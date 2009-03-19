NBA Jam ’09 tourney (2nd round)

Hopefully the first round of our NBA Jam-inspired pro 2-on-2 tournament won’t mirror the first round of March Madness this week; zero upsets as determined by our readers’ votes. There was one tie — in the Phoenix/New Jersey matchup — but with the Dime editorial staff serving as the tiebreaker, we went with Steve Nash and Amar’e Stoudemire getting the win.
With the field down to 16, the Lakers and Cavs are in the mix now. The rules: Game to 21 by ones and twos, halfcourt, make-it-take-it, higher seed gets the ball first, everybody’s healthy.
The Round of 16 matchups:
(1) LAL – Kobe Bryant & Pau Gasol
(16) PHI – Andre Iguodala & Elton Brand
(8) HOU – Yao Ming & Tracy McGrady
(12) DAL – Dirk Nowitzki & Jason Kidd
(4) ORL – Dwight Howard & Jameer Nelson
(13) MIA – Dwyane Wade & Jermaine O’Neal
(5) BOS – Paul Pierce & Kevin Garnett
(9) DEN – Chauncey Billups & Carmelo Anthony
(2) CLE – LeBron James & Mo Williams
(15) PHX – Steve Nash & Amar’e Stoudemire
(7) NOH – Chris Paul & David West
(11) ATL – Joe Johnson & Josh Smith
(3) UTA – Deron Williams & Carlos Boozer
(14) DET – Allen Iverson & Rip Hamilton
(6) SAS – Tim Duncan & Tony Parker
(10) POR – Brandon Roy & LaMarcus Aldridge
Vote on who you think would win each matchup in the comments section.
First-round voting
Lakers 1, Bye 0
Sixers 20, Bobcats 4
Mavericks 24, Bucks 0
Rockets 14, Thunder 10
Magic 18, T’wolves 6
Heat 22, Knicks 1
Nuggets 20, Raptors 4
Celtics 24, Kings 0
Cavs 1, Bye 0
Suns 13, Nets 13
Hawks 20, Pacers 5
Hornets 15, Wizards 11
Jazz 18, Clippers 8
Pistons 13, Bulls 11
Blazers 21, Warriors 3
Spurs 22, Grizzlies 3
(1) LAL – Kobe Bryant & Pau Gasol
(8) HOU – Yao Ming & Tracy McGrady
(13) MIA – Dwyane Wade & Jermaine O’Neal
(5) BOS – Paul Pierce & Kevin Garnett
(2) CLE – LeBron James & Mo Williams
(7) NOH – Chris Paul & David West
(3) UTA – Deron Williams & Carlos Boozer
(6) SAS – Tim Duncan & Tony Parker
Lakers
Rockets
Miami
Denver
Cavs
ATL
Utah
Spurs
(1)LAKERS Kobe & Gasol
(12)DALLAS Kidd & Dirk
(4)ORLANDO Nelson & D12
(9)DENVER Billups & Melo
(2)CAVS Mo & Lebron
(7)HORNETS Paul & West
(3)UTAH D-Will & Boozer
(6)SPURS Parker & Duncan
LA
Rockets
Heat
Denver
Cavs
Atl
Jazz
Blazers
Lakers
Cavs
Rockets
Heat
Denver
Atl
Blazers
Jazz
L.A.
