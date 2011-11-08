Why Michael Jordan Is Trying To Destroy The Locked-Out NBA Players

No one is happy with the owners, least of all the players after the old guys basically told them recently “Here, we’ll give you two slices from this large buffalo chicken pizza, but if you don’t wash the dishes afterwards, next time you might only get the leftover crust.” Tomorrow is the most important day yet in the lockout, a chance for the players to (hopefully) vote and (hopefully… for our own selfish reasons) agree to a deal. If they don’t give the offer any consideration – which seems the most likely case – the sides will split further apart and the cancellations could eat up the majority of this season.is in the middle of it all – finally – but as we called for him to get more involved, I don’t think the players expected him to do what he did.

Many figured Jordan could step in as a connecting force – someone who knows the ins and outs of both sides of the coin, someone who can be a calming presence. We called for him to get more involved, to settle the players down as only he can and to make the owners understand as only he can. When he didn’t do that, it was frustrating. It became even more infuriating when it was reported that Jordan was one of the 10-14 owners who were not only pushing for more and more, but wanted to completely kill the players by forcing them to take a deal centered on no more than 47 percent of the BRI.

The thing is, we all must’ve forgot who Michael Jordan is.