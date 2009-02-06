NBA Hit List Power Ranking, 2.6

1. Los Angeles Lakers (40-9) — You have to give it to them after last night’s win at Boston, but somebody needs to remind L.A. fans you don’t get a trophy for winning the regular season series. The Lakers’ defense has struggled without Andrew Bynum, but at the same time, Pau Gasol’s production has gone past “All-Star” numbers into “MVP” territory (28.6 ppg, 14.3 rpg since Bynum’s injury), Lamar Odom had his first 20-point game of the season, and Kobe reminded us all that he’s still Kobe.

2. Boston Celtics (41-10) — Kobe’s 61. LeBron’s 52-10-11. Paul Pierce can’t go into MSG tonight and drop 15 points and continue thinking he’s better than those two. Speaking of numbers, has anyone noticed that Rajon Rondo is currently sixth in the League in assists?

3. Cleveland Cavaliers (39-9) — Before you go and hand Kobe (sans Bynum) the MVP, don’t forget LeBron. His 52-point effort against the Knicks pulled him into a first-place tie with D-Wade for the League scoring lead. With Kobe just one point behind those two, how sick would it be for this to come down to a David Thompson/George Gervin-esque three-way battle on the last day of the season?

4. San Antonio Spurs (33-15) — We’re guessing Pop will run with a full squad when the Spurs go to Boston this weekend. Love that message sent to the Nuggets, though: We’re not worried about you AT ALL. Even Carmelo said he thought Pop was playing mind games.

5. Orlando Magic (37-11) — Before Anthony Johnson’s first start as Jameer Nelson’s replacement, the Orlando announcers predicted he’d get a ton of wide-open shots because teams were now not so worried about doubling on Dwight Howard and getting lit up from the PG spot. AJ knocked down six threes that night on the Clippers. We’ll see how real NBA teams defend him from now on.

6. Denver Nuggets (33-16) — Take a guess at the League’s top three leaders in dunks this season. Of course Dwight Howard is #1. Amare Stoudemire is #3. Coming in at #2: Nene.

7. Portland Trail Blazers (30-18) — If there’s any truth to the LaMarcus-for-Amare rumors, do you think Brandon Roy is secretly hoping the deal gets made? Or is Aldridge’s style better for Roy’s game?

8. New Orleans Hornets (28-18) — Four losses in a row, the last 1.5 without Chris Paul in the lineup. CP isn’t supposed to be out for too long, so don’t expect N.O. to rush out and make a trade, but their offense looks pretty lost at the moment.

9. Utah Jazz (28-22) — Even without Booz and AK, the team is averaging 109.5 points in its last four games. Up next on the schedule? The Kings and Warriors. Expect that number to rise.

10. Dallas Mavericks (29-20) — Last week we said the Mavs were one of the hardest teams in the League to figure out. Now? They’re definitely the hardest team in the League to figure out. Dallas looked dangerous while knocking off the Magic and Blazers back-to-back, then went to Utah on Thursday and get destroyed.

11. Houston Rockets (30-20) — With Golden State, Chicago, Memphis, Minnesota, Milwaukee, Sacramento and New Jersey on the recent schedule, the Rockets had a chance to put together a big win streak. Losing one to the Grizzlies put a dent in that plan, but they’ve still got four very winnable games ahead of them.

12. Detroit Pistons (26-21) — Don’t be surprised to see Allen Iverson’s name pop up in rumors leading up to the trade deadline.

13. Phoenix Suns (26-21) — Would it be the worst idea in the world to get rid of Terry Porter and bring back former D’Antoni assistant Marc Iavaroni?

14. Miami Heat (26-22) — Kevin Durant and Derrick Rose will get their numbers (O.J. Mayo, too), but don’t be surprised if Mike Beasley goes nuts in the Rookie/Sophomore Game and drops about 30.

15. Atlanta Hawks (28-20) — Mike Bibby got his stroke back just in time for the Three-Point Shootout, knocking down 50 percent of his triples over the last three games while averaging 22 points a night. With his hometown crowd behind him in Phoenix, don’t count him out as a dark horse to dethrone Jason Kapono.

16. New Jersey Nets (23-27) — Brook Lopez has been a beast the last three games, especially on the boards. He’s pulling down 13.6 rebounds in that stretch, and throwing in 19.3 points and 2.3 blocks on top of that.

17. Philadelphia 76ers (24-24) — Year 1 of the Elton Brand era didn’t exactly go according to plan.

18. Chicago Bulls (22-28) — Four wins in their last five. Don’t get too excited, though: the W’s were against the Kings, Clips, the self-destructing Suns and the CP-less Hornets. Three tough tests lie ahead with the Mavs, Pistons and Heat going into All-Star break.

19. New York Knicks (21-27) — Paul Pierce takes his crack at the 50-Point Club tonight at MSG. After a quick West Coast road trip going into All-Star break, the Knicks return home for the chance to get lit up by Manu Ginobili, Tony Parker and/or Tim Duncan. Then it’s Chris Bosh, then Danny Granger … how long can this go on?

20. Golden State Warriors (16-34) — Taking the Spurs down to the wire, then beating the Suns by dropping 124 points on them, this is the fun, competitive GS team we remember.

21. Milwaukee Bucks (24-28) — Ridnour’s out for a month, Bogut’s out for two, and Redd is done for the year. Welcome to the Ramon Sessions and Charlie Villanueva Show.

22. Charlotte Bobcats (19-29) — Four losses in their last five games, but naturally that lone win came against the Lakers on the road. You figure them out. And how are we looking on that “Larry Brown makes it through two complete seasons” bet?

23. Minnesota Timberwolves (17-31) — Just in time to commemorate his mention on the “NBA players who overrate themselves” list, Rashad McCants sees daylight for the first time in damn near a month, getting off the bench for 15 minutes in Wednesday’s loss to the Hawks. McCants played just one game in January, scoring a total of three points.

24. Indiana Pacers (19-31) — Our in-house Pacers fan thinks the team should rest Danny Granger to ensure he’s healthy for the All-Star Game. Do you agree?

25. Toronto Raptors (19-32) — After putting together a three-game win streak upon Jose Calderon’s return, the Raps have since dropped four in a row. Apparently it all fell apart once Calderon missed that free throw.

26. Memphis Grizzlies (13-35) — O.J. Mayo’s last two games have seen him average 32.5 points per, and the Grizzlies are 2-0. We’re thinking he likes Lionel Hollins’ system.

27. Sacramento Kings (11-39) — Chris Webber’s jersey is being retired during tonight’s game against the Jazz. Aren’t you supposed to do things like that on nights when you might actually win the game?

28. Oklahoma City Thunder (11-38) — Almost-fatal halftime show accidents, fans coming out specifically to boo the team; just when Kevin Durant (25.1 ppg) has OKC looking halfway decent, they still have that bad aura surrounding them.

29. Washington Wizards (10-39) — So did we all give up on the Gilbert Arenas thing for ’08-09, or what?

30. Los Angeles Clippers (10-39) — Zach Randolph is back, and from the looks of things, he gained some weight while he was out. Dude can still get buckets, though. He dropped 21 on Miami in his first game.