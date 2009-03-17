NBA Jam ’09 (1st round, pt. 2)

With everybody in the Dime office in tournament/bracket mode, yesterday we tipped off our hypothetical 2-on-2 NBA Jam-style pro tourney. The rules: Game to 21 by ones and twos, make-it-take-it, higher seed gets the ball first, current injuries are wiped off the table.
Going by Dime’s most recent NBA Hit List rankings, here’s how the second half of the first-round matchups look:
(2) CLE – LeBron James & Mo Williams
BYE
(15) PHX – Steve Nash & Amar’e Stoudemire
(18) NJN – Vince Carter & Devin Harris
(11) ATL – Joe Johnson & Josh Smith
(22) IND – Danny Granger & Troy Murphy
(7) NOH – Chris Paul & David West
(26) WAS – Gilbert Arenas & Caron Butler
(3) UTA – Deron Williams & Carlos Boozer
(30) LAC – Baron Davis & Zach Randolph
(14) DET – Allen Iverson & Rip Hamilton
(19) CHI – Derrick Rose & Ben Gordon
(10) POR – Brandon Roy & LaMarcus Aldridge
(23) GSW – Stephen Jackson & Monta Ellis
(6) SAS – Tim Duncan & Tony Parker
(27) MEM – Rudy Gay & O.J. Mayo
Vote on who you think would win each matchup in the comments section, and go HERE to vote for the first half of the first-round matchups.
carl landry shot (and released)
Rockets forward Carl Landry suffered a gunshot wound to his lower leg early this morning about an hour after the team arrived home from New Orleans.
The shooting took place near Landry’s Fort Bend County home. He was treated for a flesh wound at Memorial Hermann Hospital and released. Landry is expected to be out of the lineup for one to two weeks.
Following the Rockets’ 95-84 win over the Hornets, the team charter flight landed at Hobby Airport just past midnight.
After driving home, Landry, 25, went back out to pick up a late meal at a fast food restaurant not far from his house. His car was first side-swiped by a passing car and then the occupants of the vehicle slowed down and fired two shots, the second of which struck him in the leg, according to team officials.
Landry, in his second professional season with the Rockets, had played 23 minutes, totaling 12 points and six rebounds, and played a key role in the Rockets’ win at New Orleans. He is averaging 9.3 points and 5 rebounds this season.
PHX- tough call. It seems like whoever got the ball first in this one would run it. I’m pretty sure neither team would be too capable of d’ing up the other, but we’ll go PHX.
ATL- ‘nother good one…
NOH- though, I think this one would be closer than you’d think.
UTA- this would not be closer than you’d think.
DET- They’re not going too far.
POR- Whuppin’.
SAS- Ditto.
why is agent zero on this list? same with amare? cuz if injured people are 100% then no one would really beat the rockes in the other bracket with tmac and yao 100%.
So wit the carl landry thing….do you guys agree wit plaxico now or still think its dumb for athletes to carry guns?
^^^^Get a body guard. then you’re safe physically and legally
No Manu???? I would take him over Parker
NJ
ATL
NOH
UTA
CHI
POR
SAS
PHX over NJN – Amare will be way too much for them. Nash shoots lights out from beyond the arc
IND over ATL – I don’t see josh smith being able to grab boards over Troy Murphy. And Granger offensively has been killing it this year.
WAS over NOH – Healthy gilbert and caron… this wouldn’t even be close.. D WEST is OVER RATED!
UTA over LAC – DERON is better than baron, and Zach and boozer are equal… both can score don’t play defense to save their life
POR over GSW – This would be closer than people think.. but GSW are jsut too small
SAS over MEM – Tim Duncan is going to kill them in the post… and when he’s not TP will be getting to the bucket at will
can’t believe yall think washington would lose to new orleans. an uninjured gilbert and caron are literally built for this type of thing.
@ 10…
WTF is an uninjured Gilbert? I mean that’s my dude, but I ain’t seen nothing like that in 3 years…
For this tourney wouldn’t he have to sit on the sidelines in some fly ass suit and watch caron go one-on-two?
@no mayo, then he shouldnt be on the list. Dime shoulda put caron and jamison or young…so if gil is on the list were assumin hes 100% during this game.
VC and Devin would destroy Nash and Amare
NJN over PHX
ATL over IND
WAS over NOH (close)
UTA over LAC
CHI over DET
POR over GSW
SAS over MEM (pick and roll all day long)
NJ,ATL,NOH,Uth,Chi,Por,Mem
Where’s Bill Clinton?
CLE over BYE
PHX over NJN
IND over ATL – This is very close. Joe Johnson vs. Danny Granger is a push. I gave IND the win because Troy Murphy could heat up from outside and hit those 9 pointers.
NOH over WAS – The BYE week has a better shot at beating CLE than WAS has of beating NOH.
UTA over LAC – not by much though.
CHI over DET – It doesn’t matter either way, the winners are going to lose in the next round (no height)
GSW over POR – GSW already plays a NBA Jam style of game (minus the crazy flipping dunks – “Boom-shakalaka”). I’ll give them the nod here.
