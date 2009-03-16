NBA Jam ’09 tournament (1st round)

During yesterday’s Lakers/Mavs game, Jeff Van Gundy called Pau Gasol the “best second-best player” in the League. While we’d have to give that crown to whoever is considered the second-best guy on the Celtics (Paul Pierce or Kevin Garnett), Van Gundy’s statement (and our general obsession with brackets this week) got us thinking: If the NBA put on a halfcourt 2-on-2, real-life NBA Jam tournament, how would it turn out?
Going by Dime’s most recent NBA Hit List rankings, here’s how the first half of the first-round matchups would look:
(1) LAL – Kobe Bryant & Pau Gasol
BYE
(16) PHI – Andre Iguodala & Elton Brand
(17) CHA – Gerald Wallace & Emeka Okafor
(12) DAL – Dirk Nowitzki & Jason Kidd
(21) MIL – Michael Redd & Andrew Bogut
(8) HOU – Yao Ming & Tracy McGrady
(25) OKC – Kevin Durant & Jeff Green
(4) ORL – Dwight Howard & Jameer Nelson
(29) MIN – Al Jefferson & Randy Foye
(13) MIA – Dwyane Wade & Jermaine O’Neal
(20) NYK – David Lee & Nate Robinson
(9) DEN – Chauncey Billups & Carmelo Anthony
(24) TOR – Chris Bosh & Jose Calderon
(5) BOS – Paul Pierce & Kevin Garnett
(28) SAC – Kevin Martin & Andres Nocioni
If you remember our 1-on-1 tournament from last year, you know how this works: Game to 21 by ones and twos, make-it-take-it, higher seed gets the ball first, current injuries are wiped off the table. Vote on who you think would win each matchup in the comments section.
where in the hell is CLE with Lebron in this? dont matter who is paired with LBJ (preferably a shooter good guess would be Mo). LBJ would demolish anybody 1-on-1. Yes, even Kobe and Wade.
Phi over Charlotte
Dallas over Milwaukee (I think Dirk might take the Jet over Jkidd.)
OKC over Houston – Houston is never at full strength.
Orlando over Minn
NYK over Miami – Dwade is nice but can’t carry broken JO
Den over Tor
Boston over Sac.
I was about to start the complaints before I realized this is only half the bracket. Yao gonna get buckets.
(16) PHI – Andre Iguodala & Elton Brand
*(17) CHA – Gerald Wallace & Emeka Okafor
*(12) DAL – Dirk Nowitzki & Jason Kidd
(21) MIL – Michael Redd & Andrew Bogut
*(8) HOU – Yao Ming & Tracy McGrady
(25) OKC – Kevin Durant & Jeff Green
*(4) ORL – Dwight Howard & Jameer Nelson
(29) MIN – Al Jefferson & Randy Foye
*(13) MIA – Dwyane Wade & Jermaine O’Neal
(20) NYK – David Lee & Nate Robinson
*(9) DEN – Chauncey Billups & Carmelo Anthony
(24) TOR – Chris Bosh & Jose Calderon
*(5) BOS – Paul Pierce & Kevin Garnett
(28) SAC – Kevin Martin & Andres Nocioni
The winners of this bracket so far are:
Philly, but they wont last long.
Dallas, they will do well but inconsistency kills them.
Seattle, Last time we all assumed Tracy was healthy and he did well in the brackets, well this time I am thinking he is hurt and Seattle takes it and has a very good chance of advancing on in later rounds if people are being realistic.
Orlando, teams will have trouble with Dwight for a few rounds.
Miami, Wade would live for something like this to show up others, and if Jermaine gives him just a little help they will do well.
Denver, Mr. Big Shot and a motivated Carmelo will take care of Bosh although he still would go off.
Boston, This team will do well until they meet another great who is upset with the So called greatest player in the world and goes out to prove that P Dub. is not that.
Still for now these are your winners.
