It was a Wednesday packed with action in the NBA with 11 games going on. Not even the craziest basketball fan can follow that many games at once. It’s just impossible. Luckily, this should be a good crash course for anybody that went to bed at a reasonable time and missed out on some of the injuries, superstar play, and general insanity that is the NBA.

Injuries really were the story of the night, unfortunately, with multiple big name players going down including James Harden and Devin Booker it wasn’t a healthy night. On the plus side, none of the injuries looked severe, but you never want to see key players leaving games early. We want the best players playing every night start to finish. Besides that though, it was a pretty entertaining night filled with plenty of stories to dive into.

Steph Curry Might Want Himself A Third MVP Award

When Kevin Durant joined the Warriors, most everyone wrote off the idea that Steph Curry would ever pick up another MVP award for however long Durant was in the Bay. Durant takes away usage and, at best, the two would split votes if both were healthy, but after a year in which he had his most efficient shooting season but no one noticed because he was injured for part of it, Curry seems hellbent early this season to make sure you all remember he’s, as Stephen A. Smith would say, a baaaaaaaadddd man out there.

Through four games this season, Curry has 33 three-pointers, more than four teams in the NBA this season. On Wednesday night against the Wizards, he had 11 en route to a 51-point performance and he didn’t even play the fourth quarter.

If you missed the third quarter, you missed ANOTHER Curry Flurry. #StephGonnaSteph

He’s doing Jordan shrugs now to go along with his shimmies. A night after Blake Griffin set the season’s high-scoring performance with 50, he nonchalantly put up 51. His shooting splits, currently, are 55/52.4/90.9 and the terrifying thing is, he might not regress to the mean all that much.

There are two questions about Curry when it comes to the MVP race this year. One is whether his numbers across the board are able to match up to the video game type stuff Anthony Davis and Giannis Antetokounmpo are putting up. The scoring numbers might be there, the shooting percentages almost assuredly will, but if Davis and Giannis have insane rebounding and assist numbers, as they do currently, it might not matter. The other is whether he’ll play enough to get those numbers, not due to injury, but because like on Wednesday, there are nights he’s just sitting through entire quarters of play. Still, there’s a chance he puts up such an historic shooting season voters will have to consider him, and he’s off to that kind of start so far.