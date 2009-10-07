NBA Live 10 Trailer Returns to NYC

On the day when the highly-anticipated NBA Live 10 was released, the EA Sports’ NBA Live 10 trailer stopped back in NYC. The NBA Live 10 Invasion Tour kicked off on Sept. 25 at the Boys Club of New York in the city’s Lower East Side and has since hit up several other U.S. cities including Indianapolis (IN) and Columbus (OH). Yesterday, the trailer was parked just across the street of the NBA Store in Manhattan.
While the NBA Store had David Lee, Courtney Lee, Al Harrington and Danilo Gallinari present for the Live 10 release party, the trailer had a few celebs of their own stop by. D.J. Webstar made an appearance as did Fat Joe – who is said to have lost twice at Live 10 while playing against some of the EA staff. Fat Joe also stated he wanted to bring the trailer down to Miami with him and was interested in renting out a movie theater and hooking up an XBox to it to play Live 10. Al Harrington also stopped by to play after he was done with his NBA Store appearance.
The trailer drew a lot of people throughout the day. Nearly 400 people showed up in the morning trying to get some of the 100 free copies of the game that were being given away. Here’s the rest of the dates for the tour.
Oct 8 – Univ. of Maryland
Oct 9 – Univ. of North Carolina
Oct 10 – North Charleston, SC
Oct 12 – Memphis, TN
Oct 13 – Wichita, KS
Oct 14 – Kansas State University
Oct 15 – University of Kansas – Midnight Madness
Oct 17 – Dallas, TX
Oct 18 – Houston, TX
Oct 19 – Houston, TX
Oct 20 – Austin, TX
Oct 22 – Jacksonville, FL
Oct 23 – Amway Arena – Orlando, FL
Oct 24 – Miami, FL
Oct 25 – Miami, FL
Oct 27 – Orlando, FL
Oct 28 – Amway Arena – Orlando, FL – Orlando Magic Home Opener
Live 10 is garbage. I can drop triple double with Ben Wallace… seriously…
2k10 by light years.
Who is the guy sitting next to Al, looks like he might have served a lil time somewhere.
Like he might shank Al any moment.
I will say Live is trying, but 2k has really established themselves to be dominant years to come.
Time to bash Live!
2k wins; Live ain’t been nice since 05 at the latest.
i’ll be buyin 2k10
You guys have finally convinced me. I am now drinking the 2k kool-aid. After being tired of fighting for Live and being it’s biggest supporter on the site…I bought 2K this year and found out I do like green eggs and ham…LOL
NBA Live 10 has been causing this damn lag every time I go to DIME.com
Live is just too Arcade like for my liking – for the casual player perhaps Live is the one for them – but if you are serious about your gaming hoop, it has to be 2K.
i been reppin EA since ‘showdown 94’ but from what i’m reading i think im a convert too. 2K for me this year.
i have 2k10 and it seriously is lagging on my xbox 360 (to some point its unplayable). is it because i installed it on the hdd?
i’m sorry, I played the Live demo and I couldn’t get past the first quarter. EVERYONE was dropping buuckets! Even Bynum was hitting 15 footers like it was nothing. Live has better announcers and better features, that don’t matter to the game
But 2K is the apex of basketball gaming. Seriously. Period. EA owns football, so let someone else own basketball.
Besides, 2K10 destroyed their own game. They make 2K9 look like garbage compared to 2K10. So if 2K9 was better than Live and 2K10 makes 2K9 look like garbage, then 2K10 wipes its butt with Live and makes it look like baby poop.
Folks, glad you guys are shouting off your opinions, but seriously — I don’t think you’ve played LIVE 10 this year guys. Why do I say this? B/c it’s FAR from “arcadey” this year. Read the reviews guys. The game is meant to be played on All-Star / Superstar and if you think it’s too easy then, you’re AMAZING at the game ;)
I mean I think this year you really can’t go wrong with either game. But as far as presentation and content 2K wins. As far as game play controls it’s live all the way. The only knock on 2K is the way they set up there controls. One stick to do cross overs and everything else sucks…fuck a shot stick.
I think the graphics on 2K are better and more realistic than on Live…however, I’ve been told that live is meant to be played on a PS3 for full presentation…IMO, 2K focuses more on the gameplay and the actual “feel” of the game, whereas Live focuses on the presentation and the features…..This year though 2K has the “My Player” mode where you can take your(self) created player from the summer league to training camp to the draft and hopefully to the NBA…..needless to say, ever since I started playing the “My Player” mode, I’ve not been getting to sleep until about oneish