PHI
DAL
OKC (2 pointers and youth)
MIN (Jefferson has better post moves than Dwight, Foye>Nelson)
MIA
DEN (Experience)
BOS (Nocioni still has KG’s number ;)
I’d put Brandon Roy and Lamarcus Aldridge in there over some of the other duos you have listed.
i think bosh and bargnani would be a better combo then bosh and jose.
Oh oh oh, I get you now…half the bracket…damn it’s going to be a long week.
Teams to advance:
(1) LAL – Kobe Bryant & Pau Gasol (advancement in a tourney is crazy easy when you don’t play anyone, haha)
(16) PHI – Andre Iguodala & Elton Brand (I think this would have been the closest matchup)
(12) DAL – Dirk Nowitzki & Jason Kidd (Andrew Bogut fails at life and at being in America)
(25) OKC – Kevin Durant & Jeff Green (Had you chose Artest to rep instead of T-Macs broke@$$, it would have been a different story)
(4) ORL – Dwight Howard & Jameer Nelson (I wish you had chose K-Love so it would be two ultra-soft Huggies players against to of the most hardcore players)
(13) MIA – Dwyane Wade & Jermaine O’Neal (I don’t care who you are, watching Nate-Rob and DeeLee would be riciulously entertaing but Dwayne is beating five guys all by himself on a consistent basis these days)
(9) DEN – Chauncey Billups & Carmelo Anthony (Billups would take Calderon’s lunch money and Carmelo would sucker punch Bosh for the KO while he was laughing about it)
(5) BOS – Paul Pierce & Kevin Garnett (It’s just not fair…)
Man Chauncey and Carmello would be nasty 2vs2..
Jermaine Oneal would hold Flash back.. give him Beasley cuz you know Beasley got black top moves and can MOVE..
Paul Pierce and KG will be finalists.. 2 HOF’s who both sport inside out games?? shieeettt..
Give Tmac Artest instead.. Artest runs pick up games all day.. Yao would be tired by the third round..
Gerald Wallace and Emeka Okafor would be weak sauce.. I’d go Crash & Felton.. Felton got speed and handle for a 2vs2 game..
sac wouldnt last long at all.
should dallas send dirk and josh instead?
durant and green would surprise some ppl
chauncy and melo are nice too…
crash an meka…sorry guys.
(16) PHI – Andre Iguodala & Elton Brand
(17) CHA – Gerald Wallace & Emeka Okafor
gotta go with philly, but its close with Brand stinking it up
(12) DAL – Dirk Nowitzki & Jason Kidd
(21) MIL – Michael Redd & Andrew Bogut
dallas wins, and it isn’t even close
(8) HOU – Yao Ming & Tracy McGrady
(25) OKC – Kevin Durant & Jeff Green
upset time, OKC with KD being unguardable
(4) ORL – Dwight Howard & Jameer Nelson
(29) MIN – Al Jefferson & Randy Foye
like Big Al, but Superman 2.0 isn’t going to be stopped, and Jameer is better than Foye in every respect
(13) MIA – Dwyane Wade & Jermaine O’Neal
(20) NYK – David Lee & Nate Robinson
Wade could win this by himself
(9) DEN – Chauncey Billups & Carmelo Anthony
(24) TOR – Chris Bosh & Jose Calderon
Best matchup of the round? I actually think TOR would win this, if only because Bosh would go off while DEN just took jumpshot after jumpshot
(5) BOS – Paul Pierce & Kevin Garnett
(28) SAC – Kevin Martin & Andres Nocioni
does this count as a bye for BOS?
ball dont lie did this a couple weeks back.. brandon roy and lamarcus aldrige won that one somehow..
YOU NEED WASHINTON IN THERE!!!!!
CARON AND ANTWAN!!!!!
Actually, Sactown would prove to be pretty good competition for Boston. Kevin Martin is a great scorer and Noce is very versatile, plus he has matched up against KG pretty well before. They would loose in the end, but it wouldn’t be as close as one might think initially.
