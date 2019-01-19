Getty Image

As we approach the midway mark of the regular season, it’s time to take inventory of the players who have wowed and amazed us, and in the process put their teams in position to contend for a championship (at least theoretically speaking, in some cases).

Yes, it’s time for our MVP Watch now that we have a reasonable sample size for the top players in the league this season. You’ll see some of the usual suspects here, but there are also some newcomers in the mix who have taken their game to next echelon and/or led their team to surprising success.

With the All-Star break and trade deadline fast approaching, the NBA is at its wildest and most unpredictable. In other words, it’s insanely fun right now, and these are the performers who have transfixed us with their preternatural talents, who have distinguished themselves among the league elite, and who we quite simply cannot tear our eyes from.