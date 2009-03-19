NBA Jam ’09 tourney (2nd round)

Hopefully the first round of our NBA Jam-inspired pro 2-on-2 tournament won’t mirror the first round of March Madness this week; zero upsets as determined by our readers’ votes. There was one tie — in the Phoenix/New Jersey matchup — but with the Dime editorial staff serving as the tiebreaker, we went with Steve Nash and Amar’e Stoudemire getting the win.

With the field down to 16, the Lakers and Cavs are in the mix now. The rules: Game to 21 by ones and twos, halfcourt, make-it-take-it, higher seed gets the ball first, everybody’s healthy.

The Round of 16 matchups:

(1) LAL – Kobe Bryant & Pau Gasol

(16) PHI – Andre Iguodala & Elton Brand

(8) HOU – Yao Ming & Tracy McGrady

(12) DAL – Dirk Nowitzki & Jason Kidd

(4) ORL – Dwight Howard & Jameer Nelson

(13) MIA – Dwyane Wade & Jermaine O’Neal

(5) BOS – Paul Pierce & Kevin Garnett

(9) DEN – Chauncey Billups & Carmelo Anthony

(2) CLE – LeBron James & Mo Williams

(15) PHX – Steve Nash & Amar’e Stoudemire

(7) NOH – Chris Paul & David West

(11) ATL – Joe Johnson & Josh Smith

(3) UTA – Deron Williams & Carlos Boozer

(14) DET – Allen Iverson & Rip Hamilton

(6) SAS – Tim Duncan & Tony Parker

(10) POR – Brandon Roy & LaMarcus Aldridge

Vote on who you think would win each matchup in the comments section.