@ iLL Mago #5
Dude, you just got to be drunk. I don’t care about how subjective an opinion can be…
Minnesota would beat Orlando? Really?
Al Jefferson has better post moves than Dwight – well sure, but that still doesn’t make him the better player. Not by a long shot…
But that’s not even the one that bugged me…
Randy Foye is better than Jameer Nelson?!
Seriously, just reflect a bit on the stupidity of that statement and come back later.
On a side note – if Paul Pierce/Kevin Garnett is allowed, why isn’t Orlando’s duo Dwight/Rashard?
The two guys in milwauke haven’t played forever; don’t you have to field semi-active players? On the same token, I’d take Yao-Artest over Yao-tmac anyday, all damn day.
Can’t wait for the other side of the bracket to see if it’s Nash-Amare, Amare-Shaq, or Nash-Shaq now that Amare is going to be blind in one eye.
And I’m only voting for Duncan-Manu.
dime, you guys should set this up in 2k9 on streetball and have us loyal readers submit brackets to predict … theres something about doing brackets in march …
anyways, the winners are
(1) LAL – Kobe Bryant & Pau Gasol
(16) PHI – Andre Iguodala & Elton Brand
(12) DAL – Dirk Nowitzki & Jason Kidd
(25) OKC – Kevin Durant & Jeff Green
(4) ORL – Dwight Howard & Jameer Nelson
(13) MIA – Dwyane Wade & Jermaine O’Neal
(9) DEN – Chauncey Billups & Carmelo Anthony
(5) BOS – Paul Pierce & Kevin Garnett
BDL did this during the all star break but WTF i’ll play along…
Philly over Charlotte – Charlotte doesn’t have enough offensively to even compete
Dallas over Milwaukee – Dirk and Redd have a three point shoot out and kidds grabbing boards over bogut
OKC over Houston – Durant is the SF in the WEST and the second best wing player in the west to kobe… Green and Durant’s athletic ability is wayy to much for Yao to keep up with.. and McGrady right now can’t take over like he used to
ORL barely over MIN – Al Jefferson and D12 is a wash… D12 Dunks on him.. Al Jefferson puts him in the obliuette.. Jameer nelson is the deciding factor.. too much for foye to handle
MIA over NYK – D-WADE the real MVP.. enough said
DEN over TOR – I live in the T-dot but come one… There’s no way Denver would lose this one
BOS over SAC – Kevin Martin will get buckets but Nocioni doesn’t have a chance
@we already established a whilllle back lebron wouldnt smash everyone one-on-one..His best skill is his fast break/athletic ability which would be canceled out in a half court 2 on 2 or 1 on 1. Meanwhile his weakest attributes, shooting and post game would be standing out so ya..kobe would give him the business and so would wade.
@flip, noce holding his own in 5 on 5 is different than 2 on 2 where he doesnt have help..same with kevin martin. Pierce is just too big for him that same way KG is too big for noce and way too well rounded.
how is San Antonio not in there…
Tim Duncan/Tony Parker/Manu Ginobili
and considering its 2-on-2 i think Detroit would have a nice duo
AI/RIP or add Sheed/Tayshaun…
…*Mark Jackson voice* Dime you’re better than that…
Iguodala/Brand
Dirk/Kidd
Yao/ARTEST
Dwight/Jameer
D-Wade/(puke)Jermaine
Bosh/Calderon
Pierce/KG
Out of the 20 responses, other than the straight responses (which are just opinions), I think I saw maybe 2 sensible comments. Real weird day on Dime…
BTW ATTENTION EVERYONE THAT DIDN’T READ THIS ABOVE, LET ME SAVE YOU SOME EMBARRASSMENT AND SAY THAT THIS IS ONLY THE FIRST HALF OF THE BRACKETS. Notice that there’s no 2 seed? Sheesh.
lol reading challenged people dag
Yahoo sports ran this tournament a few weeks ago, East VS West. Fans voted; Lebron and Z got into the finals, as did Brandon Roy and Lamarcus Aldridge. Roy and Aldridge won out – pretty ridiculous but there it is.
