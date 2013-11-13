NBA Instagram Fashion: What’s Hot & Whack, Vol. 5

11.13.13 5 years ago
From Jordan‘s sneakers to Iverson‘s tattoos, the NBA and its players have long had an influence that reaches far beyond the basketball court… and today, the league’s focus on fashion seems to be climbing to entirely new heights. With resources like Twitter and Instagram at their fingertips, many players are captivated by a perpetual quest to promote the latest trend. This obsession with social media, in conjunction with a mass hipster movement and David Stern’s implementation of the dress code, has resulted in a fair bit of questionable dressing.

How many of the fishing lures from Russell Westbrook‘s shirt have actually caught on, though? You see, it’s ultimately up to you to decide… and for this reason we ask you, what’s really hot in the streets?

Who: Tristan Thompson
What: Suit
When: 1 month ago

What I think: Versatile. NBA players got to know when to throw on a fresh pair of Jordans and a tailored suit. Our boy Tristan gets that and is seen here wearing a good suit that shows the many different sides to the average baller. Kudos.

