NBA JAM For Xbox 360 & PlayStation 3 In Stores Now

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

For all of you out there that are like me and don’t have a Wii, I have some great news for you: NBA JAM for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 is in stores now. With gameplay that is true to the original, and two distinct game modes – Classic Campaign and Remix Tour – plus a full complement of online modes, it’s time to get in the game.

For the first time ever, play online with every feature available immediately through a free title update for all connected fans. Gamers can take on all rivals playing Classic 2-on-2 online, measuring their success on Friends and Global Leaderboards. Connected fans will be able to team-up locally to compete online in Remix Games, including Domination Free-for-All, Elimination and 21. Fans will also be able to invite up to three friends on separate consoles to play.

Plus, gamers will be able to take on the world in Online Progression, leveling up through a series of challengers and secret online NBA JAM Challenges to unlock online exclusive rewards and hidden content in the ultimate quest for global bragging rights.

And where there’s a release, you know the NBA JAM Invasion Tour will be there. The trailer is setup outside the Best Buy in Houston, Texas, so stop by and play a couple games of JAM before you go purchase the game inside.

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.