Dont even argue with the “Lebron will smash everyone because he can dunk” people Bron42..
lol it lowers us.. Interesting article on FOX sports though.. Charley Rosen was talking about how stats can be MISLEADING.. like everyone saying Lebron plays MONSTER LOCK DOWN D all of a sudden because he can chase people down from behind and swat them..
rrriiiiggghhhhtttt.. sorry thats my anti-follower rant of the day..
Dude, it would be Kmart and Cisco not Noce.
all-time has to be MJ and SP
peace from Hyde Park, IL
some of these teams should have different combination, but here goes
Lakers(duh)
Phi – AI2 posterize Emeka (replace Brand with Miller)
Dallas – Bucks should Jefferson instead of Bogut, but it doesn’t matter
Houston – Would Yao even miss one shot? Doubling would be impossible 2 on 2; replace McGrady with Artest
Orlando – easy win. Replace Nelson with Turk
Miami – Wade wins while O’Neil rests
Denver – Chauncy dominate Jose and Melo owns RuPaul
Bos – the kings are seeded too high
Philly
Dallas
Houston
Orlando
Miami
Denver
Boston
Advancing to the next round:
(1) LAL – Kobe Bryant & Pau Gasol (Well u got Kobe, and Gasol aint shabby either)
(16) PHI – Andre Iguodala & Elton Brand (Brand has post moves. Andre drives to the hoop harder)
(12) DAL – Dirk Nowitzki & Jason Kidd (Keep feeding the ball to Dirk and let him do his thing)
(8) HOU – Yao Ming & Tracy McGrady (How do u stop the tallest dude in the NBA with only 2 rookie which doesnt even reach 7 foot? And u have T-Mac backing him up.. )
(29) MIN – Al Jefferson & Randy Foye (this is hard.. sorry)
(13) MIA – Dwyane Wade & Jermaine O’Neal (Wade can do almost everything, and O’Neal still have post moves)
(9) DEN – Chauncey Billups & Carmelo Anthony (Mr Big shot will knock down clutch shots when necessary. Anthony can shoot the lights out
(5) BOS – Paul Pierce & Kevin Garnett (NO CONTEST)
some ground rules need to be set. is tmac healthy? is brand? it seems like everyone’s writing off tmac bc he’s not healthy at the moment, but some of the other players aren’t healthy either, but everybody’s only hating on tmac. Hey, Brand’s done for the season.
okay i got
Charlotte- just because Gerald is basically Iggy n Emeka can actually play low post O instead of just high post O. n also i havent seen enough of EB to sway me
Dallas – Dirk n Kidd…Dime, you guys said that other than Kobe n LeBron, Dirk was the hardest guy to guard kuz he could shoot lights out n fade away while being like 7ft
Oklahoma City – Durant n Green are just too fast for Yao n T-Mac. these days Yao gets extremly tired and T-Mac is probally gonna strain a knee or something. i love T-mac but i feel so bad for the guy
Orlando – They’re too athletic, Jameer would break Foye. Dwight and Al cancel each other out
Miami – Wade alone would beat this team. J’O is there for moral support. thats how good the MVP is.
Toronto – This one was tough because Melo n Chauncey are good talents, Jose and Bosh have more chemistry. It was only last year that you guys were snubbing Jose for ASG n callin Bosh the “modern day David Robinson”
Boston – Is this a joke? replace Andres with Jason Thompson n maybe the final score can be 21-6.
Dime, you guys should use replacements every round so that teams the lower teams have a chance..[eg.1st Rd. Cleveland – LeBron/Gibson. 2nd Rd. Cleveland – Mo/Z]
or like After KG/Pierce. the next round u can use Ray/Perk. all players have to be used n some can be used only twice
lol comon peeps stop bringing up teams that were left out this is only half
btw curious to see who would be duncans team mate and they better be the second seed kobe is great but no way can he be paired with gasoft and be the 1st seed.
