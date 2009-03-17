NBA Jam ’09 (1st round, pt. 2)

03.17.09 9 years ago 42 Comments

LeBron James

With everybody in the Dime office in tournament/bracket mode, yesterday we tipped off our hypothetical 2-on-2 NBA Jam-style pro tourney. The rules: Game to 21 by ones and twos, make-it-take-it, higher seed gets the ball first, current injuries are wiped off the table.

Going by Dime’s most recent NBA Hit List rankings, here’s how the second half of the first-round matchups look:

(2) CLE – LeBron James & Mo Williams
BYE

(15) PHX – Steve Nash & Amar’e Stoudemire
(18) NJN – Vince Carter & Devin Harris

(11) ATL – Joe Johnson & Josh Smith
(22) IND – Danny Granger & Troy Murphy

(7) NOH – Chris Paul & David West
(26) WAS – Gilbert Arenas & Caron Butler

(3) UTA – Deron Williams & Carlos Boozer
(30) LAC – Baron Davis & Zach Randolph

(14) DET – Allen Iverson & Rip Hamilton
(19) CHI – Derrick Rose & Ben Gordon

(10) POR – Brandon Roy & LaMarcus Aldridge
(23) GSW – Stephen Jackson & Monta Ellis

(6) SAS – Tim Duncan & Tony Parker
(27) MEM – Rudy Gay & O.J. Mayo

Vote on who you think would win each matchup in the comments section, and go HERE to vote for the first half of the first-round matchups.

TAGSDimeMag