Houston
Miami
Denver
Cleveland
Atlanta
Utah
Portland
Winners denoted by ‘**’:
(1) LAL – Kobe Bryant & Pau Gasol
**(16) PHI – Andre Iguodala & Elton Brand
[I see an upset here]
**(8) HOU – Yao Ming & Tracy McGrady
(12) DAL – Dirk Nowitzki & Jason Kidd
[Inside to Yao for easy lay-in or outside to Tmac for the jumper]
(4) ORL – Dwight Howard & Jameer Nelson
**(13) MIA – Dwyane Wade & Jermaine O’Neal
[this would be very close, but I think D-Wade would be explosive enough to win it for MIA – they just would need to get a steal to start it out]
(5) BOS – Paul Pierce & Kevin Garnett
**(9) DEN – Chauncey Billups & Carmelo Anthony
[close, but Denver gets the edge here]
**(2) CLE – LeBron James & Mo Williams
(15) PHX – Steve Nash & Amar’e Stoudemire
[closer matchup than one might think]
(7) NOH – Chris Paul & David West
**(11) ATL – Joe Johnson & Josh Smith
[Good matchup, but I’d have to take ATL]
**(3) UTA – Deron Williams & Carlos Boozer
(14) DET – Allen Iverson & Rip Hamilton
[not even close]
(6) SAS – Tim Duncan & Tony Parker
(10) POR – Brandon Roy & LaMarcus Aldridge
[Spurs would dominate in all aspects]
Winners denoted by ‘**’:
(1) LAL – Kobe Bryant & Pau Gasol
**(16) PHI – Andre Iguodala & Elton Brand
[I see an upset here]
**(8) HOU – Yao Ming & Tracy McGrady
(12) DAL – Dirk Nowitzki & Jason Kidd
[Inside to Yao for easy lay-in or outside to Tmac for the jumper]
(4) ORL – Dwight Howard & Jameer Nelson
**(13) MIA – Dwyane Wade & Jermaine O’Neal
[this would be very close, but I think D-Wade would be explosive enough to win it for MIA – they just would need to get a steal to start it out]
(5) BOS – Paul Pierce & Kevin Garnett
**(9) DEN – Chauncey Billups & Carmelo Anthony
[close, but Denver gets the edge here]
**(2) CLE – LeBron James & Mo Williams
(15) PHX – Steve Nash & Amar’e Stoudemire
[closer matchup than one might think]
(7) NOH – Chris Paul & David West
**(11) ATL – Joe Johnson & Josh Smith
[Good matchup, but I’d have to take ATL]
**(3) UTA – Deron Williams & Carlos Boozer
(14) DET – Allen Iverson & Rip Hamilton
[not even close]
**(6) SAS – Tim Duncan & Tony Parker
(10) POR – Brandon Roy & LaMarcus Aldridge
[Spurs would dominate in all aspects]
would wade really beat dwight and nelson by himself? Cuz we kno dwights owning oneal like he did a few weeks ago.
(1) LAL – Kobe Bryant & Pau Gasol
(8) HOU – Yao Ming & Tracy McGrady
(4) ORL – Dwight Howard & Jameer Nelson
(5) BOS – Paul Pierce & Kevin Garnett
(2) CLE – LeBron James & Mo Williams
(7) NOH – Chris Paul & David West
(3) UTA – Deron Williams & Carlos Boozer
(10) POR – Brandon Roy & LaMarcus Aldridge in the upset
my bad on the double
(1) LAL – Kobe Bryant & Pau Gasol
(12) DAL – Dirk Nowitzki & Jason Kidd
(4) ORL – Dwight Howard & Jameer Nelson
(5) BOS – Paul Pierce & Kevin Garnett
(2) CLE – LeBron James & Mo Williams
(11) ATL – Joe Johnson & Josh Smith
(14) DET – Allen Iverson & Rip Hamilton
(6) SAS – Tim Duncan & Tony Parker
LAL over PHI – Wouldn’t even be close
HOU over DAL – No Contest
MIA over ORL – It’s a gaurds game espicially with this format. Wade would kill it
DEN over Boston – Billups would D-up Pierce and Carmelo would mess up KG on offense. It would be close though
Cleveland over PHX – only because they get the ball first
ATL over NOH – Chris paul is great but DWEST will bring him down. Josh Smith will be killing it against david west
UTA over DET – No stopping boozer with with AI and RIP (why the hellisn’t is SHEED and AI??)
SAS over POR – Thsi one would be close but Duncan would be wayyyyyy too much for aldridge and Parker and Roy would be giving each other buckets
Lakers
Mavericks
Heat
Celtics
Cavaliers
Hornets
Jazz
Spurs
Kobe,Dallas,Miami,Boston,Bron,ATL,Utah,Portland
LA
Houston
Miami
Denver
Cleveland
New Orleans
Utah
San Antonio
(1) LAL – Kobe Bryant & Pau Gasol
(8) HOU – Yao Ming & Tracy McGrady
(13) MIA – Dwyane Wade & Jermaine O’Neal
(5) BOS – Paul Pierce & Kevin Garnett
(2) CLE – LeBron James & Mo Williams
(11) ATL – Joe Johnson & Josh Smith
(3) UTA – Deron Williams & Carlos Boozer
(10) POR – Brandon Roy & LaMarcus Aldridge
it’s dope because the best 5 man team players arent the best 2on2 players
just winners
(1) LAL – Kobe Bryant & Pau Gasol
(8) HOU – Yao Ming & Tracy McGrady
(13) MIA – Dwyane Wade & Jermaine O’Neal
(5) BOS – Paul Pierce & Kevin Garnett
(2) CLE – LeBron James & Mo Williams
(11) ATL – Joe Johnson & Josh Smith
(14) DET – Allen Iverson & Rip Hamilton
(6) SAS – Tim Duncan & Tony Parker
(1) LAL – Close, though…
(8) HOU – Not a great match-up for DAL.
