NBA Instant Classic: Celtics vs. Knicks Highlights

12.15.10 8 years ago 15 Comments

There was lots of back and forth today about the “rebirth” of the Celtics/Knicks “rivalry” (This is where we stood heading into gametime). No matter what you thought about Celtics/Knicks beforehand, you can’t deny that the game was awesome.

If you missed it, ESPN made sure to post highlights immediately after Pierce ripped out the Knicks’ hearts. You can check them out here.

Can we now consider the Knicks/Celtics an official “rivalry”?

