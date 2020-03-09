On Saturday, a report indicated that the National Hockey League would limit media access to team locker rooms as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19, otherwise known as coronavirus. The restriction was met with some criticism from those in hockey media, but it seems it’s a measure that other North American sports leagues will soon replicate.

Monday evening those measures became official when the NBA, MLB, MLS and NHL issued a joint statement about coronavirus and announced their locker rooms would be closed to the press.

“After consultation with infectious disease and public health experts, and given the issues that can be associated with close contact in pre- and post-game settings, all team locker rooms and clubhouses will be open only to players and essential employees of teams and team facilities until further notice. Media access will be maintained in designated locations outside of the locker room and clubhouse setting. These temporary changes will be effective beginning with tomorrow’s games and practices. “We will continue to closely monitor this situation and take any further steps necessary to maintain a safe and welcoming environment.”

It’s an unprecedented move across sports in North America, but one that comes at a time where there’s real concern about the impact of the virus on everyday life and the dangers it presents to vulnerable portions of the population. It capped a day in which it became clear leagues were taking precautions about the virus as reported cases rise and other leagues cross the world suspend their seasons altogether.

For now, the leagues will rely on press conferences instead of open locker rooms, something more commonplace around sports come the postseason, when crowds of credentialed media surge. The Professional Basketball Writers Association issued a statement after the news of the joint statement about locker room bans was announced. Calling coronavirus a “series health threat to everyone,” the Association supported the decision.

“Therefore, we understand the NBA’s decision to temporarily close locker rooms to everyone but players and essential team personnel with the NBA’s promise that once the coronavirus crisis abates, the league will restore full access to the journalists who cover the league. “Our members remain committed to providing thorough, insightful and fair coverage. Locker room access is essential to good sports journalism. It allows for mutually respectful working relationships to be built, story ideas to form and for organic conversation to occur. It leads to richer stories and more informed reporting.”

The report on baseball’s locker room restrictions initially came from Jeff Passan of ESPN.

That followed reports from across the NBA media landscape that the Association will follow the NHL with restricting media access to varying degrees. One report, from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, says teams were instructed to create a “6-8 foot” gulf between players and the media.

A subsequent report detailed the restrictions, which were recommended by health officials. The league has also told individual teams to prepare for scenarios where they would play games without spectators and only essential staff present, though no official word on whether that will be necessary has been made just yet.