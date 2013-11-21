NBA Instagram Fashion: A Sneaker Edition, Vol. 6

From Jordan‘s sneakers to Iverson‘s tattoos, NBA players have long had an influence that reaches far beyond the court… and today, the league’s fashion focus is climbing to new heights. With resources like Twitter and Instagram, many players are captivated by a quest to promote the latest trend. This obsession with social media, in conjunction with a mass hipster movement and David Stern‘s implementation of the dress code, has resulted in a fair bit of questionable dressing.

How many of the fishing lures from Russell Westbrook‘s shirt have actually caught on, though? You see, it’s ultimately up to you to decide… and for this reason we ask you, what’s really hot in the streets?

Who: Kevin Durant
What: Air Jordan V “Oregon Ducks”
When: 1 day ago

What I Think: Just some of the perks of being an All-Star NBA athlete and having a Nike deal. There’s no denying that these shoes are one of kind and judging on how rare these Jordans are, the public can’t cop ’em.