(13) MIA – Upset.
(5) BOS – I don’t see Melo being able to D up KG.
(2) CLE – This one would be fun…
(11) ATL – This one would be more fun…
(3) UTA – Over before it started.
(6) SAS – See post 12.
LA
Dallas
Miami
Boston
Cleveland
ATL
Utah
Spurs
Lakers
Rockets
Heat
Celtics
Cavaliers
Hawks
Jazz
Spurs
(1) LAL – Kobe Bryant & Pau Gasol
(12) DAL – Dirk Nowitzki & Jason Kidd
(4) ORL – Dwight Howard & Jameer Nelson
(9) DEN – Chauncey Billups & Carmelo Anthony
(2) CLE – LeBron James & Mo Williams
(7) NOH – Chris Paul & David West
(3) UTA – Deron Williams & Carlos Boozer
(10) POR – Brandon Roy & LaMarcus Aldridge
lakers
dallas
miami
denver
cleveland
atlanta
jazz
spurs see post 12 this is an easier matchup for the spurs than memphis imo what is aldridge going to do?
1) LAL – Kobe Bryant & Pau Gasol
(12) DAL – Dirk Nowitzki & Jason Kidd
(13) MIA – Dwyane Wade & Jermaine O’Neal
(9) DEN – Chauncey Billups & Carmelo Anthony
(2) CLE – LeBron James & Mo Williams
(7) NOH – Chris Paul & David West
(3) UTA – Deron Williams & Carlos Boozer
(6) SAS – Tim Duncan & Tony Parker
Lakers
Rockets
Miami
Denver
Cavs
ATL
Utah
Spurs
Lakers – It’s Freakin Kobe Bean Bryant we’re talking about!
Rockets -Yao and T-Mac just sleepwalked through the first two rounds.
Magic – Close, but Dwight dominates the paint and Jameer can actually hit outside shots.
Nuggets – “Mid-range jumper game” and Carmelo is almost automatic from inside the three pt line.
The LeBrons – It’s basically a 2 on 1, cuz there’s no “D” in Steve Nash.
Hawks – Wanted to go wit CP3, but I just don’t think DWest would be able to handle Josh. Plus ATL got a huge height advantage.
Utah – Real PG with Real PF vs pseudo PG and hyper SG. AI aint passin the ball to RIP!
Spurs – Five words: Pick. And. Roll. All. Day.
I gotta say, Duncan and TP are pretty much built for this kind of thing. I can’t see any of the other pairs beating them.
LAL
DAL
MIA
BOS
CLE
ATL
UTA
POR
lakers
dallas
miami
denver
cleveland
atlanta
jazz
1) LAL – Kobe Bryant & Pau Gasol
(12) DAL – Dirk Nowitzki & Jason Kidd
(13) MIA – Dwyane Wade & Jermaine O’Neal
(9) DEN – Chauncey Billups & Carmelo Anthony
(2) CLE – LeBron James & Mo Williams
(7) NOH – Chris Paul & David West
(3) UTA – Deron Williams & Carlos Boozer
(6) SAS – Tim Duncan & Tony Parker
LA
Houston
Orlando
Denver
Phoenix
Atlanta
Utah
San Antonio
lakers
houston – yao is unguardable. healthy tmac is near unguardable
heat – flash for mvp
celtics
phoenix – stat and king are a wash, nash > mo williams
atl- david west still sucks
pistons – ai unstoppable
timmy d and tony p
(1) LAL – Kobe Bryant & Pau Gasol
(8) HOU – Yao Ming & Tracy McGrady
(4) ORL – Dwight Howard & Jameer Nelson
(5) BOS – Paul Pierce & Kevin Garnett
(2) CLE – LeBron James & Mo Williams
(7) NOH – Chris Paul & David West
(3) UTA – Deron Williams & Carlos Boozer
(6) SAS – Tim Duncan & Tony Parker
LAKERS
HOUSTON
ORLANDO
BOSTON
CLEVELAND
NEW ORLEANS
UTAH
SPURS
hope the spurs go deep in this AJ i agree with you but tp and td would be even better on nbs street
LAL
HOU
MIA
BOS
CLE
ATL
UTA
POR
LA
Houston
Orlando
Denver
Cleveland
New Orleans
Utah
Portland
1) LAL – Kobe Bryant & Pau Gasol – Nice run Philly but Kobe takes A.I.2 through the Academy!
