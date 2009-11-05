NBA Match Game, 11.5

Four matchups to watch on Thursday’s two-game schedule…
Chicago @ Cleveland: Luol Deng vs. LeBron James
For all the grief he took last season — getting the big contract, then promptly going into the tank with injuries and subpar play — Deng has been earning his money this year (17.8 ppg, 10.5 rpg). Against Milwaukee on Tuesday he pulled off the rare 20-20 double-double as a small forward, two days after dropping 26 points in a loss to Miami. When he’s on, Deng is an ideal complimentary wing who can make things happen on both ends of the floor, similar to what the Pistons have in Tayshaun Prince or what the Lakers had in Trevor Ariza. Deng will slash and hit mid-range jumpers on you all day, so LeBron can’t ignore him on defense. But Deng’s biggest job tonight is to keep LBJ (25.2 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 8.2 apg) from going off. He’s got the length and athleticism to keep up, but nobody can really stop LeBron, especially when his jumper is hitting. Also consider that ‘Bron has the psychological edge, having dropped 40-plus on Deng’s head a few times in the past. (TNT, 8 p.m. EST)
Derrick Rose vs. Mo Williams
Rose might say he’s healthy, but it’s clear the ankle injury he suffered in the preseason is slowing him down some (11.8 ppg, 4.8 apg). And it doesn’t help that in three of Chicago’s four games, he’s had to chase around Tony Parker, Rajon Rondo and Brandon Jennings. Mo isn’t as much of an ankle-breaker, but it’ll be imperative for Rose to stay close to him and limit the amount of wide-open looks Mo gets beyond the arc. When Cleveland beat Washington earlier this week, Mo was the star during a decisive fourth-quarter run that puts the Wizards on ice while LeBron and Shaq were on the bench.
San Antonio @ Utah: Tim Duncan vs. Jerry Sloan
What’s a coach to do? Lining up position-by-position, Carlos Boozer is the one who would guard TD, but it’s no secret that Booz’s defense has holes. Mehmet Okur is Utah’s best post defender, but coming off a 29-points-in-one-quarter assault at the hands of Dirk Nowitzki, he might need a night off. Paul Millsap is short but strong; Kyrylo Fesenko is tall but wet behind the ears. If Duncan is in scoring mode tonight like he was the last time you saw him on national TV, the backboards at EnergySolutions Arena will get a workout. (TNT, 10:30 p.m. EST)
Tony Parker vs. Deron Williams
You know how I feel about this one. As much as I love Deron’s game, head-to-head, I’ll take Parker. Deron is looking like an All-Star lock, however, doing his best to carry Utah through a frustrating stretch where even the home fans have been booing them. Meanwhile, Parker (16.3 ppg, 5.3 apg) has been up-and-down in San Antonio’s first three games.
Tell us what you’re looking forward to Thursday night, and share your observations and analysis during the games right here.
” If Duncan is in scoring mode tonight like he was the last time you saw him on national TV, the backboards at EnergySolutions Arena will get a workout.”
There are very few ppl in the NBA that you can write that line about, and not be raggin on the player.
i like the SA break down, but i feel maybe there is a correction in order, is it not lebron vs the bulls? not lebron vs luol deng. the bulls will need everyone on the team to slow LJ, and LJ will once again be on his own to try to win this one by himself.
It took Kevin Martin 5 days to get injured. He needs to put on some lbs. Fractured wrist? Out 2 months I’m guessing.
“but nobody can really stop LeBron”
U guys are hella wack sometimes..
Funny how us Lakerfans are talked shit about for supporting our boy..
Ahhhhh that was you Austin??
Whats up with the biased journalism?? ur usually the good one lol
Any man is stoppable..
BREAKING
Kevin Martin has a broken hand!
Kings will release details of his treatment and projected recovery time soon…it sounds BAD!
@5 He played with a bruised hand yesterday and dropped 40+. He must have jacked it up and not it is broken.
yeah martins hand is fractured
[sports.yahoo.com]
LakeShow, obviously nobody can really stop any of the elite players in the league, let alone Lebron . . . .
Cleveland just lost at home again. good for them. Lebron sucks.
k-mart is a fractured wrist but its non-displaced so he most likely won’t be out long. hoping that since he is on my fantasy squad.
NBA LOVERS,do not miss it,
[www.voguesale.com]
Big surprises are waiting for you.
Thats The Point LskeShow Everybody Always Supproting That Nigga:DAMN Get Off His Nuts For A Minute Not Just U LakeShow Everybody In Particular LOL