The NBA, to this point, has been able to successfully get its bubble season started and get consecutive weeks without any positive tests in Orlando. However, they know there is a long way to go and they must continue being diligent to ensure the safety of players, staff, hotel and arena staff, and the season.

As such, with some players allowing themselves to be maybe a bit too comfortable in the bubble and forgetting to abide by protocols, the league issued a memo to teams to remind them to tell players they need to continue following safety protocols, most notably wearing masks or face coverings when in public spaces in the bubble.

NBA sent a reminder memo out to teams today to cover the point of emphasis related to face masks/coverings in connection with the Health and Safety Protocols for the 2019-2020 restart and the Disney rules, a source said. "Behavioral & hygiene practices" of everyone is "critical." — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) August 2, 2020

This has apparently become enough of an issue that the league also reminded teams of the various punishments players could face for not wearing a mask, and that repeat offenders risk fines, suspensions, or even outright removal from the bubble if they are non-compliant, per Marc Stein of the New York Times.

Teams were also reminded today that penalties for non-compliance on mask wearing at the NBA Bubble range from warnings to fines, suspensions and potentially even removal from campus, @NYTSports has learned … with repeat offenders subject to enhanced discipline — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) August 2, 2020

There has been a growing list of NBA players that have revealed themselves to be conspiracy theorists with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic, and while Adam Silver has deflected and said everyone is entitled to their opinion, he’s also made clear that to be a part of the league’s restart and bubble they must abide by the protocols put in place by health experts. As has been the issue around the country, the issue with being being violently against wearing a mask is that the mask is there to protect others, not one’s self, and by not wearing a mask they are impacting the health and well-being of those in their orbit who are trying to protect themselves and others.

Where states have had issues enforcing mask mandates, the NBA has a greater ability to do so in the bubble, and wants to remind players and teams of that. Hopefully this wakes players up and we see everyone, even those that take issue with masks, wearing them for the good of the league and, maybe more importantly to some, their wallets.