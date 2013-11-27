NBA Instagram Fashion: What’s Hot & Not From The Past Week

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Nick Young #Kevin Durant
11.27.13 5 years ago
From Jordan‘s sneakers to Iverson‘s tattoos, NBA players have long had an influence that reaches far beyond the court… and today, the league’s fashion focus is climbing to new heights. With resources like Twitter and Instagram, many players are captivated by a quest to promote the latest trend. This obsession with social media, in conjunction with a mass hipster movement and David Stern‘s implementation of the dress code, has resulted in a fair bit of questionable dressing.

How many of the fishing lures from Russell Westbrook‘s shirt have actually caught on, though? You see, it’s ultimately up to you to decide… and for this reason we ask you, what’s really hot in the streets?

*** *** ***

Who: Kevin Durant
What: Air Jordan V “Oregon Ducks”
Where: KD’s bathroom
When: 3 day ago

What I think: Last week, Kevin Durant showed off these exact shoes for the first time and it’s safe to say these are his new “go-to” kicks. Now, I’m not a big fan of the infamous “Bathroom Selfie,” let alone letting the world see your bathroom toiletries, but there is no denying these kicks are ill.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Nick Young#Kevin Durant
TAGSAir Jordan VAir Jordan V "Oregon Ducks"EVAN TURNERJ.R. SmithJared CunninghamKEVIN DURANTNICK YOUNGPatrick BeverleyStyle - Kicks and GearTyshawn Taylor

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP