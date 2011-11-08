Why Michael Jordan Is Trying To Destroy The Locked-Out NBA Players

No one is happy with the owners, least of all the players after the old guys basically told them recently “Here, we’ll give you two slices from this large buffalo chicken pizza, but if you don’t wash the dishes afterwards, next time you might only get the leftover crust.” Tomorrow is the most important day yet in the lockout, a chance for the players to (hopefully) vote and (hopefully… for our own selfish reasons) agree to a deal. If they don’t give the offer any consideration – which seems the most likely case – the sides will split further apart and the cancellations could eat up the majority of this season. Michael Jordan is in the middle of it all – finally – but as we called for him to get more involved, I don’t think the players expected him to do what he did.
Many figured Jordan could step in as a connecting force – someone who knows the ins and outs of both sides of the coin, someone who can be a calming presence. We called for him to get more involved, to settle the players down as only he can and to make the owners understand as only he can. When he didn’t do that, it was frustrating. It became even more infuriating when it was reported that Jordan was one of the 10-14 owners who were not only pushing for more and more, but wanted to completely kill the players by forcing them to take a deal centered on no more than 47 percent of the BRI.
The thing is, we all must’ve forgot who Michael Jordan is.
Good to know MJ bows to the almighty dollar like the rest of his peers.
This is definitely not helping Jordan in future free-agency. Nobody already wants to go to Charlotte, and he’s pulling this stunt against the players? He wants to be the GOAT? I guess he can take the throne of the GOAT Idiot. Smh
Sore loser. He made his name playing a level higher than everyone else. As an owner, you can’t will your team to victory. The best soldiers don’t always make the best generals. Jordan the GM/owner is some trash. He has assembled a team of players that won’t/can’t/don’t gel, coaches who quit or get quitted on, and a fanbase that won’t buy anything that isn’t blue. Jordan CAN’T WIN WITH THIS TEAM under current rules so his only option is to tilt the rules in his favor. S*** or get off the pot. If in 3 years his 2 lottery picks don’t pan out, give up your duties as GM. Fall back and macromanage.
i wish the Charlotte Bobcats team had his competitive streak! maybe they would win a couple more games! but they are going to continue to get beatdown by Miami, Orlando and Altanta in the SE division for years to come! and what Sean said about future free agency is SO true! my guy was just talking about that! like when they start playing again and you know your owner was someone trying to screw the players, how do u feel about that?!?
MJ won rings while earning 2-3 Million. MJ is all business. Fuck the players. Sign the deal, or stay at home.
@Jay – true, but the Bulls also paid him $63M for those last two rings.
lol….thats all im going to say to this. If I go any further me and Alf will never get a chance to work for DIME lol.
MICHAEL JORDAN is THE GREATEST PLAYER OF ALL-TIME PERIOD, but right now he’s a OWNER, not a PLAYER… a OWNER, which makes him a BUSINESSMAN, so anything he do or moves from here on out is gon be to PROTECT HIS BUSINESS… PLAIN & SIMPLE, so i don’t see what the problem is.
As far as the Dream team went, I can give MJ a pass, especially after that shit Magic helped pull with Isiah years earlier. I’d have gave as good as I got on his ass too. It’s a no brainer that he’d have done this during the lockout. SPorts reveal character and if you’re an asshole in the game then you’re an asshole in life. The only question is what will bring it out.
if the players get their hearts ripped out the best in the game will still make 20 million per and the worst will crack a half mil. whatever. we want games.
I hope the players reject it and start heading overseas. They have to do what’s best for them too. Screw it, Charlotte really won’t be worth diddly squat with no games.
we shall see what happens..basically the key is the mamba..he takes his talents to italy the season is over..hate to make it that simple but besides miami he is the marketing/ratings arm and stern knows this..no kobe…no ratings..period!
I can see this really being the tiebreaker for players in free agency. If charlotte and another team is offering comparable money, they’ll remember this and shun jordan.
I doubt that Dream Team practice session was INfamous.
True, but so? He made less in his entire career than some guys like Rashard Lewis, Gilbert Arenas, Joe Johnson, etc, are making during one contract. Chris Bosh signed a 5 year contract worth $104Mill. KG’s first extension was richer than what MJ made.
These players want more money? Win something first.
@Jay – It happens in all sports. Vick has made money that Dan Marino/Joe Montana/Troy Aikman combined. Has he even been to the Super bowl? As the league profits have grown so have player salaries. Jordan also had the luxury of being an icon who was landing endorsement for just about everything. Not too many other players were in commericials. Kids weren’t going around singing, “If I could be like Paxson.” Since the NBA is their only or main stream of income they can’t afford to take paycuts so that a team MIGHT bring on other talent.
Jordan is not the GOAT. I hate when ppl call him that.
Jordan made less, but don’t forget that we’re in a different economy now, please. Adjust for inflation etc.