Dime what’s up with Sean Williams getting arrested at a cell phone store? Got any more details?
@Bron42: Never said Sacramento would win. Just saying that theyre a pretty tough match up for anybody playing them.
phi
dal
hou
orl
mia
den
bos
I might put in Turk or Lewis for Neslon with Howard. That would be like Zo and LJ on the real NBA Jam
(16) PHI – Andre Iguodala & Elton Brand
(12) DAL – Dirk Nowitzki & Jason Kidd
(8) HOU – Yao Ming & Tracy McGrady
** would be better with Yao and RonRon
(29) MIN – Al Jefferson & Randy Foye
(13) MIA – Dwyane Wade & Jermaine O’Neal
(9) DEN – Chauncey Billups & Carmelo Anthony
(5) BOS – Paul Pierce & Kevin Garnett
No upsets for me in this round.
PHI
DAL
HOU
ORL
MIA
DEN
BOS
PHI- in a close one…
DAL- in a not so close one…
OKC- upset time.
ORL- tough call.
MIA- See post #9
TOR- Call it a hunch.
BOS- Call it a beat down.
Y’all seriously put Sacramento on the list and not Tim Duncan/Tony Parker?
Philly,Dallas,OKC,Orlando,Miami,Denver,Boston
(16) PHI – Andre Iguodala & Elton Brand
(12) DAL – Dirk Nowitzki & Jason Kidd
(8) HOU – Yao Ming & Tracy McGrady
(4) ORL – Dwight Howard & Jameer Nelson
(13) MIA – Dwyane Wade & Jermaine O’Neal
(9) DEN – Chauncey Billups & Carmelo Anthony
(5) BOS – Paul Pierce & Kevin Garnett
Easy
(17) CHA – Gerald Wallace & Emeka Okafor
(12) DAL – Dirk Nowitzki & Jason Kidd
(8) HOU – Yao Ming & Tracy McGrady
(4) ORL – Dwight Howard & Jameer Nelson
(13) MIA – Dwyane Wade & Jermaine O’Neal
(9) DEN – Chauncey Billups & Carmelo Anthony
(5) BOS – Paul Pierce & Kevin Garnett
phi
dal
hou
min
mia
den
bos
(16) PHI – Andre Iguodala & Elton Brand
(12) DAL – Dirk Nowitzki & Jason Kidd
(8) HOU – Yao Ming & Tracy McGrady
(29) MIN – Al Jefferson & Randy Foye
(13) MIA – Dwyane Wade & Jermaine O’Neal
(9) DEN – Chauncey Billups & Carmelo Anthony
(5) BOS – Paul Pierce & Kevin Garnett
Just the winners:
(1) LAL – Kobe Bryant & Pau Gasol
(16) PHI – Andre Iguodala & Elton Brand
(12) DAL – Dirk Nowitzki & Jason Kidd
As a Dallas fan I would’ve preferred sending Dirk and Josh Howard.
(8) HOU – Yao Ming & Tracy McGrady
I really prefer the OKC duo, but a healthy Yao and Tmac?
Lucky this is hypothetical.
(4) ORL – Dwight Howard & Jameer Nelson
Why not Rashard here…
(13) MIA – Dwyane Wade & Jermaine O’Neal
(9) DEN – Chauncey Billups & Carmelo Anthony
(5) BOS – Paul Pierce & Kevin Garnett
list of the winners
(17) CHA – Gerald Wallace & Emeka Okafor
(12) DAL – Dirk Nowitzki & Jason Kidd
(8) HOU – Yao Ming & Tracy McGrady
(29) MIN – Al Jefferson & Randy Foye
(13) MIA – Dwyane Wade & Jermaine O’Neal
(9) DEN – Chauncey Billups & Carmelo Anthony
(5) BOS – Paul Pierce & Kevin Garnett