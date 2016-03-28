Here’s All The NBA Logos Redesigned As Superheroes

#batman v superman
03.28.16 2 years ago 8 Comments
Superhero.Logos-Uproxx

uproxx

Superheroes are the flavor of the now, and basketball is in full swing with March Madness and the NBA season approaching the playoffs. We could have done this with the NFL logos, but the NFL is doing that stupid here is my mock draft version 67.5 thing right now and baseball hasn’t started yet. So let’s go with the NBA logos. The NBA is full of superheroes anyway (Steph Curry). Plus Supervillians (Dwight Howard, does anybody like Dwight Howard?). And those conflicted Supermen who can’t decide what side they are on.

This list is entirely superheroes, not villains, even if a few of them trend to the “darker” side of things. No Thanos or Magnetos here. I’d like to say there was a big connection between which hero was chosen for which team, but there wasn’t. Some of them are obvious, some not so much. The reasoning will be explained as we go.

Around The Web

TOPICS#batman v superman
TAGSBatman v Supermannba logossuperheroes

The RX

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 12 hours ago
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 6 days ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 1 week ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 2 weeks ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP