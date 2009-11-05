NBA Match Game, 11.5

Four matchups to watch on Thursday’s two-game schedule…

Chicago @ Cleveland: Luol Deng vs. LeBron James

For all the grief he took last season — getting the big contract, then promptly going into the tank with injuries and subpar play — Deng has been earning his money this year (17.8 ppg, 10.5 rpg). Against Milwaukee on Tuesday he pulled off the rare 20-20 double-double as a small forward, two days after dropping 26 points in a loss to Miami. When he’s on, Deng is an ideal complimentary wing who can make things happen on both ends of the floor, similar to what the Pistons have in Tayshaun Prince or what the Lakers had in Trevor Ariza. Deng will slash and hit mid-range jumpers on you all day, so LeBron can’t ignore him on defense. But Deng’s biggest job tonight is to keep LBJ (25.2 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 8.2 apg) from going off. He’s got the length and athleticism to keep up, but nobody can really stop LeBron, especially when his jumper is hitting. Also consider that ‘Bron has the psychological edge, having dropped 40-plus on Deng’s head a few times in the past. (TNT, 8 p.m. EST)

Derrick Rose vs. Mo Williams

Rose might say he’s healthy, but it’s clear the ankle injury he suffered in the preseason is slowing him down some (11.8 ppg, 4.8 apg). And it doesn’t help that in three of Chicago’s four games, he’s had to chase around Tony Parker, Rajon Rondo and Brandon Jennings. Mo isn’t as much of an ankle-breaker, but it’ll be imperative for Rose to stay close to him and limit the amount of wide-open looks Mo gets beyond the arc. When Cleveland beat Washington earlier this week, Mo was the star during a decisive fourth-quarter run that puts the Wizards on ice while LeBron and Shaq were on the bench.

San Antonio @ Utah: Tim Duncan vs. Jerry Sloan

What’s a coach to do? Lining up position-by-position, Carlos Boozer is the one who would guard TD, but it’s no secret that Booz’s defense has holes. Mehmet Okur is Utah’s best post defender, but coming off a 29-points-in-one-quarter assault at the hands of Dirk Nowitzki, he might need a night off. Paul Millsap is short but strong; Kyrylo Fesenko is tall but wet behind the ears. If Duncan is in scoring mode tonight like he was the last time you saw him on national TV, the backboards at EnergySolutions Arena will get a workout. (TNT, 10:30 p.m. EST)

Tony Parker vs. Deron Williams

You know how I feel about this one. As much as I love Deron’s game, head-to-head, I’ll take Parker. Deron is looking like an All-Star lock, however, doing his best to carry Utah through a frustrating stretch where even the home fans have been booing them. Meanwhile, Parker (16.3 ppg, 5.3 apg) has been up-and-down in San Antonio’s first three games.

Tell us what you’re looking forward to Thursday night, and share your observations and analysis during the games right here.