NBA Jam ’09 tourney (2nd round)

#Paul Pierce #Dwyane Wade #Kobe Bryant #LeBron James #Dwight Howard #Carmelo Anthony
03.19.09 9 years ago 69 Comments

Hopefully the first round of our NBA Jam-inspired pro 2-on-2 tournament won’t mirror the first round of March Madness this week; zero upsets as determined by our readers’ votes. There was one tie — in the Phoenix/New Jersey matchup — but with the Dime editorial staff serving as the tiebreaker, we went with Steve Nash and Amar’e Stoudemire getting the win.

With the field down to 16, the Lakers and Cavs are in the mix now. The rules: Game to 21 by ones and twos, halfcourt, make-it-take-it, higher seed gets the ball first, everybody’s healthy.

The Round of 16 matchups:

(1) LAL – Kobe Bryant & Pau Gasol
(16) PHI – Andre Iguodala & Elton Brand

(8) HOU – Yao Ming & Tracy McGrady
(12) DAL – Dirk Nowitzki & Jason Kidd

(4) ORL – Dwight Howard & Jameer Nelson
(13) MIA – Dwyane Wade & Jermaine O’Neal

(5) BOS – Paul Pierce & Kevin Garnett
(9) DEN – Chauncey Billups & Carmelo Anthony

(2) CLE – LeBron James & Mo Williams
(15) PHX – Steve Nash & Amar’e Stoudemire

(7) NOH – Chris Paul & David West
(11) ATL – Joe Johnson & Josh Smith

(3) UTA – Deron Williams & Carlos Boozer
(14) DET – Allen Iverson & Rip Hamilton

(6) SAS – Tim Duncan & Tony Parker
(10) POR – Brandon Roy & LaMarcus Aldridge

Vote on who you think would win each matchup in the comments section.

First-round voting
Lakers 1, Bye 0
Sixers 20, Bobcats 4
Mavericks 24, Bucks 0
Rockets 14, Thunder 10
Magic 18, T’wolves 6
Heat 22, Knicks 1
Nuggets 20, Raptors 4
Celtics 24, Kings 0
Cavs 1, Bye 0
Suns 13, Nets 13
Hawks 20, Pacers 5
Hornets 15, Wizards 11
Jazz 18, Clippers 8
Pistons 13, Bulls 11
Blazers 21, Warriors 3
Spurs 22, Grizzlies 3

Around The Web

TOPICS#Paul Pierce#Dwyane Wade#Kobe Bryant#LeBron James#Dwight Howard#Carmelo Anthony
TAGSAMARE STOUDEMIRECARMELO ANTHONYDERON WILLIAMSDimeMagDIRK NOWITZKIDWIGHT HOWARDDWYANE WADEJOE JOHNSONKOBE BRYANTLeBron JamesPAUL PIERCESTEVE NASHYAO MING

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP