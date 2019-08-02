Carmelo Anthony Didn’t Like How His Release From Houston ‘Went Down’

Getty Image

It’s been a long summer for Carmelo Anthony and an even longer offseason. The 35-year-old forward hasn’t played a game of NBA basketball since Nov. 8, 2018, when he suited for his 10th and final game with the Houston Rockets.

Through those 10 games, Anthony averaged a modest 13.4 points and 5.4 rebounds per game but posted a below-league average VORP of -0.3 and a defensive rating of 112. That, coupled with the fact that the Rockets started the season 4-6, led to Houston deciding that his time with the team was over, something Anthony didn’t appreciate.

During a sit-down interview with Stephen A. Smith on ESPN’s First Take Friday morning, Anthony detailed his final days with the Rockets and wasn’t happy with the way the team’s general manager, Daryl Morey, went about the situation.