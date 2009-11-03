NBA Match Game, 11.3

Five matchups to watch on Tuesday’s nine-game schedule…

Denver @ Indiana: Carmelo Anthony vs. Danny Granger

Buckets, buckets and more buckets. By normal human standards, Granger is having a great start, averaging 26.5 points in two games. But ‘Melo is on some extraterrestrial level right now, dropping 37.7 points on 53% shooting and looking like an MVP in the making. Perhaps Granger can learn something here: While he’s been launching 11 threes per game so far, ‘Melo is working more off the dribble and getting himself to the line (13.6 FTA). Over/under for combined points between these two tonight? Let’s go with 65. I’ll take the over.

(NBA League Pass, 7 p.m. EST)

Washington @ Cleveland: DeShawn Stevenson vs. LeBron James

What’s that? This isn’t a rivalry anymore? You’re saying it never was a rivalry in the first place? OK, scratch that…

Phoenix @ Miami: Channing Frye & Amar’e Stoudemire vs. Jermaine O’Neal & Michael Beasley

It’ll be interesting to see how Erik Spoelstra plays this one. If you stick O’Neal on Frye and Beasley on Amar’e, J.O. could end up eating a lot of long jumpers as his creaky knees close out late on the perimeter, while Beasley’s subpar defense could be exposed against the STAT beast. But then, putting the quicker Beasley on Frye and J.O. (a solid post defender) on Amar’e could lead to foul trouble for O’Neal, and Miami can’t afford to lose its second-highest scorer (17.3 ppg) for long stretches.

(NBA League Pass, 7:30 p.m. EST)

Milwaukee @ Chicago: Brandon Jennings vs. Derrick Rose

After putting up 20.5 points, 6.0 assists and 5.5 rebounds against Philly and Detroit, Jennings gets his toughest test yet against D-Rose. The reigning Rookie of the Year is just as quick (and probably quicker) than the early front-runner for R.O.Y., and he’s much stronger; but through three games Rose is averaging just 10 points and 4.7 assists as he gets over a preseason ankle injury.

(NBA League Pass, 8 p.m. EST)

L.A. Lakers @ Oklahoma City: Ron Artest vs. Kevin Durant

As close to a matchup of purely one-way players as you’re going to get, since Bruce Bowen is no longer around to guard Corey Maggette. Artest is shooting a horrid 36% from the free-throw line and 23% from three, but he’s not here for his scoring. His job is to stop Durant (22 ppg) from going nuts and beating L.A. by himself.

(NBA TV, 8 p.m. EST)