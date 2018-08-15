Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors are the betting favorites to claim the 2019 NBA Championship and that isn’t a surprise to anyone. While there is a major challenge in winning four titles in five years, nearly everyone agrees that Golden State has the best roster in the league and the addition of DeMarcus Cousins can only bolster their already ridiculous assortment of stars.

However, neither Kevin Durant nor Stephen Curry were really involved in the NBA MVP discussion a season ago and, according to early betting odds released by Bovada.lv this week, the former MVPs aren’t expected to lead the way for the 2018-19 campaign, either. In fact, LeBron James is seen as the overall favorite (10-3 odds) to claim the league’s top individual award, with Anthony Davis (4-1), Giannis Antetokounmpo (9-2) and James Harden (11-2) rounding out the top four.

Last season was the year of Harden, as the Rockets rolled to the NBA’s best record and his individual performance was rewarded with MVP honors. It isn’t a “slap in the face” to see the reigning champion in the No. 4 position early on, particularly due to potential voter fatigue, but Harden is substantially ahead of Durant (9-1), Kawhi Leonard (11-1), Russell Westbrook (14-1) and Curry (15-1) in the second tier from an odds perspective.