The Jr. NBA Global Championship Will Return In 2019

The NBA launched a new initiative designed to highlight youth basketball in 2018, as the league held the inaugural Jr. NBA Global Championship. The tournament looked to determine the best 14U team in the world, as 16 American teams and 16 international squads faced off in Orlando. Ultimately the boys and girls teams from the U.S. Central region, both of which were from Kansas, won the whole thing.

On Tuesday, the league announced that the Jr. NBA Global Championship wasn’t a one-time thing, as it is slated to return for a second year. Following the success that the league had with the tournament in 2018, David Krichavsky — the NBA’s Vice President, Head of Youth Development — noted a few ways that the Jr. NBA Global Championship will expand this time around.

Most notably, NBA and WNBA teams and players will have the opportunity to get more involve. The domestic portion of the Global Championship will include local tournaments hosted by teams, with the winning squads earning automatic entry into the regional tournaments that determine the 16 American squads that make it to Orlando for the finals.

“We invited all of our NBA and WNBA teams to host local tournaments that will feed into our regional tournaments, as of this point, 14 NBA teams and three WNBA teams have taken us up on the offer to host a tournament,” Krichavsky told Dime. “What’s really awesome for these teams and players participating is that by winning one of these tournaments hosted by an NBA or a WNBA team, you get an automatic bid, automatic entry into one of our regional tournaments. That’s an exciting connection point, and it really builds on the deep investment and significant programs that all of our teams have in their communities promoting youth basketball and the sport at the grassroots level.”

The 14 NBA teams are Boston, Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, Golden State, Memphis, Minnesota, New Orleans, Oklahoma City, Orlando, Phoenix, Sacramento, San Antonio, and Washington, while the Lynx, Mercury, and Mystics are joining the festivities from the WNBA.