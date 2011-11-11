NBA Lockout Talks Slow To A Crawl; Shaq & Kareem Throwdown

Screw you Dave Checketts. Screw you. If you were following along with lockout news yesterday, you would’ve noticed that at some point in the late afternoon, people started getting really excited. It’s because this dude Checketts – who used to be general manager of the Jazz, president of the New York Knicks and president of Madison Square Garden – said in a radio interview that he had heard the players and owners had agreed to a deal. Checketts knows David Stern well, and his name is big enough that it gave people a quick fluttering of the stomach. But it wasn’t long before everyone and their momma shot it down. In fact, nothing had really changed from Wednesday night, when there were a few briefs glimpses of progress. Last night ended with a new offer from the owners, one union officials will look over and present to team representatives early next week. The idea behind this new offer would be a Dec. 15 starting point and 72 games … Whenever we talk about Aquille Carr, people on the West Coast love to tell us to calm down and check out this kid. There are four or five moves in that mixtape that could problem make the 10 best crossovers of all time list we ran yesterday … Shaquille O’Neal has started yet another cat fight. His new book – Shaq Uncut: My Story – is earning more enemies than Penn State lately. There was Kobe Bryant. Pat Riley. Big Baby Davis. LeBron James. Mike Brown. Now, after writing that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar never helped him or offered advice while O’Neal was playing, Shaq has started another spat. Kareem, who is a pretty sensitive dude, responded on Facebook to the accusations, saying he would’ve gladly offered help, but that O’Neal never asked for it and seemed to be basking in his own glory. Kareem didn’t necessarily take any shots at him, and even said he truly respected O’Neal’s accomplishments. He just pointed out that Shaq never really wanted any help. That’s not surprising. Shaq was famous for doing it his way, and his way alone. For over a decade, he didn’t need anything outside of his strength and athleticism. In his mind, what was Kareem going to teach him that he needed? O’Neal never ventured out past five or six feet from the hoop, so what good was a skyhook? We could definitely see it being hard for a prime Shaq to start taking lessons from Abdul-Jabbar. Perhaps early in his career, his ego would’ve let him. But it’s hard to see that going down with Shaq when he was 27, 28, 29 years old. So why the comments in the book? … But don’t think the whole book is about Shaq taking shots at people. Much of the story centers around how O’Neal himself used to be the center of repeated shots. Literally. Much of the book focuses on the relationship between O’Neal and his father, Phillip Harrison. Pretty much everyone has seen the Army sergeant at some point on TV. According to Shaq and Jackie MacMullan, he used to beat young Shaq all the time. That’s how he raised him. At one point, Harrison came home one night and punched O’Neal in the face. It was a wake-up call. They went to see Jon Koncak that night with the father telling the son that if he just worked a little, he could make big money. Amazingly, O’Neal holds no grudges and basically says if it wasn’t for his father, he would’ve ended up in prison. It’s an interesting dynamic. The physical abuse worked you could say. But would you do this to your kid? … The NBA Draft will be affected one way or another with the lockout going on, and if we don’t have a season, then everything is really up in the air. “What will happen to the draft with no season?” That question’s been lingering for a while. Up until this point, the NBA wouldn’t even acknowledge it. But sources say they have begun preliminary discussions just in case the season is canceled. The two most suggested routes would be to re-run last year’s draft order, and hold a second lottery to determine the order of the top 14 picks. The other was to base the selections on team’s records from the past five seasons. We’ll be honest, neither one of those sounds good … Everyone can relax. The authorities have discovered the person who stole Shawn Bradley‘s custom-made bicycle. Now that he’s become overweight following his NBA career, Bradley was using the thing – which is twice the size of a normal mountain bike and has an 80 centimeter carbon fiber-aluminum frame – to stay in shape. Apparently, the thief just walked up and stole it. He probably s— a brick when he saw the size of it, and couldn’t do anything else other than take it with him. Surprising that Bradley didn’t just hunt the culprit down and handle him himself. The big man was always into throwing bows … Kentucky just don’t stop. Yesterday, Alex Poythress, the No. 17-ranked prospect in 2012, committed to John Calipari. He’s athletic, versatile and has an enormous wingspan, all things that Cal adores. Check him out; he screams NBA potential. The ‘Cats have a shot at finishing with the top recruiting class for the fourth consecutive season, something that’s never been done … Cal isn’t getting everyone though. The best two guard in the senior class is going to Michigan State. Gary Harris, a 6-4 smooth shooter, chose the school because of one main reason: Tom Izzo … We’re out like Mike McQueary.
