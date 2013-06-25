NBA News: Denver Nuggets Hire Brian Shaw As Head Coach

After almost 10 years as an NBA assistant coach – and being passed over for head coaching gigs more than once – Brian Shaw is officially a top guy. Earlier tonight, the Denver Nuggets hired Shaw to replace reigning NBA COY George Karl.

[Brian Shaw was one of our top candidates to replace Doc Rivers in Boston]

The Denver Post spoke to Shaw tonight:

“I can’t express my appreciation enough,” Shaw told The Denver Post by phone Monday evening. “It’s been a grind to say the least, but I’m just very appreciative of the opportunity to lead this team. … It’s been years, 11-12 interviews I’ve gone through. And I’ve felt I’ve been prepared by the best of the best. You know, everything that’s worth something, a lot of times you have to wait for it. I feel like I’ve waited and paid my dues. “I feel honored and privileged that (Nuggets executives) Josh (Kroenke) and Tim (Connelly) have put faith in me that I’m the guy they want to grow with going forward.”

The paper also says that the Nuggets were down to Shaw and Lionel Hollins and plan to hold a press conference tomorrow to officially introduce Shaw as head coach. With Shaw and Doc Rivers locked up with new jobs, Karl and Hollins are now the most high profile coaches still on the market.

