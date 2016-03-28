Superheroes are the flavor of the now, and basketball is in full swing with March Madness and the NBA season approaching the playoffs. We could have done this with the NFL logos, but the NFL is doing that stupid here is my mock draft version 67.5 thing right now and baseball hasn’t started yet. So let’s go with the NBA logos. The NBA is full of superheroes anyway (Steph Curry). Plus Supervillians (Dwight Howard, does anybody like Dwight Howard?). And those conflicted Supermen who can’t decide what side they are on.
This list is entirely superheroes, not villains, even if a few of them trend to the “darker” side of things. No Thanos or Magnetos here. I’d like to say there was a big connection between which hero was chosen for which team, but there wasn’t. Some of them are obvious, some not so much. The reasoning will be explained as we go.
I’d rock the Knicks/Thing logo on a shirt
Spurs as Batman and not one reference to Manu Ginobili needing rabies shots for slapping a bat during a game?
I’ll be honest, I’d rather have Squirrel Girl for my team’s logo than Blade
“Nets – Black Widow
Honestly, there wasn’t much reasoning behind this choice outside the colors.”
The Nets are owned by Mikhail Prokhorov. Black Widow’s character is Natasha Romanova. They’re both Russian …I’m sure you can put something together there.
Just a suggestion that the Brooklyn Nets should be Spiderman. Spidey’s webs look like ‘nets’ and he fights crime in New York City (where Brooklyn is located). Then just come up with something else for Toronto….even Black Widow.
Toronto should be a proud Canadian superhero like Puck or…
…
…
…
…
…Guardian?
I get the relative no brainer of wolves / wolverine – but with a bit more thought Raptors / wolverine makes more sense – 1. Wolverine is Canadian 2. The claw. Otherwise maybe Savage Dragon or Dr. Connors.
Regardless good work!
Did something similar but with record label logos. Have a look at it [jmvr.co.uk]