 5’9 larry johnson. He could do a mini grand mama with the shawn kemp nut grab after the dunk and the constant screaming and flexing even when hes not even on the court. flava flav would be proud.
@abe,wizards went from incredibly ass, to gettin agent zero and becoming a playoff team, to incredibly ass again within like 5 years lol…thats tough..
the heat should trade marion and sean banks for shaq, he would fit great in their system…o…wait
and please don’t get me excited about philly when we all know once brand gets back in the swing and starts demanding the ball, they’ll start losing again..they thrive up tempo people
@ amar
I read about that amputation…awful. Their owner never looked like a vision health as it was, but losing both legs is one of the worst things I can imagine happening to anybody. Tomorrow your jazzes play P-Town. NW DIVISION SHOWDOWN!!!! To be honest, I hope your jazzes win tomorrow. P-Town is getting a little closer than I would like in the standings.
I’m going for the Lakers this year and even I feel they should be number 2 right now. I guess this is justice for other power ranking were I felt they were suppose to be number 1. But this is only some ones opinon, nothing to take to seriously like some others above me.
Dime
Can’t have Lakers at #1 after a loss to the Bobcats. That’s an unwritten rule guys. Even if Pau, Kobe and AB were hurt, that’s still unacceptable for a team that has their fans penciling in as already won the championship.
@bron42- your right-that would be some funy shit with nate in a grandmama outfit!! they could have him dunking on yao-another step toward improving east-west relations.
I think for the east west negotiations to improve, YAO would have to be the Dunker and win a chip?
I will say that Boston’s 9 straight wins haven’t been against the most impressive competition: the Orlando win was big, as was Phoenix, but otherwise it’s been Toronto (twice), New Jersey (twice), Dallas (at home), Sacramento and Miami.
And don’t forget how good L.A. looked when they blew out the Spurs.
austin, miami has to count as a big win since they beat the cavs and the lakers. and need i repeat..the lakers lost to the bobcats….
Control the Bobcats beat the Celtics, Spurs, and I think Orlando. They are not as cupcake as you think.
Gilbert Arenas will save the Wizards next season…im seeing a big trade not involving Arenas next season
Smitty313
Yeah, they are giant beaters…but if I remember right the Celts, Spurs and you think Orlando all lost ranking on the all mighty Hit List Power Ranking by Dime when they did lose to em.
They ARE as cupcake as I seem to think, teams just treat the game like a day off and end up losing.
@control — The Bobcats get up for big opponents. After having so much trouble with them recently, I highly doubt the Celtics take Charlotte lightly; they just have their number. And again, don’t forget the Lakers just handled the Spurs. That had a lot to do with the #1 ranking.
I hope Elton come back puncturing lungs for us.