SAS over MEM – SAS is the prototypical NBA Jam team. They have a great ball handler (TP) and a dominant big man (TD). I can see them sliding right into the finals with CLE.
By the way, I don’t think too many of the readers are looking at this as a straight two-on-two tourney instead of a NBA Jam tourney. Anyone who’s ever played NBA Jam can tell you exactly how much posting up is done in a game (zero). It is all about high flying dunks, blocked shots (including dunks), steals, and crazy 3 points/half court shots that are worth more than the standard 3 points.
NJN
ATL
NOH
LAC
DET
POR
SAS
there’s about 2 things mikey got right. Everything else is waaaay off. Do you even watch basketball?
I took The NBA jam style thing to mainly mean it’s 2 on 2, not that anyone would be doing high flying dunks. And you mention no posting up, well ok, then how does tim Duncan do anything in this tourney?
BD and zbo would win this shit outright! they play like it’s the playground in nba games as it is, and they’re both pretty nasty they (mostly z-bo) are unsuccessful for other reasons lol
CLE
PHX
ATL
NOH
LAC
CHI
POR
SAS
And the winners :
lost (15) PHX – Steve Nash & Amar’e Stoudemire
WINNERS(18) NJN – Vince Carter & Devin Harris
WINNERS(11) ATL – Joe Johnson & Josh Smith
lost (22) IND – Danny Granger & Troy Murphy
WINNERS(7) NOH – Chris Paul & David West
lost (26) WAS – Gilbert Arenas & Caron Butler
– would be closer than you’d think
WINNERS(3) UTA – Deron Williams & Carlos Boozer
lost (30) LAC – Baron Davis & Zach Randolph
WINNERS(14) DET – Allen Iverson & Rip Hamilton
lost(19) CHI – Derrick Rose & Ben Gordon
they’ll barely get by though
WINNERS (10) POR – Brandon Roy & LaMarcus Aldridge
lost(23) GSW – Stephen Jackson & Monta Ellis
WINNERS(6) SAS – Tim Duncan & Tony Parker
lost(27) MEM – Rudy Gay & O.J. Mayo
kinda a low seed for duncan and parker lol but whatever isnt manu a better fit than parker for this??
new jersey
indiana
new orleans
utah
detroit
portland
spurs
blah u need a shot blocker and someone with power so he doesnt get shoved around
(15) PHX – Steve Nash & Amar’e Stoudemire
(11) ATL – Joe Johnson & Josh Smith
(7) NOH – Chris Paul & David West
(3) UTA – Deron Williams & Carlos Boozer
(19) CHI – Derrick Rose & Ben Gordon
(10) POR – Brandon Roy & LaMarcus Aldridge
(6) SAS – Tim Duncan & Tony Parker
question another thing i didnt notice why is everyone mentioning dribbling this isnt nba street
NJN
ATL
NOH
LAC
DET
GSW
SAS
(18) NJN – Vince Carter & Devin Harris
(11) ATL – Joe Johnson & Josh Smith
(26) WAS – Gilbert Arenas & Caron Butler
(3) UTA – Deron Williams & Carlos Boozer
(19) CHI – Derrick Rose & Ben Gordon
(10) POR – Brandon Roy & LaMarcus Aldridge
(27) MEM – Rudy Gay & O.J. Mayo
(Tim duncan too slow to keep up with mayo)
rod slow really in an nba jam tourney??? besides in a real game mem gets destroyed u think gay can guard duncan???
Don’t understand amare over shaq. Everyone knows Shaq cannot be guarded one on one. Ever. Inbound, let shaq post and let the buckets or fouls commence.
you people tend to forget how good Washington was! damn. i swear healthy gil + healthy Caron…its overr. they both have so much Chemistry with each other n Gil would just over power paul
Anyways.
Phoenix – Nash and Amare are too much for Devin and VC. Too much Size in Amare and athelticism.
