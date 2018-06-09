EA Sports

The first look at NBA Live 19 is here. EA Sports dropped a number of big trailers on Saturday at EA Play 2018, including a glimpse at the newest Madden. While the addition of the Champions League to FIFA 19 drew big headlines, a first look at EA Sports’ annual basketball game is huge news for hoops fans.

As we learned on Saturday, the NBA Live 19 trailer offers some new tweaks to the basketball franchise, including the continuation of its story mode, “The One.”

An odd note is that the trailer shows Paul George in an Oklahoma City Thunder jersey, so perhaps EA Sports knows something about his free agency plans that the rest of us don’t. Anyway, the theme of the trailer is “The One,” putting the phrase on the back of a few different jerseys.