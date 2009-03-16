NBA Jam ’09 tournament (1st round)

During yesterday’s Lakers/Mavs game, Jeff Van Gundy called Pau Gasol the “best second-best player” in the League. While we’d have to give that crown to whoever is considered the second-best guy on the Celtics (Paul Pierce or Kevin Garnett), Van Gundy’s statement (and our general obsession with brackets this week) got us thinking: If the NBA put on a halfcourt 2-on-2, real-life NBA Jam tournament, how would it turn out?

Going by Dime’s most recent NBA Hit List rankings, here’s how the first half of the first-round matchups would look:

(1) LAL – Kobe Bryant & Pau Gasol

BYE

(16) PHI – Andre Iguodala & Elton Brand

(17) CHA – Gerald Wallace & Emeka Okafor

(12) DAL – Dirk Nowitzki & Jason Kidd

(21) MIL – Michael Redd & Andrew Bogut

(8) HOU – Yao Ming & Tracy McGrady

(25) OKC – Kevin Durant & Jeff Green

(4) ORL – Dwight Howard & Jameer Nelson

(29) MIN – Al Jefferson & Randy Foye

(13) MIA – Dwyane Wade & Jermaine O’Neal

(20) NYK – David Lee & Nate Robinson

(9) DEN – Chauncey Billups & Carmelo Anthony

(24) TOR – Chris Bosh & Jose Calderon

(5) BOS – Paul Pierce & Kevin Garnett

(28) SAC – Kevin Martin & Andres Nocioni

If you remember our 1-on-1 tournament from last year, you know how this works: Game to 21 by ones and twos, make-it-take-it, higher seed gets the ball first, current injuries are wiped off the table. Vote on who you think would win each matchup in the comments section.