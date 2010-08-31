NBA “Mr. Irrelevant” Gets Ink To Prove It

There’s perhaps no bigger statement that one can make than getting a tattoo. Sure, you can get rowdy on Twitter or Facebook, but eventually those posts will trickle down your timeline and newsfeed into obscurity. That’s not the case for Dwayne Collins. After getting drafted by the Phoenix Suns with the 60th pick this June, Collins decided to get some relevant ink to remember it by. Check it out after the jump.
As you can see in the pic taken by Mark McClune of Fox Sports Arizona, Collins got “Mr. Irrelevant.” tatooed on his left hand after the Draft – a night he’ll never forget.
“I was the last pick in the draft for the NBA, that’s something I’m not going to be sad about,” Collins told Michael Schwartz of Suns blog Valley of the Suns earlier this month. “There’s only 60 players, and I feel like I fell in a great spot. My tattoo is a reminder, so is my number. I’m No. 60, and my tattoo ‘Mr. Irrelevant,’ and I’m always going to remember that every time I step on the court.”
Unfortunately for Collins, this is a reminder he’ll have this year over in Italy after he signed with Cimberio Varese, a top-division Italian team.
