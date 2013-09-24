NBA May Try Nicknames On Back Of Jerseys For Heat & Nets

The NBA is currently looking into replacing a player’s last name on the back of their jersey with a nickname to be determined by the player. The Associated Press reports that some members of the Heat have been approached about the idea of having the Heat and Nets rock nicknames on the back of their jerseys during one of their four matchups this season. So instead of Paul Pierce with Pierce on the back of his Nets jersey, it would simply read “The Truth.”

For now it’s just the Heat and Nets who would be try out the idea, but the NBA hasn’t confirmed the plan, so it’s a long way from concrete.

Some members of the Miami Heat have been told the NBA is considering having them and the Brooklyn Nets wear “nickname jerseys” in at least one of their four matchups this season. The NBA has not announced the plan, but teams apparently have been aware of the likelihood of it happening for at least several weeks. For now, only the Heat and the Nets would be taking part. It’s unclear how many times those teams would wear the nickname jerseys, or if they would ever wear them against other opponents.

Players would get to choose their nickname, even if they don’t have one.

Ray Allen â€” for one â€” is happy about the idea, and plans to wear the character name from one of the best basketball films of all time: Jesus Shuttlesworth.

“It shows growth in our league and it shows we do adapt to what’s going on around us,” said Allen, the Heat guard who plans to wear Shuttlesworth on his jersey, a nod to his character from the “He Got Game” film. “And we’re still kids, playing a kids’ game. Even though we’re now men playing a kids’ game, we still remember where we come from. Everybody had a nickname and it’s a way to let the fans in a little bit more.”

So LeBron James would go by “King James,” Kevin Garnett would probably go with KG, or just stay with Garnett (he’s an OG player and would probably discourage this whole endeavor). Dwyane Wade could do “D-Wade” or “Flash” or his most recent “Three.” Jason Terry would be “Jet,” and the list goes on.

Not everyone was thrilled with the idea though. Phoenix Suns guard Kendall Marshall brought up an excellent point on Twitter yesterday:

Not of a fan of the nickname idea.Having your last name on the back of your jersey isn't just representing yourself, but your family as well — Kendall Marshall (@KButter5) September 23, 2013

The nickname makes it more about the individual. It's still a team sport. Represent your team, your family, and go out there and play. — Kendall Marshall (@KButter5) September 23, 2013

What do you think of the nickname idea?

