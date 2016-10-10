Pretend for a second that you are an alien. Okay, well, I know you are one already, but still. Let’s say you know nothing about earthly, modern American culture and its accompanying sporting traditions. How would I explain the usage of the word “clutch” to you? Your thorough study of English language dictionaries has not impressed upon you the great weight this word takes on when it is said in the presence of basketballs. So to you, Mr. or Mrs. Alien, I say: These are the NBA men who have taken pressure-packed situations right on the chin and gotten right back up; they have best performed under its bright and sweat-producing lights.
This is the listicle for the ballers who best fulfill the most cinematic dreams we have about this sport.
10. Sam Jones
Remember when the Boston Celtics won 11 championships in 13 years? Probably not, Dime Mag readers are mostly younger than that, but that’s why we’re about to tell you about Sam Jones. Jones was the linchpin behind Bob Cousy and Bill Russell, the original Celtic greats, who was often relied upon for big shots in sweltering championship moments throughout the 1960s. Well before basketball had developed a more nuanced language of its own, Jones was simply-but-aptly called “The Shooter” throughout the sport for his steely touch when the clock was winding down on a close game. For all his use of the backboard — which was not yet uncool, and still shouldn’t be! — he might today be dubbed “Coldwell Banker.” Just watch him deposit all these checks.
9. Ray Allen
As someone whose fandom has been on the receiving end of this man’s deep-shooting daggers too many times, I can confirm that the word “fearsome” was invented to describe Ray Allen’s presence late in important games. No game ever felt safely in hand so long as Allen was around to snatch it away with his unconscious shooting. His Game 6 gut punch was the drug the Miami Heat needed to overtake the San Antonio Spurs in the 2013 NBA Finals, one of the most memorable title rounds of all time. You’ve seen it before, but now you’re going to watch it again.
lmaoo.. damn list shouldn’t even have Lebron on it but you got him more clutch than Larry Bird, Reggie Miller, Ray Allen and Kobe Bryant?? 😂😂
While I wouldn’t put Lebron ahead of none of those players in the clutch..he’s had more than enough moments in the clutch to qualify for this list, he’s made 17 career game winners so far along with having some of the best clutch performances in a game, game 6 vs Boston in the 2012 ECF trailing 3-2, game 5 ECF vs Pistons series tied 2-2..pulling off a 3-1 comeback in the NBA finals.
Am I the only one who believes there’s no such thing as a clutch gene or being clutch in general, take Rajon Rondo and John Wall for example, both are notoriously bad shooters..but because it’s the last second in a game you expect them to make shots they wouldn’t make under normal circumstances and if they don’t that means they aren’t clutch? Lol, last second shots are part luck and part skill..the better the shooter the higher the odds are the shot will go in, if I had to pick who I wanted taking the last second shot between Kyrie and Lebron, I’m going with Kyrie..why? Because he’s a better shooter, as simple as that, just like if I had to pick who I wanted taking a last second 3 between Kobe and Curry, I’m going with Curry..has nothing to do with him being more clutch he’s just a better shooter which gives me a higher probability of winning the game.
You talk about clutch shots and then to get LeBron on the list (to mix sports metaphors) move the goalposts go to clutch overall performances. Look, he had the clutch performances in the Finals but Kyrie hit the dagger shot with what he called his “Mamba Mentality.” So if I’m giving the ball to someone on the Cavs with 10 seconds left I’m going to Kyrie. I realize Dime gotta Dime and put Cleveland’s finest in every article (typically over Kobe) but c’mon.
So for this list, I don’t know. Off the top of my head I’d put Truth somewhere on the list instead of LeBron.
Also, I don’t question Magic Johnson being on the list but Jesus man do your research “Tragic Johnson” wasn’t a compliment. Celtics fans gave it to him in 84 after a choke performance. As a Lakers fan, a bump in his history I’d like to forget. Thanks for that.
You may have evolved into cuckolds since the Golden Era of being a FOX component, DIME, but at least you’re unabashed cucks.
i. Kobe (36)
ii. Jordan
iii. Bird
iv. Horry
v. Magic
vi. Allen
vii. Durant
viii. Fisher
ix. Pierce
x. Ginobli
Conor, how do you not have Reggie Miller in top 10?