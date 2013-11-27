NBA Instagram Fashion: What’s Hot & Not From The Past Week

From Jordan‘s sneakers to Iverson‘s tattoos , NBA players have long had an influence that reaches far beyond the court… and today, the league’s fashion focus is climbing to new heights. With resources like Twitter and Instagram, many players are captivated by a quest to promote the latest trend. This obsession with social media, in conjunction with a mass hipster movement and‘s implementation of the dress code, has resulted in a fair bit of questionable dressing.

How many of the fishing lures from Russell Westbrook‘s shirt have actually caught on, though? You see, it’s ultimately up to you to decide… and for this reason we ask you, what’s really hot in the streets?

*** *** ***

Who: Kevin Durant

What: Air Jordan V “Oregon Ducks”

Where: KD’s bathroom

When: 3 day ago

What I think: Last week, Kevin Durant showed off these exact shoes for the first time and it’s safe to say these are his new “go-to” kicks. Now, I’m not a big fan of the infamous “Bathroom Selfie,” let alone letting the world see your bathroom toiletries, but there is no denying these kicks are ill.