These Are The NBA Milestones And Noteworthy Numbers That Will Get Passed This Season

10.16.18 3 hours ago

Getty Image

Every year in the NBA, amazing things happen. It’s right there in that old league slogan, “Where amazing happens.” Some of the amazing things that happen during a typical season involve amazing players doing amazing things for so long that they bypass somewhere between many and all of the other amazing players in the history of the NBA on all-time leaderboards. We call these particular amazing things milestones, and they’re awesome.

With the 2018-19 season set to begin on Tuesday night, we thought now was as good a time as any to identify some milestones that should get eclipsed this year, and just when those moments of history may occur.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Stephen Curry#LeBron James#Chris Paul
TAGSChris PaulDIRK NOWITZKIHouston RocketsLeBron JamesRAJON RONDOSTEPHEN CURRY

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.16.18 7 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.15.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.15.18 1 day ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kurt Vile, St. Vincent, And Quavo

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kurt Vile, St. Vincent, And Quavo

10.12.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.09.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.08.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP