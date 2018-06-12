The NBA Released The 2018 Las Vegas Summer League Schedule, With Some Major Draft Matchups

#2018 NBA Draft
06.12.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

This year, all 30 NBA teams will be participating in the Las Vegas Summer League for the first time ever, as the basketball world will descend on the desert for two weeks in July. The event tips off on Friday, July 6, running through Tuesday, July 17 and the league released the full schedule of action for the opening rounds of games before the tournament begins.

As always, the games to watch at Summer League are those between teams with the top draft picks, as those figure to be the first opportunities to see the top prospects go head-to-head in NBA action. This year is no different, and the opening weekend schedule is headlined by Phoenix vs. Sacramento in the Thomas & Mack Center at 4:30 p.m. PT, broadcast live on ESPN. Prior to that game, ESPN will also carry the Knicks vs. Hawks in a matchup of the No. 3 and No. 9 overall picks (pending trades).

The game to watch on the opening night of action is Dallas vs. Phoenix (6:30 p.m. PT, ESPN), a matchup of the No. 1 and No. 5 overall picks, preceded by Boston vs. Philadelphia (4:30 p.m. PT, ESPN). What makes this year so interesting for those top draft pick matchups is that, aside from Luka Doncic, the top of the draft is heavily loaded by big men who will legitimately go head-to-head when playing each other.

The full schedule, with times (all Pacific) and TV stations, for the first weekend of Summer League action can be found below, with the best matchups in bold.

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 NBA Draft
TAGS2018 NBA DraftLas Vegas Summer LeagueNBA Summer League

Listen To This

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.12.18 6 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.11.18 1 day ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West And Kid Cudi, Jorja Smith, And Lykke Li

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West And Kid Cudi, Jorja Smith, And Lykke Li

06.08.18 4 days ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.05.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.04.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

06.01.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP