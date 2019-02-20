How Close Will This Year’s NBA MVP Race Be?

Getty Image

The two presumptive leaders in the chase for the NBA Most Valuable Player will both be on national television tomorrow as the league resumes play for its final third of the season. Giannis Antetokounmpo and James Harden both have strong cases for the MVP award, though each in dramatically different ways.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst wrote that the vote could come down to “a bit of a basketball culture war” given the stylistic differences between the two candidacies.

Harden has lit the record books on fire with his 31 consecutive games of 30 or more points as he has carried the Rockets to the fifth seed in the Western Conference. He has unparalleled singular dominance of the Houston offense; to wit, he has made 284 pull-up threes this season, which is more than twice as many as any other player in the league, while also leading the NBA in free-throw attempts for the fifth straight year. Harden’s style of play doesn’t draw the most admirers, but the results are undeniable.

Meanwhile, Antetokounmpo has the traditional resume of being the best player on the best team as the Bucks have vaulted from a perennial first-round exit into the team with the best record in the league, including a 7-3 mark against the other top-4 squads in the Eastern Conference. The Greek Freak has had a sterling individual season statistically, posting career-highs in points, assists, rebounds, and field-goal percentage, and has been the league’s most dominant presence at the rim this season offensively.