wat did shaq say about big baby?
if the draft order, pending no season, is determined by the last five seasons of a team’s record, the knicks could get the first pick and austin rivers, or anthony davis, andre drummond, who knows? that’s be cooky if the knicks walked away with number 1 overall. but i don’t want to see that more than an actual season.
and 72 games, muah! no asterisk needed. that’s plenty of games. i thought if it were going to be around 50 that you could pencil in the lakers as champs. veteran teams would easily have the upperhand and the celtics’ window would reopen wider. the spurs were probably hoping for 50 as well. o well. i love more games. kobe is a machine.
i remember shawn bradley bleeding in a game. i believe after an altercation. i felt bad for him. he was always goofy to me.
for those who loved allen iverson…for those who don’t appreciate him for his lasting impression he left on the league…for those who are neutral…for those who like basketball…this is probably the best AI video. it’s pretty cool. watch to appreciate his talent and the many years of success he did have.
[www.youtube.com]
godammit! let’s goooo, nba…
The players should accept this offer but they won’t. They are going to move to decertify and this league is going to come out of it even weaker than it was in 1999.
Check out Sonny Weems’ Poster Dunk on Tibor Pleiss & Buzzer Beater:
[www.nbadunks.org]
Shaq probably wouldn’t have took Kareem’s advice anyway, just like he didn’t take advice from Rick Barry about improving his free throw shooting. To be fair it would’ve been pretty damn ridiculous to see Shaq’s big ass shooting free throws using the Granny form
Of course you have to beat your kids. These kids nowadays have a big mouth and disrespect their elders. When I grew up in the 90’s, we respected our parents and got beats and turned out just fine. If we don’t fear our parents, we won’t fear consequences of our actions. Bottom line is, beat yo damn kids, they all deserve it lol
LOL… Average of last 5 seasons. Cleveland would be screwed. 2 60+ win seasons and then 1 clunker would put them outside of the lottery. However, the Knicks wouldn’t be complaining.
Just read the link and it mentioned the MLE. Mike Miller makes $5M for his MLE and the owners proposed a starting MLE of $2.5M but now revised it to $3M. Nothing like telling the wifey you negotiated a 40% pay cut.
The NBA can eat it.
Rick Barry can eat it too. That damn gimmick underhand crap comes up every time. There are a bunch of guys who shot free throws well with a normal shot, but he wants to be in there with his granny BS. GTFO.
I would have to read the book, but I won’t, to see what context Shaq is saying all of this stuff in, but he just sounds bitter now. He never worked on his game, so why would Kareem offer to help? It’s not like Shaq stayed on the court late or anything. I took one skyhook in high school, it went in, I pointed at the bench to Coach Chung who taught it to me, and swore it was the greatest shot I had ever hit. Upon reviewing the tape, I may have had some sort of seizure when I took it. I looked like Reggie White and Lawrence Taylor were going to hit me from the sides and Ray Lewis was coming at me from the front while Mean Joe Greene was chasing me from behind. There has never been an uglier move in the history of organized basketball. It was a shame I tarnished the legacy of Kareem with that one shot. I still haven’t fully forgiven myself.
Shaq’s book shoulda just been titled “Burning Bridges”…
Cool allen iverson video @#1
@ beiber newz
Yea, I remember Shawn Bradley getting decked by Walt Williams. Bradley was trying to post up and did a slow spin move and elbowed Williams (who was about 6’8″) in the face. Walt just threw a haymaker to Bradley’s face while Bradley was in mid-spin lol. Opened his lip up I think