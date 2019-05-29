An In-Season Cup Competition Would Be An Excellent Idea For The NBA

Getty Image

The NBA — or, more specifically, Adam Silver — has made it clear that some sort of change to the schedule would beneficial to the league. Silver has always made sure to speak very carefully, saying things like “we’re looking into options” and “everything is on the table” and all the stuff you expect out of people who want to do something, but can never take a super hard stance because there are stakeholders with whom they need to get everything cleared.

But while cutting down the 82-game schedule without any way to make up for it appears to be a third rail that Silver will not touch, the idea that appears to fascinate the commish the most is adding an extra tournament at one point or another. He’s mentioned a few different ideas, but in the latest edition of Marc Stein of the New York Times‘ newsletter, Silver discussed two in particular.

Silver made it clear, furthermore, that he had yet to make a formal proposal to Michele Roberts, the National Basketball Players Association’s executive director, about ushering in either of the concepts that league officials have been discussing behind the scenes for some time. One is an in-season tournament; the other is a play-in tournament at the end of the regular season to create additional pathways to the playoffs.

The idea of a play-in tournament for the postseason has been around for some time, and while it would be a fun addition to the end of the season, it’s not hard to see the drawbacks, namely if teams would compete super hard for the right to lose to the 1-seed. But the in-season tournament is a fantastic idea, one that the NBA should implement the first chance it can.