(8) HOU – Yao Ming & Tracy McGrady – So with Houston winning I am taking it that Tracy is healthy, with that said it’s close but Tracy goes off in this one.
(4) ORL – Dwight Howard & Jameer Nelson – This is the game where Wade gets pissed at Jermaine and Jermaine stays getting dunked on.
(5) BOS – Paul Pierce & Kevin Garnett – Paul brings it in this one and KG keeps talking to Chauncy and trying to intimidate him when his man is really Carmello.
(2) CLE – LeBron James & Mo Williams – LOL who is guarding LeBron…nobody. Suns shouldn’t have been there anyway.
(11) ATL – Joe Johnson & Josh Smith – Best game on here and Joe has his way shooting in this one while Josh is slightly to much for West.
(14) DET – Allen Iverson & Rip Hamilton – Come on now honestly sure Boozer is going to kill in the paint, but A.I. and Rip are just to fast and Boozer having to guard in the perimeter is what hurts. Det. for the upset.
(6) SAS – Tim Duncan & Tony Parker – I love this match-up but experience wins. Tim Duncan is to sound for a young LA but Roy works Parker over…cause Parker sucks at individual D lol. Still Spurs win.
LA
Dallas
Orlando
Boston
Cleveland
New Orleans
Utah
Spurs
(1) LAL – Kobe Bryant & Pau Gasol
(12) DAL – Dirk Nowitzki & Jason Kidd
(4) ORL – Dwight Howard & Jameer Nelson
(5) BOS – Paul Pierce & Kevin Garnett
(2) CLE – LeBron James & Mo Williams
(11) ATL – Joe Johnson & Josh Smith
(3) UTA – Deron Williams & Carlos Boozer
(10) POR – Brandon Roy & LaMarcus Aldridge
they should make an updated NBA jam for this generation of players. one of the funnest video games ever
(1) LAL – Kobe Bryant & Pau Gasol
(16) PHI – Andre Iguodala & Elton Brand
lakers win in a blowout
(8) HOU – Yao Ming & Tracy McGrady
(12) DAL – Dirk Nowitzki & Jason Kidd
Houston wins by feeding yao all game long
(4) ORL – Dwight Howard & Jameer Nelson
(13) MIA – Dwyane Wade & Jermaine O’Neal
Miami upsets the magic in the battle of florida
(5) BOS – Paul Pierce & Kevin Garnett
(9) DEN – Chauncey Billups & Carmelo Anthony
Boston crushes as billups and melo can’t guard their men and settle for jumpshots
(2) CLE – LeBron James & Mo Williams
(15) PHX – Steve Nash & Amar’e Stoudemire
Cleveland wins…and it doesn’t even matter who plays with lebron
(7) NOH – Chris Paul & David West
(11) ATL – Joe Johnson & Josh Smith
Atlanta wins in an upset as joe johnson gets hot from outside
(3) UTA – Deron Williams & Carlos Boozer
(14) DET – Allen Iverson & Rip Hamilton
Utah wins due to a huge size advantage (why isn’t sheed on that Det team?)
(6) SAS – Tim Duncan & Tony Parker
(10) POR – Brandon Roy & LaMarcus Aldridge
Spurs win, but in a dog fight, Blazers are a year away from being true contenders
LAL – Kobe Bryant & Pau Gasol
Too Easy.