Atlanta – JJ n J-Smoove? against Troy Murphy n Granger? i mean Granger n JJ equal out but J-Smoove n Murphy in 2 on 2?? lets be real
Utah – Baron n Z-Bo would take turns bricking shots while Booz n D-Will are modern day Stockton n Malone
Washington – As for my favorite team, i have NO BIAS against this. I truly believe that they would beat NO. because CP3 CANT handle a HEALTHY Arenas. n Caron is West’s height and Caron has that killer instinct. in fact both Gil and Caron had that killer instinct in them. I just dont see that in CP3
Chicago – AI n Rip dont Mesh and Rose n BG are killer. AI would get murdered n Rip would be bitchin
Portland – Brandon Roy is smart enough to realize that Ellis has no J. so double team Captain Jack
Memphis – If this matchup was Ginobili and Parker. then id go for them but its TD/TP. so Mayo is too much of a scorer and Rudy would blow past TD
phx
atl
utah
no
det
por
sa
phx
atl
was
lac
chi
por
sas
jersey- i like phoenix, but nash can’t defend one on one, is more of a help defender who takes charges
atl
wiz – david west sucks
utah- only b/c zach randolph is a punk, baron-camby then i’d take clips
detroit – come on now, iverson is ustoppable 2v2
goldenstate – captain jack is playing out of his mind, monta is too fast
san antonio
(15) PHX – Steve Nash & Amar’e Stoudemire
(11) ATL – Joe Johnson & Josh Smith
(26) WAS – Gilbert Arenas & Caron Butler
(30) LAC – Baron Davis & Zach Randolph
(14) DET – Allen Iverson & Rip Hamilton
(23) GSW – Stephen Jackson & Monta Ellis
(6) SAS – Tim Duncan & Tony Parker
Just winners:
(2) CLE – LeBron James & Mo Williams
(15) PHX – Steve Nash & Amar’e Stoudemire
(11) ATL – Joe Johnson & Josh Smith
(26) WAS – Gilbert Arenas & Caron Butler
(3) UTA – Deron Williams & Carlos Boozer
(19) CHI – Derrick Rose & Ben Gordon
(10) POR – Brandon Roy & LaMarcus Aldridge
(6) SAS – Tim Duncan & Tony Parker
NJ, ATL, NO, Utah, DET, POR, SA
Nash/Amar’e
Danny Granger & Troy Murphy
Gilbert Arenas & Caron Butler
Baron Davis & Zach Randolph
Allen Iverson & Rip Hamilton
Brandon Roy & LaMarcus Aldridge
Tim Duncan & Tony Parker
My Picks:
(18) NJN – Vince Carter & Devin Harris
(11) ATL – Joe Johnson & Josh Smith
(7) NOH – Chris Paul & David West
(3) UTA – Deron Williams & Carlos Boozer
(14) DET – Allen Iverson & Rip Hamilton
(10) POR – Brandon Roy & LaMarcus Aldridge
(6) SAS – Tim Duncan & Tony Parker
winners
(15) PHX – Steve Nash & Amar’e Stoudemire
(11) ATL – Joe Johnson & Josh Smith
(26) WAS – Gilbert Arenas & Caron Butler
(30) LAC – Baron Davis & Zach Randolph
(14) DET – Allen Iverson & Rip Hamilton
(10) POR – Brandon Roy & LaMarcus Aldridge
(6) SAS – Tim Duncan & Tony Parker
(18) NJN – Vince Carter & Devin Harris – To fast and to quick and Nash and Amare don’t play enough D and Vince is going to thrive in something like this, Devin too!
(11) ATL – Joe Johnson & Josh Smith – Mr. All around and a straight shooter, will overwhelm Ind.
(7) NOH – Chris Paul & David West – Total diss to Jamison, and Chris Paul is going to have his way but Caron will keep Was. close but Chris Paul is clutch in the end.
(3) UTA – Deron Williams & Carlos Boozer – In this format I actually got Deron and B-Diddy as a draw, but Boozer will put Z-Bo through a clinic and boot camp he ain’t ready for.
(14) DET – Allen Iverson & Rip Hamilton – Whew! Now this would be a crrraaazzzyyy match up but, experience wins in the end on this one and A.I. will feast!
(10) POR – Brandon Roy & LaMarcus Aldridge – Brandon will get busy this whole tourney. LaMarcus is just extra insurance. Capt. Jack and Monta fall short in this one with inconsistency and no work for LaMarcus.
(6) SAS – Tim Duncan & Tony Parker – Wow this is nuts! Against anyone else I might give the nod to OJ and Gay but unlike Amare Duncan can create his own shot and offensively Parker won’t be stopped. Still this will be a close one.
Dime I am loving this, I wish this could happen in real life.
I also agree that Yao should be with Ron instead of Tracy as someone pointed out yesterday.
Also thinking shouldn’t this be a three on three as now days a team needs a “Big Three” to really make it happen?
Just GEE wondering.
Anwyway again loving this.
@ian & mikey, duncan would get destroyed if were basing it on a fictional game and not real nba. Cuz if you play nba jam, guys were dunkin from the 3 point line and stuff. Not to mention duncan is slow and not really athletic so most powerforwards (amare,shaq,dwight,bosh)would handle him if were going on the video game. if were going real life, then thats different but he’d still have trouble guarding guys out on the 3 point line who can actually dribble like bosh or kg.
bron did u play the game??? NBA JAM no one stays in front of anyone if u had a big man u needed power and blocks period not this dribbling and speed. dude u said duncan is slow and not athletic??? but shaq is right???
the spurs are perfect for nba jam but better if it were manu because of the three point shot now if we are talking NBA STREET even better handles parker shooting manu and dunks and blocks duncan.
can we stop doing everything one sided u mentioned duncan is going to have a hard time guarding speed like bosh but what is bosh the rupaul of big men going to do guarding duncan????? yeah i thought so. stop the hate and realize that the man guarding duncan is going to have a harder time than duncan guarding him. 100 all nba defensive teams mean something