Getty Image

Every year in the NBA, amazing things happen. It’s right there in that old league slogan, “Where amazing happens.” Some of the amazing things that happen during a typical season involve amazing players doing amazing things for so long that they bypass somewhere between many and all of the other amazing players in the history of the NBA on all-time leaderboards. We call these particular amazing things milestones, and they’re awesome.

With the 2018-19 season set to begin on Tuesday night, we thought now was as good a time as any to identify some milestones that should get eclipsed this year, and just when those moments of history may occur.