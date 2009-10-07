NBA Live 10 Trailer Returns to NYC

On the day when the highly-anticipated NBA Live 10 was released, the EA Sports’ NBA Live 10 trailer stopped back in NYC. The NBA Live 10 Invasion Tour kicked off on Sept. 25 at the Boys Club of New York in the city’s Lower East Side and has since hit up several other U.S. cities including Indianapolis (IN) and Columbus (OH). Yesterday, the trailer was parked just across the street of the NBA Store in Manhattan.

While the NBA Store had David Lee, Courtney Lee, Al Harrington and Danilo Gallinari present for the Live 10 release party, the trailer had a few celebs of their own stop by. D.J. Webstar made an appearance as did Fat Joe – who is said to have lost twice at Live 10 while playing against some of the EA staff. Fat Joe also stated he wanted to bring the trailer down to Miami with him and was interested in renting out a movie theater and hooking up an XBox to it to play Live 10. Al Harrington also stopped by to play after he was done with his NBA Store appearance.

The trailer drew a lot of people throughout the day. Nearly 400 people showed up in the morning trying to get some of the 100 free copies of the game that were being given away. Here’s the rest of the dates for the tour.

Oct 8 – Univ. of Maryland

Oct 9 – Univ. of North Carolina

Oct 10 – North Charleston, SC

Oct 12 – Memphis, TN

Oct 13 – Wichita, KS

Oct 14 – Kansas State University

Oct 15 – University of Kansas – Midnight Madness

Oct 17 – Dallas, TX

Oct 18 – Houston, TX

Oct 19 – Houston, TX

Oct 20 – Austin, TX

Oct 22 – Jacksonville, FL

Oct 23 – Amway Arena – Orlando, FL

Oct 24 – Miami, FL

Oct 25 – Miami, FL

Oct 27 – Orlando, FL

Oct 28 – Amway Arena – Orlando, FL – Orlando Magic Home Opener