DAL – Dirk Nowitzki & Jason Kidd
Yao too passive and Tracy too injured
MIA – Dwyane Wade & Jermaine O’Neal
Dwade would eat up Jameer and all O’Neal has to do is be a solid presence against Dwight and wait for Dwade to win the game
DEN – Chauncey Billups & Carmelo Anthony
KG would be too busy talkin to Billups to D up on Melo
CLE – LeBron James & Mo Williams
Closer than you would think Amare and LEbron are built almost the same and I don’t think that Mo williams could stop Nash from raining 3’s all day, but on the other hand you need at least some stops to win the game first and the Suns probably have the worst two ppl when it comes to defense repping them in this Tourney
ATL – Joe Johnson & Josh Smith
The thing that sold it for me was the fact that Dwest doesn’t look like he would excel in a street game while J.Smith looks like he was built for it.
UTA – Deron Williams & Carlos Boozer
Two guards against 1 big guard and a legitimate PF with range….. Not gonna Happen. Plus AI and Rip would be too busy tryin to prove who the starter is to actually want to help each other
SAS – Tim Duncan & Tony Parker
what is wrong with you people that are picking denver??
both celtics players would have a height advantage over their man. billups could stay with pierce, but PP would shoot over him or post him up. same with garnett. and clearly PP and KG would play much better defense together than the nugs.
(1) LAL – Kobe Bryant & Pau Gasol
(16) PHI – Andre Iguodala & Elton Brand
Lakeshow takes this one
(8) HOU – Yao Ming & Tracy McGrady
(12) DAL – Dirk Nowitzki & Jason Kidd
JKidd can’t stop Tmac at all, Dirk can only do a lil better on Yao, blow out for Houston.
(4) ORL – Dwight Howard & Jameer Nelson
(13) MIA – Dwyane Wade & Jermaine O’Neal
This really depends on how healthy JO is.. if he’s 80%, its enough for DWade to seal the W.
(5) BOS – Paul Pierce & Kevin Garnett
(9) DEN – Chauncey Billups & Carmelo Anthony
Boston takes it.
(2) CLE – LeBron James & Mo Williams
(15) PHX – Steve Nash & Amar’e Stoudemire
Whoever Nash is manned up on will score at will.
(7) NOH – Chris Paul & David West
(11) ATL – Joe Johnson & Josh Smith
It’ll be close, but I think hotlanta takes it.
(3) UTA – Deron Williams & Carlos Boozer
(14) DET – Allen Iverson & Rip Hamilton
AI and Rip “phantom of the opera” Hamilton squeak out a close one.
(6) SAS – Tim Duncan & Tony Parker
(10) POR – Brandon Roy & LaMarcus Aldridge
Timmy won’t be stopped 1 on 1.. are you gonna double and leave frenchie open? spurs easy
(1) LAL – Kobe Bryant & Pau Gasol
(12) DAL – Dirk Nowitzki & Jason Kidd
(4) ORL – Dwight Howard & Jameer Nelson
(9) DEN – Chauncey Billups & Carmelo Anthony
(2) CLE – LeBron James & Mo Williams
(7) NOH – Chris Paul & David West
(14) DET – Allen Iverson & Rip Hamilton
(6) SAS – Tim Duncan & Tony Parker
@41
bc this is a NBA Jam tournament, not a real life tourney.
Funny how the only way the Rockets get out of the first round of anything is in a mock tourney. Aces.
(1) LAL – Kobe Bryant & Pau Gasol
(8) HOU – Yao Ming & Tracy McGrady
(13) MIA – Dwyane Wade & Jermaine O’Neal
(5) BOS – Paul Pierce & Kevin Garnett
(2) CLE – LeBron James & Mo Williams
(11) ATL – Joe Johnson & Josh Smith
(3) UTA – Deron Williams & Carlos Boozer
(6) SAS – Tim Duncan & Tony Parker
LAL
HOU
MIA
BOS
CLE
NOH
DET
POR
Lakers, Rockets, Heat, Celtics, Cavs, Hornets, Jazz, Spurs
(1) LAL – Kobe Bryant & Pau Gasol
(12) DAL – Dirk Nowitzki & Jason Kidd
(4) ORL – Dwight Howard & Jameer Nelson
(5) BOS – Paul Pierce & Kevin Garnett
(2) CLE – LeBron James & Mo Williams
(7) NOH – Chris Paul & David West
(3) UTA – Deron Williams & Carlos Boozer
(6) SAS – Tim Duncan & Tony Parker