NBA JAM Invasion Tour Coming To A City Near You

If you’re a gamer like me, then you definitely have had a void in your gaming collection for quite some time. It’s been too long since I’ve heard the phrases “Boomshakalaka!” and “He’s heating up!” blasting through the speakers of my television. Well, thankfully those days are back, and EA Sports has taken NBA JAM on the road with their NBA JAM Invasion Tour.

Since October 15, NBA JAM has been invading cities across the country, having already made stops in NYC, Philly, D.C. and is currently in North Carolina. And by hitting up cities like Atlanta, Oklahoma City, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, New Orleans, Miami and Orlando, the tour is sure to be coming soon to a city near you.

If you’re looking to check it out, tomorrow (Oct. 28) the trailer will be set up outside the student center on NC State’s campus; Saturday it will be at Six Flags in Atlanta; Monday it will be at the University of Alabama; and Tuesday at Auburn University.

Trust me, you want to check this thing out! The tour features a 40-foot trailer with 15 gaming consoles on it – 12 PS3 and three Wii. The trailer has the capacity for 36 people to be playing at the same time. And the best part? Anyone can participate, it’s completely free and they give away free t-shirts to anyone who plays the game.

NBA JAM is currently on sale now for Wii and will be available on the PS3 and Xbox 360 on November 17th.